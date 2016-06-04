Managing municipal solid waste is more than landfilling: publicity, education, engineering, long-term planning, and landfill gas waste-to-energy are specialties needed in today’s complex environment. We’ve created a handy infographic featuring 6 tips to improve landfill management and achieve excellence in operations.
When you read 6 Tips for Excellence in Landfill Operationsyou will:
Discover how to invest in improved collection systems to save up to $1M/year
Understand best practices in planning for integrated solid waste managment
Ensure your long-term landfill management plan provides significant benefits at the next cycle of landfill life
What are some creative ideas for educational programs?
How to make your waste-to-energy plant more efficient?
How to optimize collection times to improve landfill economics?
Please can you kindly send a report on landfill operation, Ups; A Primer & Storm Water Funding I am having problems downloading it .
I am bidding for waste collection and to clean up the landfill, burn the waste from the land fill in a incinerator. I will need a system that can filter the dirt from the trash using water on a vibrating sifter. What can you recommend for such operation?
Anyone care to make a suggestion?
Bidding a BOO project to clean LFG to pipeline quality NG & inject it to gas utility’s pipeline at an exist LF Besides the revenue from sale of the NG and its Env credits what are the are the other potential revenue streams possible? What are the $ amounts for Env credits for Renewable NG. Where do I find all these viable data? DSIRE did not.