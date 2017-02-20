Special Offer Technical Paper: World-Class Waste-to-Energy Technology Get in depth guidance in this FREE technical paper, World-Class Technology for the Newest Waste-to-Energy Plant in the United States

Technical Paper: World-Class Technology for the Newest Waste-to-Energy Plant in the United States An in-depth look at Palm Beach Renewable Energy Facility No. 2, the first greenfield WTE facility to come online in North America in 20 years

Forester Media • Edit

Dear Waste Management Professional,

Municipal solid waste (MSW)—or more simply, trash or garbage—is part of everyday life. How MSW is handled, processed, and disposed of involves both a need to protect the environment, and an opportunity to take advantage of the resource it represents to benefit society.

Our friends at Babcock & Wilcox provided this technical paper to educate MSW professionals about modern waste-to-energy (WTE) facilities. This technical paper begins with background on MSW, and then provides an overview of the project and plant, summary of the WTE and emissions control technologies, and finally, acceptance test results and economics.

Special Offer Technical Paper: World-Class Waste-to-Energy Technology Get in depth guidance in this FREE technical paper, World-Class Technology for the Newest Waste-to-Energy Plant in the United States

Find out why modern waste-to-energy plants are cleaner and more efficient than ever.

When you read World-Class Technology for the Newest Waste-to-Energy Plant, you will:

Discover how the US compares to Europe in WTE generation

how the US compares to Europe in WTE generation Learn the two main WTE plant technologies in play, and about the first SCR NO x reduction system installed on a WTE application in North America

the two main WTE plant technologies in play, and about the first SCR NO reduction system installed on a WTE application in North America Find out why the Education Center is an important element of the plant design

out why the Education Center is an important element of the plant design Understand the key element in the evaluation process

Special Offer Technical Paper: World-Class Waste-to-Energy Technology Get in depth guidance in this FREE technical paper, World-Class Technology for the Newest Waste-to-Energy Plant in the United States

Have you ever wondered:

What eight key areas are most important for sustainability and energy efficiency?

How a modern WTE plant can reduce the volume landfill materials 90% or more?

How post-combustion emissions control technology keeps pollutants below permit levels?

What are the three major elements for greenhouse gas (GHG) and emission avoidance through WTE?

How modern WTE plants provide net GHG reduction, compared to landfill-plus-recycle options?

If any of these questions intrigue you…if there’s anything in the waste-to-energy field you think you still have to learn…download this FREE technical paper now, before your attention turns to other matters. We promise you’ll be glad you did.

Palm Beach Renewable Energy Facility No. 2

This technical report, written by experts, is in depth, comprehensive, and FREE. Read it now, and learn how World-Class Waste-to-Energy Technology can help you reduce landfilling costs while providing clean energy to your community.

Yours,

Forester Media,

Publishers of MSW Management

P.S. This invaluable technical paper is exclusive to MSW Management readers only.