Editor’s Comments: Keeping the Faith

I’m trying to decide on the perspective the majority of Americans have on the importance of infrastructure in everyday life, personal and business. One gauge I use is how much coverage I see in the mainstream media, local and national. The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) just came out with its quadrennial Infrastructure Report Card, grading the condition of the nation’s infrastructure. Overall, we scored a D+. In the Roads and Bridges categories, grades of D and C+ were given, respectively.

Outside of a few mentions here and there on the general issue of infrastructure being one of the priorities of President Trump, I didn’t see many stories or articles that covered the dismal grades or the reasons why they were so low. Does this show a lack of interest? Or are we in a sort of “calm before the storm” mode, where we’re just anxiously waiting for funding and investment to actually take place?

If it’s a lack of interest, I put the burden on local newsrooms to show their viewers and readers at least some basic data.

The Infrastructure Report Card website (www.infrastructurereportcard.org) says, “More than two out of every five miles of the nation’s urban interstates are congested. Of the country’s 100 largest metro areas, all but five saw increased traffic congestion from 2013 to 2014. In 2014, Americans spent 6.9 billion hours delayed in traffic—42 hours per driver. All of that sitting in traffic wasted 3.1 billion gallons of fuel. The lost time and wasted fuel add up—the total cost of congestion in 2014 was $160 billion.”

It goes on to say, “21% of the nation’s highways had poor pavement conditions in 2015. Driving on roads in need of repair cost US motorists $120.5 billion in extra vehicle repairs and operating costs in 2015—$533 per driver.”

In my state of California, the Report Card shows that out of 195,834 miles of public road, 50% are in poor condition. And, 1,388 (5.50%) of the 25,431 bridges are structurally deficient. I dug down even deeper, looking into the California Department of Transportation (known as CalTrans) website (www.dot.ca.gov), where I found the Local Agency Bridge List—a spreadsheet that lists all structures owned by local agencies. It’s organized by district, county, and city agency. I specifically looked at bridges in my county of San Luis Obispo and counted how many bridges were determined to be either “structurally deficient” or “functionally obsolete” out of the 211 listed. Fifty-one are functionally obsolete. Fifteen are structurally deficient. The spreadsheet even gives a Google Map location of each structure.

Now, of course, I’m immersed in the need for updated infrastructure because of my position. But when I broke it down into such intimate, close-to-home information, it was jarring. I imagine more intense reactions from the layperson. I’ve sent emails to my local TV news outlet asking for more coverage.

It’s being reported now that after Health Care, next on the list of priorities for the Trump administration is the budget, and then infrastructure.

Maybe if the general public is intensely aware of infrastructure issues, there would be a grassroots outcry much like there was at town halls across the country over health care. We do have the ability to shape policy and sway Congressional action.