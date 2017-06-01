Reader Profile: William French

When his father William French, Sr., started W. L. French Excavating Corporation in Boston, MA, in 1972, the values for building the business continue to serve as a successful blueprint for his son and second-generation president William French, Jr. “We’re honest, loyal, hardworking, and hands-on,” says the younger French.

Keeping the 100-piece fleet well maintained and attractive presents a positive image to the community and increases employee retention. The strategy has paid off: W. L. French Excavating Corporation has racked up many accolades, including a spot on the list of Massachusetts’ largest private companies and being named the 2016 Massachusetts Family Business of The Year by the Northeastern Center for Family Business. The company markets itself heavily through social media and engages in numerous philanthropic efforts such as blood drives. Its 150 employees provide services in site development, mass excavation, site remediation, utility construction, soil and waste management, soil reuse sites, snow and ice management, and special projects to the institutional, public, and commercial markets in the Boston region. The company has agreements with local and regional landfills.

Company services have always focused on diversification—today, the mix is two-thirds site development and one-third trucking. W. L. French Excavating is one of the largest transporters of contaminated soils in Massachusetts, running 120 tractor trailers to do so. The company also operates two soil reuse facilities in the state: the Dudley Reclamation Project in Dudley and the St. Mary Cemetery Expansion in Tewksbury. Both facilities have Administrative Consent Orders (ACO) from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) and accept excess soils generated from large construction projects throughout New England. The Dudley site has more than 4 million tons of airspace and is the first soil reclamation project in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to accept both RCS-1 and RCS-2 soils. The Tewksbury site was the first in the state to be granted an ACO. It has more than 450,000 cubic yards of airspace and accepts RSC-1 soils. Acceptable soils include natural and fill soil, urban fill, slurry, clay, peat, and loam.

The benefit of being a family business is “the ability to rely on others, realizing they have a similar passion and drive for the company and for what we do,” notes French. “It’s being able to have the upfront conversations you might not have with an employee. Whether it is a difficult conversation or not, you are able to open up in front of family. At the same time, it’s difficult to separate what goes on at work with your personal life, but for the most part, we do a good job at it.”

What He Does Day to Day

“Sometimes I’ll spend a day in the office going over reports and bids, and other times I’m out in the field going from job to job checking on the equipment, manpower, meeting with clients, and making arrangements for landfill disposal,” says French.

What Led Him Into This Line of Work

“Anybody who knows me knows there was no way I’d do anything but this,” says French. “This has been my passion ever since I could walk. I was operating equipment at an early age.” French augmented his on-the-job training with a degree in civil engineering and construction management from the University of New Hampshire.

What He Likes Best About His Work

“I love the equipment. I love the challenge,” says French. “For me, it’s about being outside, going from job to job, and having that gratification of getting to watch your work evolve every day. We’re building something; there’s meaning to what we’re doing. You come in one day and we’re bracing an earth support system, and you come back two weeks later and 40,000 tons of soils are gone and you can see what you’ve done.”

His Greatest Challenge

One of French’s biggest challenges is retaining a strong labor force of well-trained people who know their scope of work. Getting paid is another difficulty, he adds.

“We’ve grown exponentially and with that, we need good, qualified people,” says French. “We will only grow as quickly as the staff allows us to. We’re trying not to grow too quickly, because if you do and you don’t have the right people, you’re bound to fail.”