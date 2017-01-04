John Deere

Construction professionals use insights from John Deere WorkSight technology solutions to help them optimize machines, uptime, job sites, and, ultimately, their bottom line. At its heart is JDLink, John Deere’s telematics system. For the first time, JDLink is available as a factory-installed option on all new large-frame G-Series Skid Steers (330G, 332G) and Compact Track Loaders (331G, 333G). JDLink remotely connects owners and managers to their equipment, providing valuable insight needed to increase profit on every job site.

Thunder Creek

Thunder Creek Equipment has redesigned its Service and Lube Trailer (SLT) to include a new chassis and front-end design, expanded storage in the front and rear utility boxes, and a modular design that allows owners to add new features and components at any time after purchase.

Tracking Pads LLC

Tracking Pads, LLC are heavy-duty mats made from recycled rubber that can be laid down at construction entrances and exits and essentially remove mud, sediment, and other debris from vehicles and equipment capturing debris before it can be tracked out onto the roadway. Each mat measures 12″ x 12″ and can be laid side by side to fit the width of any entrance. They are also easily transportable from site to site.

JCB

Weighing in at 22 tons, the JCB JS220 excavator features a reinforced boom and dipper made of high-tensile-strength steel. A 173-hp (129-kW) Tier 4 emission-compliant JCB EcoMAX engine provides excellent fuel economy. Hydraulic regeneration recycles oil across the cylinders for fastercycle times, and auto-idle technology automatically reduces engine speed when hydraulics are not in use. Simultaneous tracking and excavating is smooth and fast with intuitive multifunction operation. Four available work modes allow the operator to tailor the JS220’s performance to anyapplication. Cushioned boom and dipper ends protect the machine and increase operator comfort, while six viscous rubber mounts minimize noise and vibration.

