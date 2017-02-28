JOHN DEERE

John Deere offers 90-inch severe-duty construction buckets as part of the Worksite Pro attachment lineup. Designed to take advantage of the improved performance and boom design of the large-frame 332G skid steer and 333G compact track loader (CTL), these buckets are redefining expectations of what compact equipment can accomplish. With the universal, self-cleaning Quik-Tatch easy attachment system found on all John Deere skid steers, CTLs, and compact excavators, the machine can easily add and remove the Severe-Duty bucket quickly. The new attachment series is also backed by John Deere parts, service, and warranty coverage.

www.johndeere.com

MIDWEST EQUIPMENT SALES

Available in a standard and wide treads, MWE Solid R-4 Skid-Steer tires are engineered with the highest-quality natural and synthetic rubber compounds to provide the best durability and long life. With deep tread, mud breakers, and built in cushion ride, the tires will last three to five times longer than similar pneumatic tires. The MWE Solid R-4 standard tread tire has a narrow face that allows for more ground pressure for better traction. The MWE R-4 Tread Wide offers a smoother ride on hard surfaces and distributes the tires weight more evenly for better floatation. The tires are available in 10-16.5, 12-16.5, and 14-17.5 sizes.

www.tracksandtires.com

WEILER

From Interstate Highways to residential driveways, Weiler equipment is paving the way to success for contractors across North America and around the world. Located in Knoxville, IA, Weiler designs, engineers, and manufactures remixing transfer vehicles, commercial pavers, road wideners, windrow elevators, static split-drum rollers, front-mount screeds, and tack distributors. Engineered Innovation in all Weiler products provide contractors with the features to not only meet, but exceed job site demands.

www.weilerproducts.com

ROGER BROTHERS CORP.

Rogers Brothers Corporation has been a leader in quality and innovation in heavy-duty trailers for more than 100 years. The company offers a variety of trailer designs to meet the demanding needs of today’s customers—from Tag-Along Series trailers with a 20- to 25-ton capacity, to the Ultima and CobraNeck Series trailers with up to 75+ tons capacity.

www.rogerstrailers.com

DIGGA USA

The Digga Bigfoot trencher features an adjustable skid foot with preset digging depths. When placed correctly on the ground, the foot places the spoil auger in the ideal clearing position—too low, and it digs into the ground robbing the trencher of power; too high, and the trench doesn’t clear efficiently slowing work down. A heavy-duty crumber bar allows the operator to start trenching with the crumber in the engaged position, eliminating the need for the operator to get out of the machine to set it once trenching depth has been achieved. Trenchers are available for skid steer loaders, excavators, and backhoes up to 8 tons. Two models are available depending on application and machine size with depths up to 60 inches and widths to 12 inches.

www.diggausa.com

SUTTER EQUIPMENT CO.

The SUTTER 500 and SUTTER 300 trail dozers are designed for trail construction and maintenance, public works, fire breaks, timber thinning, contractors, ranchers, and residential. Customers can build approximately 1,000 feet per hour of 3- to 4-foot-wide trails with the SUTTER 500, or under 30-inch-wide single track trails with the SUTTER 300. Build trails uphill with ease and rolling dips in minutes. These dozers are powerful, durable, and easy to operate, and there are turbo diesel engines, hydraulic, and hydrostat. A variety of attachments are also available.

www.sutterequipment.com