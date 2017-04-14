Takeuchi

Takeuchi features their first hybrid dual-powered excavator in its lineup with the TB216H compact excavator. The TB216H features both an electric motor and diesel engine with its own pump group to power the machine’s hydraulics. In diesel mode the machine is powered by a Yanmar Tier 4 Final engine, that offers an output of 14.9 horsepower (hp). For emissions-free environments, the machine can be powered by the 14.2-hp electric motor. The diesel engine is ideal for normal day-to-day operation, to load, unload, and power the machine to an enclosed job site where the machine can be plugged into a 400- to 480-V three-phase power source for 100% emission-free operation.

www.takeuchi-us.com

Rogers Brothers

Rogers Brothers Corporation has been a leader in quality and innovation in heavy-duty trailers for more than 100 years. The company offers a variety of trailer designs to meet the demanding needs of today’s customers. From its Tag-Along Series trailers with a 20- to 25-ton capacity, to its Ultima and CobraNeck Series trailers with up to 75+ tons capacity, Rogers has probably already built the trailer you need.

www.rogerstrailers.com

Bobcat

Bobcat Company has enhanced its industry-leading compact excavators with the all-new, next generation R-Series excavators. Featuring a bold, distinct design, R-Series exca­vators will help boost operator productivity and comfort, as well as machine uptime protection. The first R-Series excavators to launch will include the Bobcat E32 and E35 in 3- to 4-ton size class. R-Series excavator operators can dig with greater confidence over the side of the machine with a standard dual-flange track roller system. The new dual-flange rollers extend the excavator’s undercarriage structure closer to the track’s edge and provide up to a 15% increase in over-the-side capacity and more stability.

www.bobcat.com/our_company/media_center

Mabey

The Mabey LIVEpin is a low-cost, innovative method for measuring axial load on shoring equipment—constructed with high-quality stainless steel to ensure maximum durability, safety, and accuracy. They allows measurements of load on each shear planes, but also to compensate readings over the range of field temperatures, and include: load capacity of 3,500 kN, accurate real-time load monitoring within a tolerance of 2%, wireless technology—500-m transmission radius, and all measurements are available to engineers via LIVEsite.

www.mabey.com/us/products/groundworks_us/livepin

Alamo Compact Equipment

Alamo Industrial offers solutions to tackle vegetation on even the toughest terrain with their line of remote-controlled equipment, which includes the TRAXX RF hydraulic tool carrier and the RidgeRunner rotary slopemower. Both with a low center of gravity, track-type wheels, intuitive remote controller, and efficient power, TRAXX RF and Ridge­Runner units thrive in challenging conditions that regular equipment simply cannot maneuver safely, including operation on steep slopes up to 50 degrees in grade. TRAXX RF equipment also offers all-terrain versatility with its lineup of interchangeable attachments, which includes flail, forestry, snow blade, snow blower, stump grinder, and bucket.

www.alamo-industrial.com

SUTTER EQUIPMENT CO.

The SUTTER 500 and SUTTER 300 trail dozers are designed for trail construction and maintenance, public works, fire breaks, timber thinning, contractors, ranchers, and residential.

Customers can build approximately 1,000 feet per hour of 3- to 4-foot-wide trails with the SUTTER 500, or under 30-inch-wide single track trails with the SUTTER 300. Build trails uphill with ease and rolling dips in minutes. These dozers are powerful, durable, and easy to operate, and there are turbo diesel engines, hydraulic, and hydrostat. A variety of attachments are also available.

www.sutterequipment.com

WEILER

From Interstate Highways to residential driveways, Weiler equipment is paving the way to success for contractors across North America and around the world. Located in Knoxville, IA, Weiler designs, engineers, and manufactures remixing transfer vehicles, commercial pavers, road wideners, windrow elevators, static split-drum rollers, front-mount screeds, and tack distributors. Engineered Innovation in all Weiler products provide contractors with the features to not only meet, but exceed job site demands.

www.weilerproducts.com

JOHN DEERE

John Deere offers 90-inch severe-duty construction buckets as part of the Worksite Pro attachment lineup. Designed to take advantage of the improved performance and boom design of the large-frame 332G skid steer and 333G compact track loader (CTL), these buckets are redefining expectations of what compact equipment can accomplish. With the universal, self-cleaning Quik-Tatch easy attachment system found on all John Deere skid steers, CTLs, and compact excavators, the machine can easily add and remove the Severe-Duty bucket quickly. The new attachment series is also backed by John Deere parts, service, and warranty coverage.

www.johndeere.com

JCB

Weighing in at 22 tons, the JCB JS220 excavator features a reinforced boom and dipper made of high-tensile-strength steel. A 173-hp (129-kW) Tier 4 emission-compliant JCB EcoMAX engine provides excellent fuel economy. Hydraulic regeneration recycles oil across the cylinders for faster cycle times, and auto-idle technology automatically reduces engine speed when hydraulics are not in use. Simultaneous tracking and excavating is smooth and fast with intuitive multifunction operation. Four available work modes allow the operator to tailor the JS220’s performance to any application. Cushioned boom and dipper ends protect the machine and increase operator comfort, while six viscous rubber mounts minimize noise and vibration.

www.jcbna.com

MIDWEST EQUIPMENT SALES

Available in a standard and wide treads, MWE Solid R-4 Skid-Steer tires are engineered with the highest-quality natural and synthetic rubber compounds to provide the best durability and long life. With deep tread, mud breakers, and built in cushion ride, the tires will last three to five times longer than similar pneumatic tires. The MWE Solid R-4 standard tread tire has a narrow face that allows for more ground pressure for better traction. The MWE R-4 Tread Wide offers a smoother ride on hard surfaces and distributes the tires weight more evenly for better floatation. The tires are available in 10-16.5, 12-16.5, and 14-17.5 sizes.

www.tracksandtires.com

Tracking Pads LLC

Tracking Pads, LLC are heavy-duty mats made from recycled rubber that can be laid down at construction entrances and exits and essentially remove mud, sediment, and other debris from vehicles and equipment capturing debris before it can be tracked out onto the roadway.

Each mat measures 12″ x 12″ and can be laid side by side to fit the width of any entrance. They are also easily transportable from site to site.

www.trackingpads.com

Thunder Creek

Thunder Creek Equipment has redesigned its Service and Lube Trailer (SLT) to include a new chassis and front-end design, expanded storage in the front and rear utility boxes, and a modular design that allows owners to add new features and components at any time after purchase.

www.thundercreekequipment.com

Ditch Witch

For job sites that need the power and versatility to tow heavier loads and increased payload, the Ditch Witch FXT50 truck vacuum excavator now includes a tandem rear-axle option. The tandem rear-axle model is designed to handle heavy spoils while towing a trailer, reducing overall job-site equipment and fuel expenses. In addition, the tandem-axle option includes both a receiver hitch and pintle hitch to meet the unique towing needs of any job. For additional versatility, Ditch Witch customers can customize the truck with a variety of features, such as tank sizes, wireless hydraulic booms, and reverse flow. The model remains the quietest vacuum excavator in its horsepower class and offers some of the best filtration in the industry.

www.ditchwitch.com/vacuum-excavators/truck/fxt50

PRECO

PRECO Electronics, the worldwide leader in radar-based object detection systems for heavy-duty equipment, has developed a flexible and advanced object detection radar: the PreView Sentry. Did you know that the average cost of construction equipment accidents is almost $45,000? The number is staggering. PreView Sentry alerts operators of people or objects in equipment blind zones with audible and visual in-cab alerts, allowing them to take the appropriate action to mitigate the potential collision.

www.preco.com

Drumcutters International Inc.

Rotary drum cutter attachments are primarily used for grinding rock and concrete. The quiet, low vibration oper­ating characteristics makes these particularly suitable for work in sensitive areas. In some ground conditions, rotary drum cutter attachments work faster than traditional breakers. In trenching, the fine-grained spoils and accurate trench profile can also save money by reducing trucking and purchasing of material for backfill. Drumcutters International Inc. have a range of excavator attachments designed to improve productivity and lower costs, compared to more traditional equipment.

www.drumcutters.com

McLaughlin Boring Attachment

The McLaughlin M-4500 Series of hydraulic boring attachments are capable of producing tunnels up to 4.5 inches in diameter using the dry compaction boring method of drilling. Speeds of 8 feet per minute and distances of 100 feet are possible depending on soil conditions. Powered by the hydraulics of a compact tool carrier, skid steer, or compact excavator, the attachment is available in four configurations: M-4500, M-4500SS, M-4500MS, and M-4500ME. The original M-4500 is attached to the skid steer bucket with a weld-on bracket, and the boring attachment can be quickly installed and removed with a pin connection.

mclaughlinunderground.com