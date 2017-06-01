Takeuchi

Takeuchi features their first hybrid dual-powered excavator in its lineup with the TB216H compact excavator. The TB216H features both an electric motor and diesel engine with its own pump group to power the machine’s hydraulics. In diesel mode the machine is powered by a Yanmar Tier 4 Final engine, that offers an output of 14.9 horsepower (hp). For emissions-free environments, the machine can be powered by the 14.2-hp electric motor. The diesel engine is ideal for normal day-to-day operation, to load, unload, and power the machine to an enclosed job site where the machine can be plugged into a 400- to 480-V three-phase power source for 100% emission-free operation.

www.takeuchi-us.com

Rogers Brothers

Rogers Brothers Corporation has been a leader in quality and innovation in heavy-duty trailers for more than 100 years. The company offers a variety of trailer designs to meet the demanding needs of today’s customers. From its Tag-Along Series trailers with a 20- to 25-ton capacity, to its Ultima and CobraNeck Series trailers with up to 75+ tons capacity, Rogers has probably already built the trailer you need.

www.rogerstrailers.com

Mabey

The Mabey LIVEpin is a low-cost, innovative method for measuring axial load on shoring equipment—constructed with high-quality stainless steel to ensure maximum durability, safety, and accuracy. They allows measurements of load on each shear planes, but also to compensate readings over the range of field temperatures, and include: load capacity of 3,500 kN, accurate real-time load monitoring within a tolerance of 2%, wireless technology—500-m transmission radius, and all measurements are available to engineers via LIVEsite.

www.mabey.com/us/products/groundworks_us/livepin

Bobcat

Bobcat Company has enhanced its industry-leading compact excavators with the all-new, next generation R-Series excavators. Featuring a bold, distinct design, R-Series exca­vators will help boost operator productivity and comfort, as well as machine uptime protection. The first R-Series excavators to launch will include the Bobcat E32 and E35 in 3- to 4-ton size class. R-Series excavator operators can dig with greater confidence over the side of the machine with a standard dual-flange track roller system. The new dual-flange rollers extend the excavator’s undercarriage structure closer to the track’s edge and provide up to a 15% increase in over-the-side capacity and more stability.

www.bobcat.com/our_company/media_center

K-Tec

K-Tec land leveler pull-graders have been designed for maintaining haul roads and precision site leveling, completing the finish work to grade. Land Levelers models range in size between 12- and 28-feet widths. Standard features include walking axle, single simplistic tilt, depth level gauge & slope meter, and dual GPS/laser compatibility. Unique moldboard curve design enables superior rolling of dirt. Flex hitch design enable the folding back of the hitchpole for a legal road transportation widths of under 8.5 feet to transport the leveler between job sites. These pieces of equipment are complimentary to K-Tec bulk earthmoving scrapers.

www.ktec.com

Firestone

The Firestone VersaBuilt off-the-road (OTR) radial tire line is an affordable, dependable product that performs across a wide range of job sites and conditions. Designed for loader, grader, and earthmover machines, VersaBuilt tires use a non-directional, self-cleaning tread for solid traction when hauling on stone, gravel, or soft, muddy surfaces. Backed by a five-year limited warranty, Firestone VersaBuilt tires feature a steel casing and SideArmor sidewall to protect against cuts and punctures. The lineup is available in three patterns: VersaBuilt All Traction, VersaBuilt All Purpose, and VersaBuilt Deep Tread.

www.commercial.firestone.com/en-us/versabuiltotr

Tracking Pads LLC

Tracking Pads, LLC are heavy-duty mats made from recycled rubber that can be laid down at construction entrances and exits and essentially remove mud, sediment, and other debris from vehicles and equipment capturing debris before it can be tracked out onto the roadway. Each mat measures 12″ x 12″ and can be laid side by side to fit the width of any entrance. They are also easily transportable from site to site.

www.trackingpads.com

Vacall

The Vacall AllExcavate models have dedicated systems that are designed for efficient operation and superior performance, excavating around water sewer, gas, and utility lines, and other jobs that don’t require vast excavation. The AllExcavate has a high-pressure water system contains a hydraulically driven variable speed system with smart controls, conserving water usage and minimizing refill time. Water tanks are fabricated with high-quality aluminum for extra strength and efficient material dumping. An optional flush system cleans the interior of the body, requiring no operator spraying assistance. Power-coated paint provides a durable finish, while the optional galvanized tank has a lifetime warranty.

www.vacall.com

Geophysical Surveys

GSSI’s UtilityScan GPR system add an affordable model to the industry standard system for efficiently identifying and marking the location and depth of subsurface utilities. Building off GSSI’s decades of experience with utility locating systems, the new UtilityScan features innovative technology never before available in the marketplace, including; HyperStacking technology, GPS, and an optional power detection mode. The compact size makes it extremely portable and easy to maneuver in tight survey areas.

www.geophysical.com/utilityscan.htm

MIDWEST EQUIPMENT SALES

Available in a standard and wide treads, MWE Solid R-4 Skid-Steer tires are engineered with the highest-quality natural and synthetic rubber compounds to provide the best durability and long life. With deep tread, mud breakers, and built in cushion ride, the tires will last three to five times longer than similar pneumatic tires. The MWE Solid R-4 standard tread tire has a narrow face that allows for more ground pressure for better traction. The MWE R-4 Tread Wide offers a smoother ride on hard surfaces and distributes the tires weight more evenly for better floatation. The tires are available in 10-16.5, 12-16.5, and 14-17.5 sizes.

www.tracksandtires.com

Rockland Manufacturing

Rockland Manufacturing Company’s patent-pending Wear Pin technology allows operators to determine how much wear life remains in a part, just by looking at it. When a moldboard, blade, liner, or wear plate wears to a specific point, contrasting Wear Pins appear, signaling the need for maintenance or replacement in the future. This simple solution to a long-standing problem allows maintenance to be scheduled well in advance and planned for eliminating costly downtime and lost production. The technology is incorporated in Rockland’s expansive portfolio of over 170 attachments designed and manufactured for the complete range of equipment manufacturers.

www.rocklandmfg.com

Hemisphere GNSS

Hemisphere GNSS’s Vector Eclipse H328 is the next offering in a line of new and refreshed, low-power, high-precision, positioning, and heading OEM boards. The multi-frequency, multi-GNSS H328 is an all signals receiver board that includes Hemisphere’s new and innovative hardware platform and integrates Atlas GNSS Global Correction Service. Designed with this hardware platform, the cost, size, weight, and power consumption of the H328 are reduced. It offers scalability with centimeter-level accuracy in either single-frequency mode or full performance multi-frequency, multi-GNSS, Atlas-capable mode that supports fast RTK initialization times over long distances.

www.hgnss.com

McLaughlin Boring Attachment

The McLaughlin M-4500 Series of hydraulic boring attachments are capable of producing tunnels up to 4.5 inches in diameter using the dry compaction boring method of drilling. Speeds of 8 feet per minute and distances of 100 feet are possible depending on soil conditions. Powered by the hydraulics of a compact tool carrier, skid steer, or compact excavator, the attachment is available in four configurations: M-4500, M-4500SS, M-4500MS, and M-4500ME. The original M-4500 is attached to the skid steer bucket with a weld-on bracket, and the boring attachment can be quickly installed and removed with a pin connection.

www.mclaughlinunderground.com

ASV LLC

ASV LLC’s first mid-frame, vertical-lift compact track loader, the Posi-Track VT-70, includes the manufacturer’s patented Posi-Track rubber track suspension, comes standard with 15-inch-wide tracks, features a ground pressure of only 4.6 psi, and includes ride control. The VT-70 is equipped with a 65-horsepower Kubota 2.4-liter turbocharged diesel engine that produces 146 foot-pounds of torque. The unit’s auxiliary hydraulic system includes an optional 28.4-gpm high flow and 3,300 psi. The VT-70 features a rated operating capacity of 2,328 pounds and a tipping load of 6,650 pounds. It is 66 inches wide and has a 10.5-foot lift height.

www.asvllc.com/track-loaders/vt-70

Allied Construction Products

Rammer Series boom-mounted hydraulic hammers by Allied Construction Products reflect over 70 years of experience producing high-performance, high-efficiency hammers known for exceptional productivity and reliability. Mid-range and large-range models—designed for carriers from 26,500 to 176,400 pounds—feature advanced hydraulics and deliver high productivity when breaking boulders, removing slag, tunneling, open pit mining, and secondary breaking and trenching. The design includes advanced hydraulics and an ultra-strong housing to deliver extended life and greater return on investment. Rammer hammers feature top-down lubrication, underwater adaptation, and a VIDAT System that reduces operating costs, extends operating life, and minimizes downtime.

www.alliedcp.com

Gradall Industries

Weighing 39,295 pounds, the XL 3300V by Gradall Industries features a new Tier 4-Final compliant Volvo Penta diesel engine. A 4 x 4 wheeled undercarriage can be driven up to 20 mph, both on and off pavement. This machine is also the only on/off highway excavator that can work at the front, rear, or either side of the undercarriage without the need to lower optional outriggers or optional grading blade for extra stability. The XL 3300 V has a maximum reach of 27 feet, 3 inches (8.3 m) at grade, and a maximum dig depth of 18 feet, 5 inches (5.6 m).

www.gradall.com