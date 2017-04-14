Project Profile: The Beauty of Fabric

Every business wants to improve their profits. That’s pretty obvious, but while most actively try to implement new ideas and systems, they overlook simple additions that require little effort and no new employees or processes. By overlooking these basic additions to a business, operations managers often find themselves over spending and getting very little in terms of tangible results.

While many businesses will admit they need extra storage or covered workspace, they are often hesitant to add a building. Expensive construction costs, increased property taxes, additional utilities costs—the list of reasons not to build can go on a lot longer. However, adding a structural building solution to an existing business can be an effective way to passively—not actively—improve production and profitability. Think about it: By adding a covered space, a company could increase workspace, protect valuable equipment, work through inclement weather, and more. All of these factors lead to a more effective and efficient business.

Due to the lengthy list of reasons why a company would choose not to add a building to their operation, many have sought non-traditional solutions, and the fabric structure has become increasingly popular.

Why Are People Choosing Fabric Structures?

ClearSpan Fabric Structures is one of the country’s top manufacturers of fabric buildings, and they’ve noticed an increased interest in these non-traditional buildings. Geoff Ching manages a team of Truss Arch Specialists for the company. He says, “Our customers choose ClearSpan due to the speed of design, delivery, and construction, as well as the ease in customizing the building design to suit specific applications.”

The company’s Hercules Truss Arch Building addresses expensive construction costs associated with metal and wood buildings. Fabric Structures don’t need a cement foundation, and one of the best parts of integrating a fabric structure into a business is that due to the building’s temporary nature, many municipalities won’t increase property taxes. Ching stated that although fabric structures can be categorized as temporary, they are suitable for use as a permanent structure.

“Often we see buildings ordered for ‘temporary storage’ needs being used for permanent applications, due to the quality and longevity of the structural materials,” he says.

Fabric Structures in the Field

So, on paper, a fabric structure seems like a far superior option for a business looking to improve its productivity by adding more work or storage space. But what really matters is how they function in the field. According to CTS Cement, adding a fabric structure seems like an obvious choice.

CTS Cement, located in Logansport, IN, is a manufacturer of fast-setting cement products, which they’ve named Rapid Set. From Rapid Set, they produce other fast-setting materials, like concrete mix and dry wall mud.

With increasing labor costs and issues with production, CTS decided they needed a building to store their raw materials. Craig Kline, the company’s Production and Quality Manager, says, “We have unpredictable and rainy weather. Our raw materials were being stored outside, and we needed a building to keep them dry and usable, as they will not feed or flow when they are wet.”

The company went to ClearSpan, and after consulting with the company’s Truss Arch Specialist, CTS Cement decided to go the fabric structure route. Due to the low cost of materials and quick construction, the company purchased a Hercules Truss Arch Building, which is now used to store clay and bauxite at their production plant.

Since the building has been installed, Kline has seen a beneficial change in the production process. “The materials are now dry and feed through the hoppers without many problems. Before the building was constructed, the materials were wet, and they would pack inside the hoppers. This required lots of extra poking and prodding trying to make the material flow.

“The building has really cut down on the labor involved with making our product. When the clay was wet, it would take an extra person to stay at the clay feeder and try to work the wet clay through the machine. Now, with our low-maintenance Hercules Truss Arch Building, the end product is more consistent because of the even flow of materials,” says Kline.

The benefits of fabric structures can also be seen at Williams Bulk Transfer, which is in Williams, IA. Their General Manager, Cory Hoffman, was having issues with the region’s freezing conditions, but integrating a fabric structure eased the conditions and improved workflow.

Using a fabric structure to escape the elements is an ideal option, and an added benefit of using a ClearSpan structure is that their fabric covers are actually climate sensitive. This allows the buildings to stay 20°F warmer in the winter and 20°F in the summer, offering little to no HVAC needs.

Hoffman says, “The freezing issues have been eliminated, and our new thaw shed encloses the cars so that heat sources can safely be used to thaw the product. This allows for a more complete emptying process and less maintenance. We can also utilize the extra space in the building for additional storage, which was something we hadn’t anticipated.”

Every business should be looking to actively improve operations and grow profits. Integrating a fabric structure is a great way to facilitate growth. Instead of experimenting with new ideas that may not work, a fabric structure can provide valuable work and storage space that improves procedure and work flow. Best of all, they aren’t accompanied by the financial responsibility that comes along with traditional buildings. Fabric structures can be introduced at a low cost per square foot, and many times won’t increase property taxes. In and of themselves, fabric buildings can promote a profitable process due to the monthly utilities savings they can offer, so adding a fabric structure is clearly a simple way to improve effectiveness and efficiency.