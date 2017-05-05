WARREN EQUIPMENT INC.

Warren Equipment Inc. offers a complete line of refuse transfer trailers, available in steel or aluminum. Regardless of what’s being hauled, Warren can assist in deciding what trailer specifications would be the best fit. The company manufactures both ejector, and live floor model refuse trailers for the refuse industry. Warren Equipment will help with specifying which models and options work best for hauling needs.

www.warrentrailers.com

NATIONAL RECOVERY TECHNOLOGIES

National Recovery Technologies’ (NRT) new addition to the company’s product offering is the ColorPlus-R. Similar to the ColorPlus, the ColorPlus-R uses an advanced image processing system to detect materials based on color analysis and object recognition. Unique to the ColorPlus-R is the ability to color analyze opaque objects, such as black plastics. All ColorPlus models employ transmissive detection, placing the material between the light source and the detection camera. Transmissive detection provides the strongest signal strength and accuracy. NRT In-Flight Sorting technology, processing up to 50 million pixels per second, is able to detect and immediately target each object in flight.

www.bulkhandlingsystems.com

DIAMONDBACK PRODUCTS

Diamondback Products has become the cart lifter company of choice for many in the solid waste industry due to the strength, durability, and cost-effective operation of its lifters. Diamondback Products provides an innovative solution to an industry-wide problem. Its patented spring-loaded bottom latch, found on all of the domestic cart lifters, dramatically reduces bottom bar cart damage, sending the cost savings directly to the customers’ bottom line. Visit Diamondback Products at Waste Expo Booth #3663, May 9–11, 2017 in New Orleans.

www.diamondbackproducts.com

ERIEZ

Eriez Eddy Current Separators: The combination of high-performance, “long-throw” designs, along with trouble-free reliability, make Eriez’ Rev-XE Eddy Current Separators the standard for aluminum recovery. Test results are available at the website below.

www.recovery.eriez.com





DJ PRODUCTS

The new WasteCaddy Dumpster Mover is built to eliminate the risk of injuries and workers comp claims commonly associated with moving dumpsters manually. The battery-powered tug reduces the risk of back/shoulder strain, slips, falls, and pinched fingers when moving dumpsters from the trash room to curb-side for hauler pickup. Maintenance staff can double their efficiency because the WasteCaddy dumpster mover allows one employee of any age, size, or gender to move heavy dumpsters by themselves. The company also offers a try-before-you-buy onsite demo program.

www.djproducts.com/wastecaddy-dumpster-mover

PETERSON PACIFIC CORP.

Peterson Pacific Corp.’s Peterson 4710D horizontal grinder made its debut at the 2017 CONEXPO-CON/AGG show in Las Vegas. The 4710D is designed for high-volume producers with very demanding end-product specifications and is powered by a Tier IV Caterpillar C18 engine rated at 755 horsepower (563 kW). The mid-size 4710D completes the range of four “D” models of Peterson horizontal grinders with Tier 4 engines options, industry-leading features, and customer benefits. The 47 series has been Peterson’s most popular model since it was introduced in 2004. The high performance and light footprint under 37,000 metric tons makes the 4710D very popular with demanding pipeline land clearing contractors and medium-sized mulch and composting operations.

www.petersoncorp.com

TY CUSHION TIRE

TY Cushion Tire has been producing tires for over 50 years and was the first to design, manufacture, and distribute the unique aperture structure, soft-riding solid tire. The production department has worked hard over the years to revolutionize the solid tire manufacturing process, illuminating the traditional problems seen in other industrial tires. Because of this, TY Cushion Tire is still the leading manufacturer of industry specific, OTR tires. Visit Ty Cushion Tire at Waste Expo Booth #4347, May 9–11, 2017 in New Orleans.

www.tycushiontire.com

LONE STAR BLOWER

Lone Star Blower, Inc. is a manufacturer, packager, and service company for blower and blower control systems located in Houston, TX. Lone Star offers multistage turbo and gear driven single-stage turbo blowers from 20 to 6,000 hp, and up to 30 psig for biogas service. Lone Star provides customers efficient and reliable solutions in landfill applications. Its experienced aftermarket department provides repair services on most other major brand blowers.

www.lonestarblower.com

Muncie Power Products

Muncie Power Products Inc.’s new RS6S-P89M Series rear mount power take-off (PTO) features an integral hydraulic mount for structural support of hydraulic pumps up to 60 pounds without additional transmission support, but has a bending moment limit of 29.5 foot-pound maximum. The RS6S-P89M takes advantage of the full torque capacity of the transmission and is a solenoid-activated, mechanical shift PTO. The RS6S-P89M Series PTO is designed to fit Detroit DT12 transmissions in Freightliner or Western Star Class 8 Cascadia or 5700 trucks. The transmission requires the 362-822 Detroit PTO prep kit option.

www.munciepower.com/rs6s-p89m

Finn Corp.

Designed specifically for extreme landfill environments, the LF120 HydroSeeder is an effective solution for applying alternative daily cover (ADC). With a tower discharge distance up to 180 feet, the LF120 will cover the average open face in less than one hour using only one tank load. Maneuvering on uneven surfaces and rough terrain is made easier by high clearance, heavy-duty tandem 10,000-pound rubber torsion suspension axles, along with tubeless, high flotation tires with a wide tread design.

www.finncorp.com/index.php/landfill-solutions-3

Agru America

Agru America’s AGRULINE product group offers a complete, high- quality product range of pipes, fittings, valves, and customized components made from polyethylene for high-volume flow applications such as cooling water intakes for power plants, large sewage systems, sea water desalination, and mining jobs. AGRU produces the large-diameter piping system from PE 100 or PE 100-RC in dimensions up to OD 2500 mm (98.4 in.) and 600 m (1,968 ft.) in length.

www.agruamerica.com

Bulk Handling Systems (BHS)

Max-AI is an artificial intelligence that uses machine vision to analyze and sort material streams. Max-AI technology identifies recyclables and other items for recovery. Through deep learning technology, it employs both multi-layered neural networks and a vision system to see and identify objects similar to the way a person does. The technology will drive improvements in material recovery facility design, operational efficiency, recovery, system optimization, maintenance, and more.

www.bulkhandlingsystems.com