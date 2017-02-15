DUST CONTROL TECHNOLOGY

A global innovator in industrial odor control technology, Dust Control announced its new heated model in its lineup of mobile equipment, to manage outdoor odor vapor from landfills, waste treatment facilities, livestock operations, paper mills, food processing plants, and other operations that experience cold weather. The OdorBoss 60G with Heat combines an enclosure with insulation, heat tracing, and internal heat generation to protect water lines and components during operation and storage in freezing conditions. The design is a versatile, effective odor control mechanism suitable for year-round use.

www.odorboss.com

FINN CORP.

Designed specifically for extreme landfill environments, the LF120 HydroSeeder is an effective solution for applying alternative daily cover (ADC). With a tower discharge distance up to 180 feet, the LF120 will cover the average open face in less than one hour using only one tank load. Maneuvering on uneven surfaces and rough terrain is made easier by high clearance, heavy-duty tandem 10,000-pound rubber torsion suspension axles, along with tubeless, high flotation tires with a wide tread design.

www.finncorp.com/index.php/landfill-solutions-3

SOUTHWESTERN SALES CO.

The tarpARMOR TDS Tarp Deployment System from ­Southwestern Sales Company has raised the bar for ­efficiency, safety, and value in landfill alternate daily cover machines. The TDS can cover up to 12,0000 square feet of working face in less than 15 minutes from the safe confines of a dozer or compactor. High wind conditions are not a problem with the patented tarpLOX cable ballast system. Now with optional Odor Control System, users can treat odors at the source when covering and uncovering each day.

www.tarpARMOR.com

BLACKHAWK TECHNOLOGY CO.

Blackhawk Technology introduces a new line of pumps and products built to manage fluids from 150°F to 250°F in Elevated Temperature Landfills and other hot environments. The V-2 High-Temp Pneumatic and Anchor High-Temp Electric pump virtually anything flowable, regardless of chemical composition and viscosities, including boiling liquids. As with other Blackhawk piston pumps, all power and driver mechanicals are cleanly and safely above the wellhead; there is no high-pressure air or electricity introduced below surface grade. Maintenance is less frequent, simpler, and faster. The pumps are indifferent to vacuum, environmentally friendly, and do not emit greenhouse gases.

www.blackhawkco.com