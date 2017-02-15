Time to Think Outside the Box

On August 29, 2016, USEPA updated regulations concerning design, operations, and monitoring requirements for landfill gas (LFG) systems at municipal solid waste (MSW) landfills. The updated regulations are contained in the New Source Performance Standards (NSPS) Subpart XXX of 40 CFR Part 60 and pertains to LFG systems at new MSW landfills and landfills for which construction, reconstruction, or modification commenced after July 17, 2014. Subpart Cf of 40 CFR Part 60 pertains to LFG systems that were constructed or modified prior to July 17, 2014; Subpart Cf will essentially replace Subpart WWW. Modification here is “an increase in the permitted volume design capacity of the landfill by either lateral or vertical expansion.”

A landfill that is currently subject to NSPS WWW and has not permitted a new vertical or horizontal expansion after July 17, 2014, is not yet subject to NSPS XXX. Keep in mind that operational or structural changes made to comply with NSPS WWW are not considered to be construction, reconstruction, or modification. The effective date of Subpart XXX was October 28, 2016. Subpart Cf will be implemented by delegated states through implementation plans. States have nine months to prepare the plan, and EPA has four months to review the plan.

Methane is the second most prevalent greenhouse gas emitted by human activities in the United States, and nearly 20% of those emissions come from landfills. EPA estimates that more than 1,000 active landfills will be subject to the new guidelines. Through the new emission and NSPS guidelines, EPA concluded that a well-designed and well-operated LFG collection and control system is the best way for controlling LFG emissions.

The newly promulgated Subparts Cf and XXX made changes in four areas of compliance. The most noticeable change is the decrease in the non-methane organic compounds (NMOC) threshold at which the installation of a gas collection and control system (GCCS) is required. The previous threshold of 50 Mg per year NMOC has been reduced to 34 Mg per year. This could potentially mean many more landfills will be required to install a GCCS where they previously would not have been. Along with this change in the NMOC threshold there is now a Tier 4 procedure that can be utilized to determine if a GCCS must be installed.

The second area that the new regulations have changed concerns the monthly wellfield monitoring. The well compliance parameters have been modified so that now only deviations from the temperature and pressure standards could be considered an exceedance. The wellfield operation must still monitor oxygen; however, there is no longer a compliance limit. Actions taken in response to an exceedance are still similar; but, if the exceedance cannot be resolved within 15 days, a root cause analysis must be conducted, and the issue resolved within 60 days. If this isn’t possible, then a corrective action analysis and implementation schedule must be developed and submitted within 75 days to have the exceedance corrected within 120 days.

The third change involves how various permit required documentation is submitted to EPA. Some testing reports and leachate circulation reports, for instance, will need to be submitted through EPA’s CEDRI/CDX online website. Also, GCCS design plans must be updated and submitted to the regulatory agency within 90 days of expanding to an area not previously covered by the design plan or when installing a portion of the system not consistent with a previous design plan.

The fourth area of change is the one we are interested in exploring further in this article. The new regulations require affected facilities to monitor all penetrations of the landfill cover, including intermediate soil cover areas, during the quarterly surface scan. There is also a new requirement to note the latitude and longitude of each exceedance with an accuracy of 4 meters and out to five decimal places.

Outlined below are issues and potential mitigation efforts related to monitoring and reporting exceedances at landfill cover systems surface penetrations. Cover penetrations such as LFG wells, LFG vacuum risers, condensate sumps, air/force main isolations loops, etc., require monitoring, and could lead to an increase of exceedances. (Items such as survey stakes, fencing or litter fencing, flags, signs, trees, and utility poles do not require monitoring.)

While cover penetration monitoring is specifically identified in Subpart XXX, we believe EPA’s intent is to require penetration monitoring of LFG systems at landfills regulated under Subpart WWW. Therefore, exceedances, both in general cover and at penetrations, should be included in semi-annual compliance reports for all landfills with regulated LFG systems.

The addition of penetration monitoring to compliance reports may significantly increase environmental liability exposure to landfill operators unless proper planning and installation of appropriate controls are implemented. Any site may have a limited number of exceedances during routine cover surface emission monitoring, the number of exceedances may increase significantly during monitoring of surface penetrations—especially in landfill areas with intermediate cover.

Exceedances may be affected by construction practices (e.g., backfill methods and soil types used during LFG construction activities; LFG well tuning (e.g., reduction of LFG well vacuum to limit oxygen intrusion); and climactic conditions (e.g., desiccation cracking of clay soils during dry periods).

To limit penetration exceedances in areas where a gas collection is required to be in place, changes to standard LFG construction procedures may be required. For example, backfill around penetrations may require placement and compaction in moisture-conditioned lifts, as opposed to conventional dozer pushing and tracking. Emphasis on compaction of soils around penetrations (e.g., hand compaction with tampers) or installation of impermeable seals at the penetration (e.g., bentonite seals) may be required to control exceedances. Other methods to reduce exceedances include installation of additional soil cover at the penetration. If clay soils are present at the penetrations, hydration of the soils tends to seal cracks and limit exceedances.

While relatively passive improvements may work in the short-term, climatic conditions could adversely impact the effectiveness of these measures. As indicated above, weather conditions may cause these impenetrable seals to crack, potentially negating their intended performance and requiring the landfill operator to periodically monitor the integrity of these types of remedies.

A more effective and long-term method of controlling penetration exceedances is the installation of pipe boots and skirts. Boot/skirt installations can be implemented using a combination of prefabricated and field fabricated boot/skirts.

For a typical LFG well/vacuum riser pipe, oversized skirts can be fabricated with boots for both the LFG well, and the LFG well vacuum source (riser). The distance between the boots can be established so that excess skirts can be folded accordion style, with the boots being pulled over existing LFG wells and vacuum pipes.

Afterwards, clamps can be installed at each pipe/pipe-boot location, and the skirt covered with soil to hold it in place. LLDPE geomembrane, as typically used in final cover system construction, is an appropriate material for skirts due to its relative flexibility. Skirt materials will need be of suitable thickness to avoid damage due to underlying materials or placement of cover soils over the skirt. These skirts may be temporarily removed and reinstalled when LFG gas wells are raised as required by additional waste placement in an area.

Field fabricated boot/skirts can also be installed at condensate sumps, air/force main isolation loops, valves, LFG wells with couplings, etc. Coordinating prefabricated boot/skirt installation such that a sufficient quantity of these can be installed at one time, should lessen the impact of equipment rentals and/or mobilization costs associated with use of subcontractors.

In addition to reducing exceedances at the penetration, boots/skirts inhibit oxygen intrusion allowing the vacuum within the LFG system to be increased. Increasing the vacuum, the volume of LFG available for beneficial use is increased, gas emissions through the cover are decreased, and odor issues likely decrease. Other considerations could be to redesign gas extraction well systems that minimize the actual number of surface penetrations. Some potential considerations may be for the designer to develop a manifold system of subsurface extraction wells that break the surface or cap through one oversized penetration. Of course, in designing this type of system, the operator has to weigh the added maintenance costs against the monitoring effort using the older designs.

The addition of cover penetrations to monitoring requirements by USEPA can pose significant compliance issues for landfill operators. Landfill operators need to become more creative with their designs and consider compliance impacts resulting from surface penetration monitoring. Thinking outside the box can minimize exposure and provide appropriate controls.