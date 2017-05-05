SWANA News

Two Safety-Oriented Companies Join SWANA’s Affinity Program

The Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) is proud to announce two additions to its growing affinity program, Blue Ridge Services, Inc. and Eureco Health Solutions.

Both local governments and private sector companies will benefit from taking advantage of SWANA’s affinity relationship with these two companies, who have been vetted by SWANA’s Affinity Program Committee and have earned the distinction of being a “SWANA preferred provider.”

Blue Ridge Services, a consulting firm specializing in solid waste operations, management, and training, will give SWANA members access to resources and training on solid waste safety, efficiency, and more.

“We have had a long and fruitful relationship with SWANA, and our continued partnership to bring safety training to the industry is very important to us,” said Neal Bolton, president of Blue Ridge Services, Inc. “We initially developed these safety resources because we saw a great lack of nuts-and-bolts, industry-specific training. With the increasing risk of fatalities and injuries, we feel there is a growing and urgent need for comprehensive safety training.”

Eureco Health Solutions, a company devoted to promoting workplace health, offers SWANA members discounted access to commercial driver-focused Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) testing.

“Eureco Health Solutions is excited to join the SWANA Affinity Program and is enthusiastic about engaging with the SWANA community to share expertise in employee health and risk management,” said Aaron Hoffman, Eureco Health Solutions’ Managing Director. “We are proud to be supporting SWANA’s goal to promote health and safety best practices in the waste management industry.”

“SWANA’s award-winning safety program takes another important step forward through the addition of Eureco and Blue Ridge to our affinity program,” stated David Biderman, SWANA’s Executive Director and CEO. “Both companies offer important products and services that waste haulers and governmental entities need to keep their workers safe. Both companies will be exhibiting at the ISWA World Congress & WASTECON 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland, this September, and we hope that members will speak with them to discuss their offerings.”

SWANA's affinity program also includes Concorde, Inc., Card Payment Services (CPS), and Amazon Smile.

SWANA Takes on Brazil:

Sight-Seeing, Solid Waste Facilities, and Safety Training

By David Biderman,

SWANA Executive Director and CEO

I had the privilege of traveling to Brazil in March to promote the ISWA World Congress & WASTECON 2017, visit waste facilities, and provide safety training to nearly 100 people in Sao Paolo and Rio de Janeiro. It was one of the best business trips of my career.

Brazil is a rapidly developing and beautiful country. As you might imagine, its 200 million people generate lots of solid waste, and the country is struggling to manage the growing volume in an environmentally correct way. Currently, most waste is being disposed at open dumps. Brazilian solid waste leaders and others are very interested in new solutions (trucks, containers, recycling, modern landfills, technology), and many of them plan on coming to Baltimore in September to learn more about the North American waste infrastructure and the systems used to handle waste and recyclables in the United States and Canada. Several of the waste facilities I visited had enviable safety records. Planalto, Brazil’s largest garbage truck manufacturer, proudly pointed out the sign in their Goiania manufacturing plant that it had been 242 days since they had an accident or injury. The two companies that collect Sao Paulo’s 8,000 tons per day frequently pointed out their safety signs and posters (most of which I couldn’t read since they were in Portuguese!). The transfer station/recycling facility had a safety manager who could discuss lockout tagout and bale integrity as well as anyone on an ANSI subcommittee.

One highlight of the trip was providing safety training on waste collection/disposal. Most of the attendees were not fluent in English, so ABRELPE, the Brazilian waste association that coordinated the trip, hired a translator for both sessions. A portion of the Rio session was filmed by a local television station, and was included in a story about the waste industry that aired while I was in Brazil. Several attendees have contacted me since I returned to the United States, seeking additional information about environmental and safety issues and regulations.

Carlos Silva, ABRELPE’s CEO, accompanied me during my seven day visit, introducing me to government representatives, waste management officials, and Brazilian environmental leaders. Carlos spoke at WASTECON 2016 in Indianapolis, is the vice chair of the International Solid Waste Association (ISWA), and will be leading a large delegation to Baltimore for the ISWA World Congress & WASTECON 2017. One of the great byproducts of this trip was the deepening of the personal relationship between me and Carlos, as well as between ABRELPE and SWANA.

My trip included 4 cities in 7 days, proving that this would be a wonderful place to actually take a vacation. However, Brazil is also a tremendous business opportunity for American and Canadian companies in the environmental services market, and I hope SWANA members take advantage of it.

SWANA Helps Organize Second NYC Waste & Recycling Safety Symposium

The Second New York City Waste & Recycling Safety Symposium, hosted by The Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA), Action Environmental Services, the City of New York Business Integrity Commission (BIC), the National Waste & Recycling Association (NWRA), and the New Yorkers for Responsible Waste Management Inc., yielded valuable insights into safety within the waste industry. Law enforcement and industry experts discussed topics ranging from distracted driving, rollovers and backing, to terrorism, making it a dynamic and interesting program for all 175 attendees.

SWANA’s Executive Director and CEO, David Biderman began the program by discussing the current safety culture in the solid waste industry and relaying some startling facts:

The waste and recycling industry is the 5th most dangerous job in the U.S.

In 2015, there were 50 worker deaths, 36 of which were collection workers.

Each year there are more than 15,000 reported injuries and illnesses.

By bringing to light these startling numbers, Biderman emphasized that as an industry, we need to find a balance between productivity and safety. While these numbers are alarming, he said that many more injuries go unreported every year.

“As leaders within the industry, we need to set an example and make sure our workers are coming home safely; nothing we do it more important,” stated Biderman.

Next, the “See Something; Say Something: Eyes and Ears on the Street” panel relayed the current climate of terrorism in NYC and how waste industry professionals can identify and prevent these acts.

NYC Law enforcement professionals stated that the number one weapon used in recent terrorist attacks or attempts is trucks, meaning the waste industry could be used a means in an attack.

“It was enlightening to hear how the solid waste industry can play a role in preventing terrorism,” said Darryl Walter, SWANA’s Director of Membership. “Having events like these reminds people how many areas of society our industry affects, making it so important to bring safety to the forefront.”

Next, the “Team Dynamics: The ­Importance of a Good Wingman” session, a panel of insurance and safety professionals discussed the common causes of accidents and why working as a team is important in reducing and preventing accidents and injuries.

The panel discussed fatigue, a common safety risk within the solid waste industry, and one that has been addressed extensively in NWRA and SWANA’s weekly “Safety Monday” e-newsletters.

During “The Importance of Communication: More than Trash Talk” panel, professionals from Waste Connections highlighted communication as a main way to keep safety at the forefront of worker’s daily routine.

To close the program, DSNY Commissioner, Kathryn Garcia, spoke about safety as a whole and how increased safety not only benefits our workers, but can help financially as well, stating that taking longer to do something safely is always cheaper in the long run.

Garcia will be a keynote speaker at the ISWA World Congress & WASTECON 2017 from September 25–17, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. SWANA is excited to hear more about her experience and unique viewpoint on the future of solid waste industry safety.

“SWANA was thrilled to help organize this important event, and looks forward to help City agencies plan another safety training event in September,” said Biderman. “We will continue partnering with municipal officials and waste companies throughout the United States and Canada in our quest to reduce accidents and injuries.”

Hands-On Learning:

Amazing Tour Locations for ISWA World Congress & WASTECON 2017

See American solid waste innovation and sustainability at its finest with 5 full-day tour options, as well as half-day tours and mobile sessions, during the ISWA World Congress & WASTECON 2017.

These fascinating tours locations range from nearby Maryland, all the way to New York City—whatever your preference, we have a tour for you!

For more information on all that the ISWA World Congress & WASTECON 2017 has to offer, please visit WASTECON.org.

Landslide in Addis Ababa Creates Global Attention to Serious Problem

SWANA’s Executive Director & CEO David Biderman’s letter to the editor regarding the March 13 landslide in Addis Ababa was published in the Washington Post.

Regarding the March 13 news article “46 killed in landslide at dump in Ethiopia”: This tragic landfill collapse highlights a growing crisis in many developing countries, where open dumps are common. Two million people worldwide live and work on these dumps, scavenging food, metal, textiles and other material from the trash, in very dangerous conditions. Unlike many landfills in the United States, these dumps lack emission controls and contaminate water, soil, air and food for millions of people. Without action, dumpsites such as Addis Ababa’s could collectively account for up to 10 percent of greenhouse gas emissions by 2025.

As the largest waste association in North America, SWANA supports the International Solid Waste Association’s “Close the Dumpsites” campaign, which focuses on this global environmental and public-health issue. As the death toll from this tragic accident has reached more than 100, we need to act now to prevent similar disasters from occurring.

YP Spotlight

The SWANA Young Professionals (YP) group continues to grow and expand across the country, with more than 700 members busy this past year speaking at SWANA events, leading teams, mentoring students, and making strides in every aspect of the industry.

Kari Ann Hodgson, P.E., SC.

Division Head, Engineering & Disposal

Baltimore County Government, Dept. of Public Works,

Bureau of Solid Waste Management

Kari Ann Hodgson realized her passion for the solid waste industry when she worked in solid waste monitoring and remediation in 2003. After that, she received her Associates of Environmental Science from Hartford Community College, and went on to receive her Bachelors of Environmental Engineering at the University of Delaware in 2007. She has since earned her P.E., in Maryland and Delaware.

Her educational accomplishments aside, Hodgson is proud of having worked in all different landfill capacities.

“Having performed essentially every function of work in a landfill environment, I developed a well-rounded body of knowledge based on field experience combined with an environmental science and engineering background,” said Hodgson.

Hodgson is an active Young Professional (YP) member and has attended many SWANA events, in addition to having her Manager of Landfill Operations (MOLO) certification through SWANA.

When asked about her experience as a YP, Hodgson said, ” Being a SWANA YP, I have been exposed to lifelong networking where industry experiences are sought and discussed; through mentoring in an association like SWANA, a special passion is created that enables vision for a sustainable solid waste industry.”

Thank you for all your hard work as a SWANA YP, Kari!

Know an exceptional YP SWANA member who is 35 years of age or younger and working in the solid waste industry? Or are you a Young Professional who wants to share your accomplishments with fellow SWANA members? Submit your YP Spotlight submissions to Shelby Truxon, Membership Program Manager, atstruxon@swana.org.