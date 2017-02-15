SWANA News

SWANA’s Safety Ambassador Program Named “ Safety Initiative of the Year ” By Waste Dive

The Solid Waste Association of North America’s (SWANA) Safety Ambassador program has been named the winner of the 2016 Dive Awards: Safety Initiative of the Year by Waste Dive, a leading industry news publisher.

Across the waste and recycling industry, several initiatives were put forward in efforts to improve the safety of workers, but few were as comprehensive and impactful as the SWANA Safety Ambassador program.

“We selected SWANA’s Safety Ambassador initiative as Safety Program of the Year due to SWANA’s efforts to promote safety at each of its individual chapters across the nation. SWANA has made very clear strides in promoting safety throughout 2016 and the ambassador program has certainly propelled those efforts forward,” said Kristin Musulin, editor of Waste Dive.

“SWANA is very proud to receive this award,” stated SWANA Executive Director David Biderman. He added, “The Safety Ambassador initiative has been our most successful new safety activity, and many chapters in both the United States and Canada have embraced this new program. This initiative, together with other SWANA safety programs, is helping to change the safety culture of the industry. We urge the entire industry—and in particular, small haulers—to take advantage of these programs, and help SWANA get the industry off the list of the ten most dangerous jobs in the United States. Nothing we do is more important.”

Chad Grecsek, SWANA’s Florida Sunshine Chapter Safety Ambassador, added, “SWANA has taken on the challenge of improving industry safety through a variety of ways. As the newly-appointed Safety Ambassador for Florida, I am proud to service in this function to improve safety locally through the implementation of proven best management practices and lessons learned throughout the Country.”

The 2016 Dive Awards recognize the industry’s top disruptors and innovators. From Company of the Year to Obsession of the Year, Waste Dive solicited suggestions for title nominees from its 11,000 readers.

With the help of a panel of industry insiders, winners were chosen by the editors of Waste Dive based on resonance and industry impact.

NAWTEC 25th Anniversary Celebration: Growing Up and Growing Strong

The 25th Annual North American Waste-to-Energy Conference (NAWTEC) is in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on April 24-26, 2017. It’s a particularly special time for the NAWTEC partners—the 25th anniversary of our premiere event focusing on recovering energy from municipal solid waste.

The conference begins on Monday, April 24, with two exciting tour options, one to the Hennepin Energy Recovery Center in Minneapolis, and the other to the Olmsted County Waste-to-Energy Facility in nearby Rochester, Minnesota.

Located in downtown Minneapolis, the Hennepin Energy Recovery Center (HERC) burns garbage to create energy. HERC uses the latest technologies to reduce environmental and taxpayer costs and is part of the county’s integrated waste management system. The center’s website says that about 75 percent of the waste delivered to HERC comes from Minneapolis; the remaining 25 percent comes from suburban Hennepin County.

HERC recovers more than 11,000 tons of scrap metal each year, which is more than double the amount of metal collected in curb-side recycling programs in the county.

The Olmsted Waste-to-Energy Facility (OWEF) is one component of Olmsted County’s integrated approach to solid waste management. The facility’s website says OWEF produces steam and electricity which is provided to 38 buildings in the Olmsted County District Energy System (OCDES) and reduces the volume of waste that goes to a landfill by about 90%. Since opening in 1987, the facility has turned more than two million tons of garbage into energy.

Following the tours, the conference begins on Monday afternoon with several keynote presentations. First, the County Commissioner of Ramsey County (St. Paul and other cities) is invited to set the stage for your time in Minnesota by describing her work on solid waste issues in the second most-populous county in Minnesota.

What’s next for the renewable energy industry? The first 100 days of the new U.S. federal administration will be examined by the president of the Business Council on Sustainable Energy, who will provide insights based on her work with policy makers on energy, tax, air quality, and climate change issues. Following her remarks, a panel of professionals will share their thoughts on changes in sustainable waste management that will influence the course of resource recovery for the next decade and beyond.

The following two days offer many fantastic sessions to stay up-to-date on the latest in the sector, while networking with the most respected community of waste-to-energy professionals.

TRACK 1: GROWING STRONG: ENERGY RECOVERY AND BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

IN THE NEXT 25 YEARS

Sessions include:

New Opportunities to Beneficially Reuse WTE Ash

The Benefits and Challenges of Developing Small Facilities

Managing Source Separated Organics

Advances in Waste Conversion Technologies

Exploring the State Regulator Perspective

Enhancing Value through Front-End Mixed Waste Processing

TRACK 2: GROWING UP: CELEBRATING ACCOMPLISHMENTS FROM THE PAST 25 YEARS OF PLANT OPERATIONS AND RESEARCH

Sessions include:

Designing the WTE Facility of the Future

Key Initiatives in Energy Recovery Research & Development

Structuring Offtake Initiatives for Maximum Value

Best Practices in WTE Operations

How to Optimize the Production and Utilization of Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF)

Maintaining Mature Facilities

Following the sessions, the Hennepin County tour will be repeated on Wednesday afternoon, along with a concurrent tour to the Ramsey/Washington County Recycling and Energy Center in Newport, Minnesota. All tours are optional and require a separate fee.

More agenda details are available on the website at nawtec.org.

Hotel reservation information is also available on the website. Guests must make reservations by April 7, 2017.

No Time to Waste: WASTECON & ISWA World Congress 2017



For the first time in nearly two decades, the ISWA World Congress is being hosted by the Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) in Baltimore, Maryland.

GROWING THE INDUSTRY! Bring Young Professional (YP) colleagues along to experience all the networking that these two important events provide, and help build the next generation of our profession. There will be special pricing for YP participants, defined as someone under the age of 35.

The World Congress is the biggest annual event organized by the International Solid Waste Association (ISWA). WASTECON®, organized by SWANA, is the premier solid waste industry-focused conference in North America that brings you the latest news, education, advancements, and products to help you achieve success in your business, all in one setting.

From Monday, September 25, 2017 to Thursday, September 28, 2017, WASTECON co-locates with ISWA’s World Congress to offer two exciting international events in one location, under the theme, “No Time to Waste!” This joint call to action by the two association powerhouses stresses the urgency with which the waste and resource management sector must respond to the global and local issues it is facing every day.

WHAT TO EXPECT?

The ISWA World Congress & WASTECON® maintains the standard of excellence you’ve come to expect by offering opportunities to see what’s new in collection, processing, marketing, and management of compost, recyclables, and solid waste.

Join us in “Charm City” to explore a variety of new topics and expand your knowledge of what’s happening in solid waste management. Specially curated presentations and panels will focus on:

Climate Change

Circular Economy

Closing Dumpsites

Resource Management

Smart Technologies

Energy Recovery

Thousands of industry professionals from throughout the world will gather for technical sessions, facility tours, exhibits, and networking opportunities. Make your plans now and take advantage of the Early Bird savings that are available. Visit WASTECON.org/register or ISWA2017.org.

There really is—No Time to Waste!

SWANA’s YP Group Presents: The 2017 International Solid Waste Design Competition

SWANA’s Young Professionals (YP) group is presenting its third annual International Solid Waste Design Competition (SWDC)—a student team competition to solve a “real world” problems faced by solid waste professionals.

The 2017 competition, featuring teams from seven universities representing the U.S. and abroad, provides design experience to the students interested in pursuing an education and/or career in solid waste management.

Encouraging student involvement in this epic solid waste event, the program provides students hands-on experience in solving complex solid waste management issues in a supportive and fun environment, an opportunity to display their talents, as well as a unique and crucial networking opportunity to connect with potential employers as they begin to build their career.

Growing the Industry

STUDENT MEMBERSHIP IS NOW FREE!

One way in which SWANA is looking toward the future is the implementation of free membership for full-time college students (undergraduate and graduate level). By joining SWANA, college students have a no-cost opportunity to engage with a professional network to learn more about the solid waste and recycling industry. College students are creating the future solid waste industry leaders of tomorrow. If you know college students who are passionate about turning waste materials into valuable resources, please encourage them to join at https://swana.org/Membership/JoinSWANA.aspx.

Close the Dumpsites Campaign: Fighting a Global Health Emergency

At the 2016 International Solid Waste Association’s’ (ISWA) World Congress in Novi Sad, Serbia, ISWA announced the publication of its latest report, A Roadmap for the Closure of Waste Dumpsites. The goal of this roadmap is to help shape a fundamental part of ISWA’s agenda over the coming years as they plan to invest significant energy into helping close some of the most dangerous waste facilities on the planet.

At the presentation of the report, Antonis Mavropoulos, current ISWA president and co-author, stated, “Dumpsites are becoming a global health emergency. We are well aware that closing down a dumpsite is neither a simple nor an easy task. It requires an alternative waste management system, with adequate planning, institutional and administrative capacity, financial resources, social support, and finally political consensus. All of these conditions are really difficult and sometimes impossible to meet in countries where dumpsites are the dominant method of waste disposal and level of governance quality is questionable. This is why ISWA calls for the creation of an international alliance that will drive the dumpsites closure in the poorest countries of the world. We think this is the minimum response to an on-going health emergency.”

Seven hundred and fifty deaths related to dumpsites were registered within the first half of 2016, and in some parts of the world—including India, Indonesia, and Philippines—the health impacts of dumpsites are worse than malaria. Four billion tons of municipal waste is generated annually, and a third of this is simply dumped. Unmanaged waste finds its way into rivers and oceans, being burnt in the open, or littering the streets and byways of townships and cities. In a globalized and interconnected world, any pandemic related to dumpsites can easily become a global one. The world’s open dumpsites must be closed, for the health and wellbeing of not just the hundreds of millions directly affected by this shameful and polluting practice, but for the future of everyone on this planet. Dumpsites are causing a global health emergency, and there is an urgent need for a concerted international response.

Achieving this goal will immediately improve the lives of 65 million people, and will help lift 10,000 children from squalid dumpsites into school. Financing alternatives to dumpsites will substantially reduce climate change emissions, stem the tide of plastic that is destroying our oceans and improve the health and well-being of everyone on the planet.

By replacing all open dumpsites with safe and sensible alternatives for managing waste, dependent communities will also benefit from improved education, training, and employment. A world without dumpsites will be a huge step towards the implementation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals that have been agreed by 193 nations. Now is the time to work together, to protect people’s livelihoods and the environment they depend upon.

HOW CAN YOU HELP IN THIS EFFORT? Read the report. Visit ISWA2017.org/RoadmapReport.

Officially declare your support for the closure of the world’s 50 largest dumpsites—sign the Declaration. Visit ISWA2017.org/SigntheDeclaration

Share information via social media with colleagues, industry and political leaders, as well as influential companies that can impact change for this worthy cause. Use the hashtag #CloseOpenDumps .

. Make plans now and register to attend the ISWA World Congress being hosted by SWANA in Baltimore, Maryland, from Monday, September 25, 2017 to Thursday, September 28, 2017. Actively participate in conversations with like-minded industry professional across the globe to help further the dialogue on strategies that will ultimately help ISWA reach the goal of closing the 50 biggest open dumpsites. www.ISWA2017.org

YP Spotlight

The SWANA Young Professionals group continues to grow and expand across the country, with more than 500 members busy this past year speaking at SWANA events, leading teams, mentoring students, and making strides in every aspect of the industry.

Meet Our Featured YP:

Matthew J. DeNafo

Sr. Engineer, SWANA NJ Chapter Board Member

Atlantic County Utilities Authority

Matthew J. DeNafo is a senior engineer with Atlantic County Utilities Authority (ACUA). He recently completed the design and construction of a 30-acre temporary landfill rain cover to prevent fugitive gas from escaping ACUA’s landfill and reduce the daily maintenance of side slope erosion repair. The project was a huge success and has had a significant and positive impact on the management of gas collection, which also reduces the potential for future odor issues.

Matthew also is very involved with SWANA. He became a SWANA Member in 2012, and was appointed as the New Jersey YP Liaison in 2013. After a year of serving as the YP Liaison, in 2014 he was elected a SWANA New Jersey Chapter Board Member, where he sat on the Awards Committee and helped to develop the Sustainability Award Program. Over the past four years, Matthew also has helped coordinate the Annual SWANA NJ Chapter Spring Conferences and seminars.

WHEN ASKED ABOUT HIS EXPERIENCE AS A SWANA YP MEMBER, HE SAYS:

“The YP membership has been a great experience that has offered so many opportunities to learn, collaborate, and network with like-minded individuals in the solid waste industry.”

Keep up the good work, Matthew!

Membership Soars Into 2017

SWANA ended calendar year 2016 with record membership. While we are proud of this accomplishment and thank all our members for their commitment, we realize that we can never rest on our laurels, and we are constantly striving to increase the value proposition to our members. Our commitment to increasing safety awareness in the solid waste industry as well as training and certification opportunities is just a sampling of the value of SWANA membership. We will continue to increase our member benefits in 2017.