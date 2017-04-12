SWANA News

SWANA CEO Accepts PRECO Electronics’ 2016 Excellence in Safety Award

The Solid Waste Association of North America’s (SWANA) Executive Director and CEO, David Biderman, accepted PRECO Electronics’ Excellence in Safety Award at a ceremony at SWANA’s headquarters.

Tamara Humpherys, PRECO Electronics’ Marketing and Communications Manager, presented the award to Biderman and Jesse Maxwell, SWANA’s Advocacy & eLearning Program Manager.

“I am honored to accept this award, on behalf of SWANA’s board, chapters, Technical Divisions and staff, who are all contributing greatly to the success of our expanded safety program,” said Biderman. “Much work remains to be done, and we are excited about our safety events all throughout 2017. Nothing we do is more important.”

The Excellence in Safety Award is given annually to honor industry leaders who PRECO believes shows initiative, imagination, and involvement regarding their approach to safety, distinguishing themselves as a voice of safety for the industry.

“It is an honor to present David Biderman with the 2016 PRECO Electronics’ Excellence in Safety Award,” said Humpherys. “David and his team at SWANA are a driving force behind keeping safety front and center in the waste industry on a global scale.”

Refuse and recyclable materials collection remains the 5th most dangerous job in the U.S., according to the 2015 National Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries released last month, and there have been at least ten industry-related deaths already this year; these disturbing statistics will be driving forces behind SWANA’s safety efforts in 2017.

To learn more about SWANA’s award-winning safety program, visit swana.org/safety.

Closing The World’s Biggest Dumpsites:

ISWA is Calling for Your Support

By Daniel Purchase, ISWA Communications and Marketing Manager

“Dumpsites are a global health and environmental emergency” states ISWA’s recent report, A Roadmap to Closing Waste Dumpsites.

We often talk about a “global waste emergency,” and dumpsites represent one of the most shocking aspects of this emergency. Emergencies require immediate action. This is why ISWA, the International Solid Waste Association, is calling on everyone, not just waste professionals, to sign our declaration and show support for the closure of the world’s 50 biggest dumpsites.

WHY ARE WE ASKING YOU TO SIGN THIS?

Dumpsites currently receive 40% of the world’s waste and serve as the only garbage disposal facilities for 3-4 billion people across the world. The 50 biggest dumpsites referenced in ISWA’s report are directly affecting 64 million people, roughly the population of France. But the numbers are even worse than this, the world’s dumpsites are spreading pollutants across the landscape, into our air and oceans. They damage the health and violate the human rights of the hundreds of millions of people that are living on or around them, and they must be closed. The direct human impact is truly shocking.

The severity of this issue is demonstrated in the image on page 12, showing a dumpsite in Sierra Leone. The photo portrays a family scavenging for metals to sell and food to eat. In these conditions, disease spreads quickly and resistance to contagions is minimal—the weather here is hot and humid, allowing bacteria to rapidly grow and evolve. In the foreground, nearby are two pigs wallowing in human excrement. In turn, the family will consume the pig and be at risk for contracting diseases from the pigs ingesting the contagions. Once humans are infected, illness can spread rapidly from them to others in the 1.4-million-person community surrounding this dumpsite. If citizens of the infected vicinity travel, the changes of contamination are further increased, leading to the possibility of a global epidemic. This is a typical African dumpsite scene, but it’s not a local problem. And, it’s not an African problem—it’s our problem!

In the years ahead, closing dumpsites will be ISWA’s number one priority as we work to raise awareness world-wide, of the unacceptable practices in which waste is managed in many areas. ISWA will set clear examples of how to close dumpsites in a sustainable manner and offer support to countries and cities looking to take the positive step to close their dumpsites.

Our mission has the potential to become a global movement that will result in substantial health, environmental, and economic improvements for millions of people. The first step in our long-term goal is simple: We need as many people as possible to sign our declaration: closedumpsites.iswa.org/get-involved/the-declaration.

We want to emphasize that this is not just a local problem—this affects us all. Your signatures and support to campaign for the financing of alternatives to dumpsites. The closure of dumpsites and setting up of sustainable alternatives will substantially reduce climate change emissions, stem the tide of plastic that is destroying our oceans, and improve the health and well-being of everyone on the planet. By replacing open dumpsites with safe and sensible alternatives for managing waste, dependent communities will also benefit from improved education, training, and employment. ISWA is committed to the Sustainable Development Goals, and a world without dumpsites will mean we are closer to achieving these. If the situation does not change, dumpsites will account for up to 10% of the global GHG emissions by 2025.

Just last month, ISWA’s campaign experienced its first taste of success with the closure of the Estrutural dumpsite serving 5 million people in Brazil’s capital city, Brasilia, one of the largest dumpsites in the world. Brasilia has hosted this huge open dump for more than 50 years, and the regional government, supported by the conclusions of the ISWA report, made the decision to finally inaugurate an engineered sanitary landfill to replace the old dumpsite, which will be closed completely in 18 months.

“The governmental decision to inaugurate a Sanitary Landfill in Brasília is very important and represents the first step for the effective closure of the Estrutural dumpsite,” stated ISWA President, Antonis Mavropoulos. “Closing dumpsites is our main battle nowadays, because it is fundamental and the main solution for the improvement of the environment and health in any community, and a major contribution towards the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals recently set by the UN.”

There is still work to be done. Brazil sends circa 30 million tons of municipal waste per year to inadequate dumpsites.

Inspired by ISWA’s global campaign and by the benefits arising from setting up collection and sorting facilities, both ISWA and ABRELPE (ISWA’s National Member in Brazil) announced a partnership that aims to assist and coordinate the closure of five more waste dumpsites still in operation in the country.

“With this partnership, we want to ensure the closure of the activities in these dumpsites and their substitution by adequate waste destination processes, which includes recovery and recycling of the discarded materials and the social inclusion of the affected population,” explained ABRELPE’s President Carlos Silva Filho.

These achievements in Brazil, which will significantly improve human health, show the importance and effectiveness of ISWA’s campaign. So, once again, we urge you to read the declaration in full and sign it. Once you have signed it, share it amongst your friends and colleagues, and encourage them to do the same. Let’s close the world’s biggest dumpsites!

If you are interested in ISWA’s mission to Close the Dumpsites, please take a look at our new website closedumpsites.iswa.org, or contact us at iswa@iswa.org.

HOW CAN YOU HELP IN THIS EFFORT? Read the report. Visit ISWA2017.org/RoadmapReport

Officially declare your support for the closure of the world’s 50 largest dumpsites—Sign the Declaration. Visit ISWA2017.org/SigntheDeclaration

Share information via social media with colleagues, industry and political leaders, as well as influential companies that can impact change for this worthy cause. Use the hashtag #CloseOpenDumps

Make plans now and register to attend the ISWA World Congress being hosted by SWANA in Baltimore, Maryland, from Monday, September 25, 2017, to Thursday, September 28, 2017. In this forum, you can actively participate in conversations with like-minded industry professional across the globe to help further the dialogue on strategies that will ultimately help ISWA reach the goal of closing the 50 biggest open dumpsites. www.ISWA2017.org.

YP Spotlight

The SWANA Young Professionals (YP) group continues to grow and expand across the country, with more than 700 members busy this past year speaking at SWANA events, leading teams, mentoring students, and making strides in every aspect of the industry.

Meet Our Featured YP:

Laura Jo Oakes, P.E.

Engineer/Project Manager

EA Engineering, Science, and Technology, Inc. PBC

Meet Laura Jo Oakes, who started with EA Engineering after finishing her Master’s degree in civil engineering at Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York, in 2005. In addition to her P.E., which she earned in 2009, Laura is proud of the work and relationships she has developed with clients, co-workers, and others in the solid waste industry over the last 10 years. She also had the opportunity to be involved in a large variety of solid waste projects, from groundwater and landfill gas remediation, to landfill cell/closure design and construction support.

Laura has been a member of SWANA since 2012, and in 2014 took the position as the Mid-Atlantic Chapter YP Liaison. Since then, she has organized tours at the Harford Waste-to-Energy Facility and Montgomery County’s integrated solid waste facilities; presented and had approved by the SWANA Mid-Atlantic Chapter Board of Directors (BOD), a proposal to sponsor first-time membership ($100) for active YPs; and organized Board meetings with social outings for the SWANA Mid-Atlantic Chapter.

WHEN ASKED ABOUT HER EXPERIENCE AS A SWANA YP MEMBER, SHE SAYS

“In general, being active as a SWANA YP has been a great way for me to expand my professional network and learn more about what others in our industry are working on. As a soon to be EP [experienced professional], I am enjoying being able to coordinate YP events that allow other YPs to get more exposed to what is happening locally in the solid waste industry. So, whether you are looking to learn more about the industry, or just meet and network with professionals (young and experienced) in the solid waste industry, joining the SWANA YP group is a great way to make that happen.”

Thank you for all your hard work as a SWANA YP, Laura!

Do you know an exceptional YP SWANA member who is 35 years of age or younger and working in the solid waste industry? Or, are you a Young Professional who wants to share your accomplishments with fellow SWANA members?

Submit your YP Spotlight submissions to Shelby Truxon, Membership Program Manager, at struxon@swana.org.

SWANA Introduces Transfer Station Safety Tips

SWANA is proud to announce the newest addition to the Five to Stay Alive safety series, “Safety Tips for Transfer Stations.” Available in both poster and flyer format, these simple tips will help your employees go home to their families every day, safely. Print them out for use at your next safety meeting. This resource is also available in Spanish.

SWANA also has Five to Stay Alive materials for both collection and landfill employees, available in English and Spanish. All of these materials can be accessed on the SWANA Safety Matters webpage at SWANA.org/safety.

“SWANA will continue to develop new tools for supervisors and front line employees to help reduce accidents and injuries in both the public and private sectors,” said SWANA Executive Director David Biderman. “SWANA is the leading waste industry resource in the United States and Canada for meaningful safety tools that help companies and local governments make sure their workers go home to their families, safely, every day.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries (CFOI) for 2015 lists refuse and recyclable material collectors as the occupation with the 5th highest rate of on-the-job fatalities in the United States. This continues an upward trend in the rate since 2012, and is higher than law enforcement, firefighters, or emergency medical services providers.

SWANA has recorded over 40 deaths of solid waste workers in 2016, including several at transfer stations. By consistently highlighting these tragic incidents and providing training materials to employers and employees that contains actionable safety information, SWANA and the industry as a whole can create a true safety culture for everyone.

SWANA hopes waste industry professionals will use these tools, in addition to its other safety resources, to continue efforts in creating a positive safety culture in the workplace.

Best Programs Take the Trophies: SWANA’s 2017 Excellence Awards

SWANA’s Excellence Awards Program recognizes outstanding solid waste programs that demonstrate innovative practices. The Call for Entries is open, with the deadline for entries set for May 17, 2017. Go to the awards page on the SWANA website to learn more about how to enter.

TECHNICAL DIVISION MEMBER DISCOUNT

Each organization submitting an entry will receive a discount of $45 when providing the SWANA Member number of any person in the organization who is a member of any SWANA Technical Division. This is equal to the cost of the division membership. Only ONE discount per organization will be processed, regardless of the number of submissions entered. The person whose membership number is used is not required to be a member of the Technical Division that will review the entry, because organizations submitting more than one entry may have their submissions reviewed by more than one Technical Division.

DEADLINE: MAY 17, 2017

The Awards Committee for each Technical Division will review entries with an eye to giving a possible three awards to deserving organizations in each category: Gold, Silver, and Bronze. SWANA does not always give an award at all three levels of a category, if entries are not judged to be deserving.

You can study the type of entry that achieves an award by looking at past winners on the SWANA website. The website also contains videos from past winners describing their entry process and the recognition they achieved for winning.

QUESTIONS?

Please send to techdivisions@swana.org.



