From the June 2017 issue
StormCon Program
StormCon 2017, the Surface Water Quality Conference & Expo, will take place August 27–31 in Bellevue, WA, at the Meydenbauer Convention Center and Hyatt Regency Hotel. The conference features more than 130 presentations in six conference tracks, plus panel discussions and a tour of local stormwater facilities.
The schedule of presentations and other events is listed on the following pages.
Tuesday, August 29
10:00 – 11:30 a.m.
BMP CASE STUDIES
B11 10:00 – 10:30 a.m.
Reducing Soluble Phosphorus Loads in an Agricultural Watershed
Rebecca Carlson, Wenck, Golden Valley, MN
Cole Loewen, Clearwater River Watershed District, Annandale, MN
B12 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.
Iron-Enhanced Sand Filter Performance for Reducing Phosphorus From a Regional Stormwater Pond
Maddie Vargo, Bob Fossum, and Britta Suppes, Capitol Region Watershed District, St. Paul, MN
B13 11:00 – 11:30 a.m.
Stormwater Management at Facilities Draining to Sediment Superfund Sites
Philip Spadaro, The Intelligence Group, Seattle, WA
GREEN INFRASTRUCTURE
G11 10:00 – 10:30 a.m.
Developing a Monitoring Program to Assess Large-Scale Implementation of Green Infrastructure in Washington DC
Nikolaos Apsilidis, Greeley and Hansen, Alexandria, VA
Bethany Bezak, District of Columbia Water and Sewer Authority, Washington DC
G12 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.
Lifecycle of Green Infrastructure: Evaluations Five Years After NYC Pilot Implementation
Matthew Jones, Hazen and Sawyer, Raleigh, NC
G13 11:00 – 11:30 a.m.
Low Impact Development Monitoring, Open Data Strategy, Tracking, and Assessment: California LID Evaluation and Analysis Network
Daniel Apt, Olaunu, San Clemente, CA
STORMWATER PROGRAM MANAGEMENT I
P11 10:00 – 10:30 a.m.
How Do You Know Your Stormwater Program Is Working? Developing Measuring Sticks to Demonstrate Effectiveness
Art Jenkins, City of Spokane Valley, WA
Aimee Navickis-Brasch, HDR, Spokane, WA
P12 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.
Streamlining Onsite Stormwater Management: Helping Municipalities and Developers Implement New Stormwater Requirements in Washington State
Rebecca Dugopolski, Herrera Environmental Consultants, Seattle, WA
Bill Blake, City of Arlington, WA
Jonathan Boehme, City of Port Angeles, WA
P13 11:00 – 11:30 a.m.
Improving Your MS4 Program Through Use of a Simulated Audit
Mark Van Auken, Arcadis, Raleigh, NC
STORMWATER PROGRAM MANAGEMENT II
P14 10:00 – 10:30 a.m.
Tacoma’s Regional Facilities Payment In-Lieu-of Construction Program for NPDES Stormwater Treatment and Flow Control Requirements
Dana de Leon, City of Tacoma, WA
P15 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.
Empowering Community Partners to Build Green Infrastructure in the Bluegrass
Christopher Dent, Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government, Lexington, KY
P16 11:00 – 11:30 a.m.
Multi-Source Funding: Keeping the MS4 Stormwater Program at the University of Virginia Ahead of the Curve
Jeffrey Sitler and Kristin Carter, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA
ADVANCED RESEARCH TOPICS
R11 10:00 – 10:30 a.m.
Microbial Source Tracking, Pathogen Measurements, and Illness Risk During Wet Weather: The Nation’s First QMRA Case Study at a Marine Beach
Kenneth Schiff, Southern California Coastal Water Research Project, Costa Mesa, CA
R12 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.
What Happens When Stormwater Discharges Are the Cause But Not the Source of Bacteria Violations?
Daniel Ahern, National Stormwater Center, Beaufort, SC
R13 11:00 – 11:30 a.m.
Investigation of Toxic Chemicals in Roof Runoff
Taylor Haskins and Lisa Rozmyn, Washington State University, Puyallup, WA
WATER-QUALITY MONITORING
Q11 10:00 – 10:30 a.m.
Advances in Microbial Source Tracking for Bacteria TMDLs
Tony Hancock and Lisa Skutecki, Brown and Caldwell, San Diego, CA
Q12 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.
Sediment Trap Pilot Project
James Packman, Aspect Consulting, Seattle, WA
Beth Schmoyer, Seattle Public Utilities, Seattle, WA
Q13 11:00 – 11:30 a.m.
Using Multiple Lines of Evidence to Prove Contamination of a Water Supply Lake by Septic Systems
Rob Zisette, Herrera Environmental Consultants, Seattle, WA
Tuesday, 2:00 – 3:30 p.m.
BMP CASE STUDIES
B21 2:00 – 2:30 p.m.
Bioretention Hydrologic
Performance Modeling
Douglas Beyerlein, Clear Creek Solutions, Mill Creek, WA
B22 2:30 – 3:00 p.m.
Combined Sewer Overflow Reduction Facilities: It All Flows Downhill
Jason Ziemer, Clear Creek Systems, Pacific, WA
B23 3:00 – 3:30 p.m.
Stormwater Nutrient Reduction Using Riparian Buffers and Upland Urban Forest Systems
Eric Kuehler, USDA Forest Service, Athens, GA
Jennifer Miller, Arcadis US, Atlanta, GA
GREEN INFRASTRUCTURE
G21 2:00 – 2:30 p.m.
Are Parks the CSO Solution? Lessons Learned from Omaha Parks Designed to Reduce CSOs
Ryan Bentley, Big Muddy Workshop, Omaha, NE
Thomas Bentley, Vireo, Omaha, NE
G22 2:30 – 3:00 p.m.
Evolution of Integrating Green Infrastructure in Spokane, WA
Marcia Davis and Mark Papich, City of Spokane, WA
G23 3:00 – 3:30 p.m.
Fleet Avenue Green Street Uses Vacant Lot for CSO Reduction
Thomas Evans, AECOM, Cleveland, OH
STORMWATER PROGRAM MANAGEMENT I
P21 2:00 – 2:30 p.m.
Stormwater Credit Trading Program Architecture: Practical Advice for Increasing Program Flexibility and Reducing TMDL Compliance Cost While Avoiding Unintended Consequences
Vaikko Allen, Contech Engineered Solutions, Ojai, CA
Derek Berg, Contech Engineered Solutions, Scarborough, ME
P22 2:30 – 3:00 p.m.
Can Trading and Incentives Drive Stormwater Infrastructure Investment? Feedback on a National Dialogue on Market-Based Approaches to Stormwater
Seth Brown, Storm and Stream Solutions, Alexandria, VA
Carrie Sanneman, Willamette Partnership, Portland, OR
Chad Praul, Environmental Incentives, South Lake Tahoe, CA
Chris French, Water Environment Federation, Alexandria, VA
P23 3:00 – 3:30 p.m.
Closing the Gap: Leveraging Impact Capital to Deliver Green Infrastructure Programs
Rowan Roderick-Jones, NatureVest at the Nature Conservancy, San Francisco, CA
Carrie Sanneman, Willamette Partnership, Portland, OR
STORMWATER PROGRAM MANAGEMENT II
P24 2:00 – 2:30 p.m.
Risky Business? Development and Implementation of a Risk Management Program for Green Infrastructure in the Nation’s Capital
Bethany Bezak, DC Water, Washington DC
P25 2:30 – 3:00 p.m.
Seeking Partners for Green Stormwater Infrastructure in Seattle
Dustin Atchison, CH2M, Bellevue, WA
Shanti Colwell, Seattle Public Utilities, Seattle, WA
P26 3:00 – 3:30 p.m.
Street-Scale, Strategic Green Infrastructure Planning in the City of Los Angeles
Dawn Petschauer, City of Los Angeles
Watershed Protection Division, Los Angeles, CA
Brad Wardynski, Tetra Tech, San Diego, CA
ADVANCED RESEARCH TOPICS
R21 2:00 – 2:30 p.m.
Bioretention Hydrologic Performance of 10 Facilities Located Throughout the Puget Sound Basin
William (Bill) Taylor, Taylor Aquatic Science, Seattle, WA
R22 2:30 – 3:00 p.m.
Evaluating the Effectiveness of Permeable Asphalt for Treatment of Stormwater Runoff
Clara Olson, Parametrix, Puyallup, WA
Garrett Benson, Redmond, WA
Sarah Penso, Curitiba, Brazil
Emily Zikmund, State College, PA
R23 3:00 – 3:30 p.m.
Plant Growth Characteristics in New High-Performance Bioretention Media
Curtis Hinman, Herrera Environmental Consultants, Seattle, WA
Chris May, Kitsap County Public Works, Port Orchard, WA
INDUSTRIAL STORMWATER MANAGEMENT
D21 2:00 – 2:30 p.m.
Recent Developments and Emerging Trends in State and Federal Industrial Stormwater Regulation: The Potential Future Implications for Stormwater Management and Compliance for Dischargers at Industrial Facilities
Jonathan Meronek, SCS Engineers, Santa Rosa, CA
D22 2:30 – 3:00 p.m.
Container Terminal Stormwater Treatment on a Superfund Site
Stephen Bentsen, Floyd|Snider, Seattle, WA
D23 3:00 – 3:30 p.m.
A Solution to Water-Quality Challenges at Petroleum Facilities
Tom Atkins, Aspect Consulting, Seattle, WA
Tuesday, 4:00 – 5:30 p.m.
BMP CASE STUDIES
B31 4:00 – 4:30 p.m.
Optimizing Pollutant Removal in Stormwater Ponds
Todd Shoemaker, Wenck Associates, Woodbury, MN
Brian Beck, Wenck Associates, Golden Valley, MN
B32 4:30 – 5:00 p.m.
Effectiveness of Stormwater Retrofits for Treating Highway Runoff to Echo Lake
Carly Greyell, King County, WA
B33 5:00 – 5:30 p.m.
Improved Durability and Structural Performance of Pervious Pavements Reinforced With Recycled Carbon Fiber Composites
Karl Englund, Washington State University, Pullman, WA
Kenneth Fischer, The Boeing Company, Kent, WA
GREEN INFRASTRUCTURE
G31 4:00 – 4:30 p.m.
Minnehaha Creek Greenway: Bridging Land Use and Water Resource Planning
Renae Clark, Minnehaha Creek Watershed District, Minnetonka, MN
Chris Meehan, Wenck Associates, Golden Valley, MN
G32 4:30 – 5:00 p.m.
Making Green Infrastructure Mainstream in Vancouver, BC
Melina Scholefield, City of Vancouver, BC
G33 5:00 – 5:30 p.m.
It’s Not Easy Being Green: Planning and Design for GI
Jesse Williams, CH2M, Bellevue, WA
April Mills, Seattle Public Utilities, Seattle, WA
STORMWATER PROGRAM MANAGEMENT I
P31 4:00 – 4:30 p.m.
Reaching the Construction Industry: Clean Water Contractors
Melissa Fetter, Erie Soil and Water Conservation District, Sandusky, OH
Emily Kuzmick, Old Woman Creek National Estuarine Research Reserve, Huron, OH
P32 4:30 – 5:00 p.m.
Protecting Shellfish One Rain Garden at a Time
Brian Stahl, Kitsap Conservation District, Poulsbo, WA
P33 5:00 – 5:30 p.m.
Collaborating to Reach MS4 Public Education and Outreach Goals: A Regional Approach
Jessica Wenger and Jeff Sitler, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA
STORMWATER PROGRAM MANAGEMENT II
P34 4:00 – 4:30 p.m.
Tracking MS4 Jurisdictional Outfalls in a Linear ROW: Experience from NMDOT
Kelly Collins, CDM Smith, Albuquerque, NM
P35 4:30 – 5:00 p.m.
A Standardized Approach to Stormwater Mapping
Colleen Diessner, King County, Seattle, WA
P36 5:00 – 5:30 p.m.
Automated Stormwater Drainage Delineation for MS4 Permit Compliance
Becca Stoner, Arcadis, Richmond, VA
ADVANCED RESEARCH TOPICS
R31 4:00 – 4:30 p.m.
An Evaluation of the Treatment Performance of a Bioretention Soil Media Mix Located in a Semi-Arid Region
Kyler Higgins, Spokane County, Bremerton, WA
Garrett Goudy, Medina, WA
Lacey Mehlert and Russel Groves, Seattle, WA
Satya Dhital, Spokane, WA
R32 4:30 – 5:00 p.m.
Swale on Yale: Innovative Regional Green Stormwater Infrastructure in an Urban Neighborhood
Dylan Ahearn, Herrera Environmental Consultants, Seattle, WA
Doug Hutchinson, Seattle Public Utilities, Seattle, WA
R33 5:00 – 5:30 p.m.
Urban Stormwater Management Starts on the Roof: Computer Performance Modeling to Reveal Best Green Roof Design Requirements
Jure Šumi, Knauf Insulation, Shelbyville, IN
WATER-QUALITY MONITORING
Q31 4:00 – 4:30 p.m.
Regional Approaches to Permit-Required Monitoring
Karen Dinicola, Washington State Department of Ecology, Olympia, WA
Q32 4:30 – 5:00 p.m.
A Regional Stormwater Monitoring Program in Washington
Brandi Lubliner, Washington State Department of Ecology, Olympia, WA
Q33 5:00 – 5:30 p.m.
How Toxic Is Your Stormwater?
Kenneth Schiff, Southern California Coastal
Water Research Project, Costa Mesa, CA
Wednesday, August 30 8:00 – 9:30 a.m.
BMP CASE STUDIES
B41 8:00 – 8:30 a.m.
Catalyzing Urban Watershed Retrofitting Through Targeted Planning to Effective Implementation
Rick Schaefer, Tetra Tech, Seattle, WA
Robert Edwards, City of Edmonds, WA
B42 8:30 – 9:00 a.m.
Integrating Surface Water Quality Improvements Into Coastal Restoration: An Urban Retrofit BMP Case Study
Steve Gruber, Burns and McDonnell Engineering, La Jolla, CA
Brian Weiss, Burns and McDonnell Engineering, Kansas City, MS
Bob Stein, City of Newport Beach, CA
B43 9:00 – 9:30 a.m.
Urban School Retrofits: Sending Stormwater to Detention
Nate Zwonitzer, Capitol Region Watershed District, St. Paul, MN
GREEN INFRASTRUCTURE
G41 8:00 – 8:30 a.m.
Where the Wild Things Are: RiverSmart Schools Integrating Design for Outdoor Education and Stormwater Management
P. Trinh Doan, District Department of Energy and Environment, Washington DC
G42 8:30 – 9:00 a.m.
BikeShare Partnership: Using Bike Tours to Showcase Green Infrastructure
Heather Williams and Nancy Cho, Amec Foster Wheeler, Indianapolis, IN
G43 9:00 – 9:30 a.m.
Decatur WAY Creates a Green Opportunity in Lowell
James Drake, CDM Smith, Manchester, NH
STORMWATER PROGRAM MANAGEMENT I
P41 8:00 – 8:30 a.m.
Bellevue’s Approach to Stormwater Management
Don McQuilliams, City of Bellevue, WA
P42 8:30 – 9:00 a.m.
Innovative Program Management for Restoration and Retrofit
Sheri Lott, Anne Arundel County Watershed Protection and Restoration Program, Annapolis, MD
P43 9:00 – 9:30 a.m.
Transforming Springfield’s Mill Race Into a Community Asset
Dan Schall, Amec Foster Wheeler, Portland, OR
STORMWATER PROGRAM MANAGEMENT II
P44 8:00 – 8:30 a.m.
Approaches for Determining and Complying With TMDL Requirements Related to Stormwater Runoff
Anna Lantin, Michael Baker International, Irvine, CA
P45 8:30 – 9:00 a.m.
Watershed-Based Stormwater Permit Compliance: Opportunities and Lessons Learned
Heather Merenda, City of Santa Clarita, CA
P46 9:00 – 9:30 a.m.
Going Mobile: Bellevue’s Approach to Developing a Mobile Workforce
Don McQuilliams, City of Bellevue, WA
ADVANCED RESEARCH TOPICS
R41 8:00 – 8:30 a.m.
Evaluating Urban Air Deposition on an Industrial Facility in Seattle
Stephen Bentsen, Floyd|Snider, Seattle, WA
R42 8:30 – 9:00 a.m.
Zooming in on Particle Size: Understanding Metals in Industrial Stormwater
Alan Flemming, Kennedy/Jenks Consultants, Portland, OR
R43 9:00 – 9:30 a.m.
Particle Size Matters: How to Use PSD Analysis and Metal Solubility Curves to Make Better Treatment Decisions
TJ Mothersbaugh, WaterTectonics, Everett, WA
INDUSTRIAL STORMWATER MANAGEMENT
D41 8:00 – 8:30 a.m.
Port of Port Angeles: Evaluation of Stormwater Treatment and Conveyance Options at an Industrial Facility With Cultural Resources
Laura Weiden, Kennedy/Jenks Consultants, Federal Way, WA
D42 8:30 – 9:00 a.m.
Industrial Stormwater Treatment Along the Lower Duwamish Waterway
Nathan Holloway, Clear Water Services, Everett, WA
D43 9:00 – 9:30 a.m.
Removing Copper From Stormwater at a Small Foundry
Paul Eger, Global Minerals Engineering, Hibbing, MN
Wednesday, 10:00 – 11:30 a.m.
BMP CASE STUDIES
B51 10:00 – 10:30 a.m.
PennDOT Collaborates With Universities Along I-95 in Philadelphia to Understand SMP Maintenance
Edwina Lam and Eric Henery, AECOM, Conshohocken, PA
B52 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.
Diagnosing and Repairing a Stormwater Management System: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly
Steve Thibaudeau and Tara O’Leary, US Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, KY
B53 11:00 – 11:30 a.m.
Targeted Watershed IDDE Investigations
Brian Behrens, Woolpert, Greenville, SC
GREEN INFRASTRUCTURE
G51 10:00 – 10:30 a.m.
Story of Stormwater Restoration: Green Infrastructure in the 63-Acre Breewood Tributary
Christy Ciarametaro and Lisa Feldt, Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection, Rockville, MD
G52 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.
Sustainable Stormwater Analysis for the Ford Site Redevelopment, St. Paul, MN
Bob Fossum, Capitol Region Watershed District, St. Paul, MN
Wes Saunders-Pearce, City of St. Paul, MN
G53 11:00 – 11:30 a.m.
Manchester Stormwater Park
Christopher May, Kitsap County Public Works, Port Orchard, WA
STORMWATER PROGRAM MANAGEMENT I
P51 10:00 – 10:30 a.m.
Where Drinking Water Meets Stormwater
Kim Swan, Clackamas River Water Providers, Oregon City, OR
P52 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.
Flow Restoration Planning in the Stormwater Impaired Potash Brook Watershed, South Burlington, VT
Andres Torizzo and Kerrie Garvey, Watershed Consulting Associates, Burlington, VT
P53 11:00 – 11:30 a.m.
Watershed-Scale Stormwater Modeling and Planning in a Watershed Dominated by Groundwater
Tom Kantz, Pierce County Public Works, Tacoma, WA
STORMWATER PROGRAM MANAGEMENT II
P54 10:00 – 10:30 a.m.
Watershed Approach to Recovering Urban Streams: Connecting Stormwater Management, Urban Growth, and Salmon Recovery
Andy Rheaume, City of Redmond, WA
P55 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.
Watershed Approach to Recovering Urban Streams: Developing and Implementing a Watershed Management Plan
Steve Hitch, City of Redmond, WA
P56 11:00 – 11:30 a.m.
Watershed Approach to Recovering Urban Streams: Monticello Creek Case Study Using SUSTAIN
Eric LaFrance, City of Redmond, WA
Tarelle Osborn, Osborn Consulting, Bellevue, WA
ADVANCED RESEARCH TOPICS
R51 10:00 – 10:30 a.m.
The Case for Performing Historical Research to Understand Stormwater Conveyance System Evolution
Emily Jones and Lisa Meoli, Floyd|Snider, Seattle, WA
R52 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.
Stormwater Technology Testing Center: A State-of-the-Art Facility for Evaluating the Maintenance Requirements and Performance of Emerging Stormwater Treatment Technologies
John Lenth, Herrera Environmental Consultants, Seattle, WA
Paul Wirfs, Oregon Department of Transportation, Salem, OR
Dan Gunther, Oregon Department of Transportation, Portland, OR
R53 11:00 – 11:30 a.m.
Overcoming Design Waste With Clear Visualization of Green Infrastructure Design
Zach Sample, XP Solutions, Portland, OR
Ashley Francis, Magnusson Klemencic Associates (MKA), Seattle, WA
WATER-QUALITY MONITORING
Q51 10:00 – 10:30 a.m.
Locating Sewage Discharges Into Surface Waters Using Autonomous Dataloggers, or Why It Is Not Appropriate to Just Grab
Jonathan D. Frodge, Seattle Public Utilities, Seattle, WA
Q52 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.
Low-Cost, Open-Source Wireless Sensing and Control for Smart Stormwater Management
Anthony Aufdenkampe, LimnoTech, Oakdale, MN
Q53 11:00 – 11:30 a.m.
Lessons Learned in Stormwater Monitoring
Mick Bartlett, San Antonio River Authority, San Antonio, TX
Wednesday, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.
BMP CASE STUDIES
B61 2:00 – 2:30 p.m.
Safe Conveyance of Rare Storm Events
Brian Wagner, KCI Technologies, Sparks, MD
B62 2:30 – 3:00 p.m.
Effectiveness of Low Impact Development Design in Poorly Draining Soils in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland
Sara Pour, Kerr Wood Leidal, Burnaby, BC
GREEN INFRASTRUCTURE
G61 2:00 – 2:30 p.m.
Kickstarting a GI Program: Choosing the Locations and Types of GI for Your Initial Projects
Caitlin Feehan, DC Water, Washington DC
G62 2:30 – 3:00 p.m.
Collaborative Approach for Development of the City of Rochester/Monroe County (NY) Green Infrastructure Retrofit Design Manual
David Hanny and Thomas Robinson, Barton and Loguidice, Rochester, NY
STORMWATER PROGRAM MANAGEMENT I
P61 2:00 – 2:30 p.m.
Stormwater BMP Tracking Database
Alan Barrows, Waukesha County, WI
P62 2:30 – 3:00 p.m.
Asset Management: Telling a Comprehensive Story for Stormwater Management
Uki Dele, City of Shoreline, WA
STORMWATER PROGRAM MANAGEMENT II
P63 2:00 – 2:30 p.m.
The RainReady Approach: Linking Municipalities and Residents to Manage Combined Sewer Basement Backup
Marcella Bondie Keenan, Center for Neighborhood Technology, Chicago, IL
Deanna Doohaluk, The Conservation Foundation, Naperville, IL
Anna Wolf, Center for Neighborhood Technology, Chicago, IL
P64 2:30 – 3:00 p.m.
Rain Check: Residential Stormwater Management in Philadelphia
Zachary Popkin, Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, Philadelphia, PA
ADVANCED RESEARCH TOPICS
R61 2:00 – 2:30 p.m.
The Green Planning Committee: Taking Onondaga County Save the Rain to the Next Level
Zachary Monge, CH2M Hill, Syracuse, NY
R62 2:30 – 3:00 p.m.
Two Tales of Stormwater Education and Outreach Effectiveness Studies: The Study and the QAPP
Aimee Navickis-Brasch, HDR, Spokane, WA
Jessica Shaw, City of Wenatchee, WA
INDUSTRIAL STORMWATER MANAGEMENT
D61 2:00 – 2:30 p.m.
Redeveloping a Shipping Terminal With Stormwater in Mind
Ross Dunning, Kennedy/Jenks Consultants, Federal Way, WA
D62 2:30 – 3:00 p.m.
Developing a Priority-Based Plan For Municipal Industrial Stormwater Facility Management
Phil Potter and Jon Honda, Kennedy/Jenks Consultants, Honolulu, HI
Wednesday, 3:30 – 5:00 p.m.
BMP CASE STUDIES
B71 3:30 – 4:00 p.m.
Neighborhood Revitalization Through Collaborative Stormwater Management: Rodney Cook Sr. Park
Cory Rayburn, City of Atlanta, GA
B72 4:00 – 4:30 p.m.
Los Angels County Public Works Project at Marina Del Rey Parking Lot 9: Creating Open Public Spaces While Treating Storm Flows
Nicole Mi and Charles Chen, Los Angeles County Department of Public Works, Alhambra, CA
B73 4:30 – 5:00 p.m.
Verification of Project Sustainability in the Staten Island Bluebelt Using Envision
Ifetayo Venner, Arcadis, Tampa, FL
Sofia Zuberbuhler-Yafar, New York City Department of Design and Construction, New York, NY
GREEN INFRASTRUCTURE
G71 3:30 – 4:00 p.m.
California Low Impact Development Technical Assistance and Barriers Removal
Daniel Apt, Olaunu, San Clemente, CA
Darla Inglis, Central Coast LID Initiative, San Luis Obispo, CA
Wayne Carlson, AHBL, Seattle, WA
G72 4:00 – 4:30 p.m.
Lake Whatcom Homeowner Incentive Program: Retrofits on a Watershed Scale
Eli Mackiewicz and Anitra Accetturo, City of Bellingham, WA
G73 4:30 – 5:00 p.m.
Watershed-Scaled Stormwater Treatment for Industrial Neighborhoods
Kate Snider, Floyd|Snider, Seattle, WA
STORMWATER PROGRAM MANAGEMENT I
P71 3:30 – 4:00 p.m.
Unicorns and Effective Sweeping Programs: Do They Really Exist? Considerations to Improve a Street Cleaning Program
Art Jenkins, City of Spokane Valley, WA
P72 4:00 – 4:30 p.m.
A Case Study in Cured-in-Place Pipe for Stormwater Pipe Repair
John Featherstone, City of Shoreline, WA
P73 4:30 – 5:00 p.m.
Why Stormwater BMPs Are Rarely Maintained
Pasquale Napolitano, Hydro International, Portland, ME
STORMWATER PROGRAM MANAGEMENT II
P74 3:30 – 4:00 p.m.
IDDE Analysis: A Five-Year Study of Phase I Data
Dan Smith, Pierce County, Tacoma, WA
P75 4:00 – 4:30 p.m.
Stormwater Source Control Effectiveness in Western Washington
James Packman, Aspect Consulting, Seattle, WA
Greg Vigoren, City of Lakewood, WA
P76 4:30 – 5:00 p.m.
From Cr*p to Clean: King County’s Approaches to Wastewater Discharges to the MS4 and Receiving Waters
Jeanne Dorn, King County, Seattle, WA
ADVANCED RESEARCH TOPICS
R71 3:30 – 4:00 p.m.
Biofiltration and Downspout Filter Media Evaluation for BMP Decision-Making at the Port of Vancouver, WA
Sheila Sahu, Kennedy/Jenks Consultants, Portland, OR
Matt Graves, Port of Vancouver, WA
R72 4:00 – 4:30 p.m.
South Park Water-Quality Treatment: Testing the Waters
Vicki Sironen, HDR, Bellevue, WA
R73 4:30 – 5:00 p.m.
Toward Rapidly Cleaned Out Permeable Interlocking Concrete Pavers: Initial Field Tests
Harald von Langsdorff, Uni-Group U.S.A., Caledon, ON
INDUSTRIAL STORMWATER MANAGEMENT
D71 3:30 – 4:00 p.m.
The California Industrial General Permit and the Solid Waste Industry
Laura Carpenter and Sean Porter, Brown and Caldwell, San Diego, CA
D72 4:00 – 4:30 p.m.
Stormwater Management for Superfund Dump Closure in Typhoon Alley
Aaron Sutton, GHD, Tamuning, Guam
Jake Russell, Geo-Logic Associates, Grass Valley, CA
D73 4:30 – 5:00 p.m.
An Empirical Model for an Industrial Stormwater Media Filter
Jeremy Fink, Hydro International, Portland, ME
Wednesday, 5:00–6:00 p.m.
BMP CASE STUDIES
B81 5:00 – 5:30 p.m.
Biotic Soil Technology for Sustainable Erosion Control, Revegetation, and Stormwater Management: Successful Case Studies
Marc Theisen, Profile Products, Signal Mountain, TN
B82 5:30 – 6:00 p.m.
Use of Skimmers to Enhance Detention Basins
James McCutchen, CCAD Engineering, Greenville, SC
GREEN INFRASTRUCTURE
G81 5:00 – 5:30 p.m.
Floating Treatment Wetlands for Improved Stormwater Pond Functioning in Cold-Climate Regions
Rebecca Tharp, Lake Champlain Sea Grant/University of Vermont/Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, South Burlington, VT
G82 5:30 – 6:00 p.m.
Venema GSI: Using UICs in the Right of Way
Robert Parish, Osborn Consulting, Bellevue, WA
STORMWATER PROGRAM MANAGEMENT I
P81 5:00 – 5:30 p.m.
Stormwater Retrofit in King County
Claire Jonson, King County Water and Land Resources Division, Seattle, WA
P82 5:30 – 6:00 p.m.
Bayou Vermillion District River Remediation Projects: Dissolved Oxygen Remediation Feasibility Study
Emile Ancelet, Chris Holland, and Lauren Carter, Bayou Vermilion District, Lafayette, LA
ADVANCED RESEARCH TOPICS
R81 5:00 – 5:30 p.m.
Improved Methods for Stormwater Infiltration Testing
J. Scott Kindred, Kindred Hydro Inc., Mercer Island, WA
R82 5:30 – 6:00 p.m.
Full-Scale Burial Testing of Pipes and Storm Chambers
James Sprague, TRI Environmental, Anderson, SC
WATER-QUALITY MONITORING
Q81 5:00 – 5:30 p.m.
Effective Sediment Basins Require More Than Simply Containing 250 Cubic Meters Per Hectare of Runoff
Jerald Fifield HydroDynamics Inc., Parker, CO
Q82 5:30 – 6:00 p.m.
Monitoring Methods for Green Infrastructure and Stormwater BMPs
Nitin Katiyar and Julie Stein, HDR, Mahwah, NJ
Thursday, August 31 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Thursday sessions are open to all attendees and will be held in the event hotel (Hyatt Regency Bellevue). Start times and room numbers will be made available as the event gets closer. All sessions end by 12:00 p.m.
Panel Discussion: Stormwater Infrastructure Policies—A Management Perspective and Closing Session Remarks
The topic will include interactive panel discussions focusing on a variety of topics related to stormwater and drainage infrastructure. Focus areas include national and regional perspectives on infrastructure conditions and needs, financial affordability/funding options, potential policy-shaping for the changing regulatory environment, and outreach/public relations strategies to address funding needs.
Panel participants: Jim Lenhart (Contech Chief Technology Officer–Stormwater), Chris French (Director-Stormwater Programs Water Environment Federation), Scott Taylor (Senior Vice President at Michael Baker International), Cory Rayburn (Watershed Manager for the City of Atlanta’s Environmental Management Division), Anna Lantin (Senior Vice President with Michael Baker International), Seth P. Brown, PE (Principal/Founder of Storm and Stream Solutions, LLC), and Gayle Killam (Science and Policy Program with River Network).
Rethinking Urban Water Management: Integrating Natural and Engineered
Systems Paradigm shift and new thinking will be essential to cope with the existing and emerging urban water problems. An integrated engineered and natural system approach aims to link urban water infrastructure and natural systems for sustainable urban water management. It envisions a holistic water and energy management system within built urban environments. This presentation will facilitate discussion and sharing of ideas and experiences that illustrate innovative solutions, particularly in the arena of low-impact stormwater management technologies and decentralized green infrastructure.
Speakers: Tamim Younos, Dr.Eng, and Alaina Armel, P.E., Green Water-Infrastructure Academy, Washington DC.
Tour City of Tacoma—Point Defiance Park and Port of Tacoma West Hylebos Pier Stormwater Bus Tour (Additional Registration Required)
Tour attendees will board buses at the Hyatt Regency for a ride to Tacoma. The City of Tacoma and Port of Tacoma, located south of the Hyatt Regency, Bellevue, WA, believe sustainability and economic development go hand-in-hand, and continually strive to enhance and minimize impacts on the environment. Both the Port and the City have incorporated outside-the-box stormwater management solutions at several of their facilities that are unique in the industry, providing a model for others to follow. The bus tour will showcase how green stormwater infrastructure and concepts have advanced to the next level with very small footprints to treat runoff from large industrial port facilities and vast impacted areas of the City, significantly improving the water quality of stormwater discharge to the Commencement Bay’s prime salmon habitat.
Sponsored by Kennedy/Jenks Consultants. Hosted by the Port of Tacoma & City of Tacoma, WA.