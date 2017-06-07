StormCon Program

StormCon 2017, the Surface Water Quality Conference & Expo, will take place August 27–31 in Bellevue, WA, at the Meydenbauer Convention Center and Hyatt Regency Hotel. The conference features more than 130 presentations in six conference tracks, plus panel discussions and a tour of local stormwater facilities.

The schedule of presentations and other events is listed on the following pages.

Please visit www.StormCon.com for registration, pre-conference courses, and exhibitor information.

Tuesday, August 29

10:00 – 11:30 a.m.

BMP CASE STUDIES

B11 10:00 – 10:30 a.m.

Reducing Soluble Phosphorus Loads in an Agricultural Watershed

Rebecca Carlson, Wenck, Golden Valley, MN

Cole Loewen, Clearwater River Watershed District, Annandale, MN

B12 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Iron-Enhanced Sand Filter Performance for Reducing Phosphorus From a Regional Stormwater Pond

Maddie Vargo, Bob Fossum, and Britta Suppes, Capitol Region Watershed District, St. Paul, MN

B13 11:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Stormwater Management at Facilities Draining to Sediment Superfund Sites

Philip Spadaro, The Intelligence Group, Seattle, WA

GREEN INFRASTRUCTURE

G11 10:00 – 10:30 a.m.

Developing a Monitoring Program to Assess Large-Scale Implementation of Green Infrastructure in Washington DC

Nikolaos Apsilidis, Greeley and Hansen, Alexandria, VA

Bethany Bezak, District of Columbia Water and Sewer Authority, Washington DC

G12 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Lifecycle of Green Infrastructure: Evaluations Five Years After NYC Pilot Implementation

Matthew Jones, Hazen and Sawyer, Raleigh, NC

G13 11:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Low Impact Development Monitoring, Open Data Strategy, Tracking, and Assessment: California LID Evaluation and Analysis Network

Daniel Apt, Olaunu, San Clemente, CA

STORMWATER PROGRAM MANAGEMENT I

P11 10:00 – 10:30 a.m.

How Do You Know Your Stormwater Program Is Working? Developing Measuring Sticks to Demonstrate Effectiveness

Art Jenkins, City of Spokane Valley, WA

Aimee Navickis-Brasch, HDR, Spokane, WA

P12 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Streamlining Onsite Stormwater Management: Helping Municipalities and Developers Implement New Stormwater Requirements in Washington State

Rebecca Dugopolski, Herrera Environmental Consultants, Seattle, WA

Bill Blake, City of Arlington, WA

Jonathan Boehme, City of Port Angeles, WA

P13 11:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Improving Your MS4 Program Through Use of a Simulated Audit

Mark Van Auken, Arcadis, Raleigh, NC

STORMWATER PROGRAM MANAGEMENT II

P14 10:00 – 10:30 a.m.

Tacoma’s Regional Facilities Payment In-Lieu-of Construction Program for NPDES Stormwater Treatment and Flow Control Requirements

Dana de Leon, City of Tacoma, WA

P15 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Empowering Community Partners to Build Green Infrastructure in the Bluegrass

Christopher Dent, Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government, Lexington, KY

P16 11:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Multi-Source Funding: Keeping the MS4 Stormwater Program at the University of Virginia Ahead of the Curve

Jeffrey Sitler and Kristin Carter, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA

ADVANCED RESEARCH TOPICS

R11 10:00 – 10:30 a.m.

Microbial Source Tracking, Pathogen Measurements, and Illness Risk During Wet Weather: The Nation’s First QMRA Case Study at a Marine Beach

Kenneth Schiff, Southern California Coastal Water Research Project, Costa Mesa, CA

R12 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

What Happens When Stormwater Discharges Are the Cause But Not the Source of Bacteria Violations?

Daniel Ahern, National Stormwater Center, Beaufort, SC

R13 11:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Investigation of Toxic Chemicals in Roof Runoff

Taylor Haskins and Lisa Rozmyn, Washington State University, Puyallup, WA

WATER-QUALITY MONITORING

Q11 10:00 – 10:30 a.m.

Advances in Microbial Source Tracking for Bacteria TMDLs

Tony Hancock and Lisa Skutecki, Brown and Caldwell, San Diego, CA

Q12 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Sediment Trap Pilot Project

James Packman, Aspect Consulting, Seattle, WA

Beth Schmoyer, Seattle Public Utilities, Seattle, WA

Q13 11:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Using Multiple Lines of Evidence to Prove Contamination of a Water Supply Lake by Septic Systems

Rob Zisette, Herrera Environmental Consultants, Seattle, WA

Tuesday, 2:00 – 3:30 p.m.

BMP CASE STUDIES

B21 2:00 – 2:30 p.m.

Bioretention Hydrologic

Performance Modeling

Douglas Beyerlein, Clear Creek Solutions, Mill Creek, WA

B22 2:30 – 3:00 p.m.

Combined Sewer Overflow Reduction Facilities: It All Flows Downhill

Jason Ziemer, Clear Creek Systems, Pacific, WA

B23 3:00 – 3:30 p.m.

Stormwater Nutrient Reduction Using Riparian Buffers and Upland Urban Forest Systems

Eric Kuehler, USDA Forest Service, Athens, GA

Jennifer Miller, Arcadis US, Atlanta, GA

GREEN INFRASTRUCTURE

G21 2:00 – 2:30 p.m.

Are Parks the CSO Solution? Lessons Learned from Omaha Parks Designed to Reduce CSOs

Ryan Bentley, Big Muddy Workshop, Omaha, NE

Thomas Bentley, Vireo, Omaha, NE

G22 2:30 – 3:00 p.m.

Evolution of Integrating Green Infrastructure in Spokane, WA

Marcia Davis and Mark Papich, City of Spokane, WA

G23 3:00 – 3:30 p.m.

Fleet Avenue Green Street Uses Vacant Lot for CSO Reduction

Thomas Evans, AECOM, Cleveland, OH

STORMWATER PROGRAM MANAGEMENT I

P21 2:00 – 2:30 p.m.

Stormwater Credit Trading Program Architecture: Practical Advice for Increasing Program Flexibility and Reducing TMDL Compliance Cost While Avoiding Unintended Consequences

Vaikko Allen, Contech Engineered Solutions, Ojai, CA

Derek Berg, Contech Engineered Solutions, Scarborough, ME

P22 2:30 – 3:00 p.m.

Can Trading and Incentives Drive Stormwater Infrastructure Investment? Feedback on a National Dialogue on Market-Based Approaches to Stormwater

Seth Brown, Storm and Stream Solutions, Alexandria, VA

Carrie Sanneman, Willamette Partnership, Portland, OR

Chad Praul, Environmental Incentives, South Lake Tahoe, CA

Chris French, Water Environment Federation, Alexandria, VA

P23 3:00 – 3:30 p.m.

Closing the Gap: Leveraging Impact Capital to Deliver Green Infrastructure Programs

Rowan Roderick-Jones, NatureVest at the Nature Conservancy, San Francisco, CA

Carrie Sanneman, Willamette Partnership, Portland, OR

STORMWATER PROGRAM MANAGEMENT II

P24 2:00 – 2:30 p.m.

Risky Business? Development and Implementation of a Risk Management Program for Green Infrastructure in the Nation’s Capital

Bethany Bezak, DC Water, Washington DC

P25 2:30 – 3:00 p.m.

Seeking Partners for Green Stormwater Infrastructure in Seattle

Dustin Atchison, CH2M, Bellevue, WA

Shanti Colwell, Seattle Public Utilities, Seattle, WA

P26 3:00 – 3:30 p.m.

Street-Scale, Strategic Green Infrastructure Planning in the City of Los Angeles

Dawn Petschauer, City of Los Angeles

Watershed Protection Division, Los Angeles, CA

Brad Wardynski, Tetra Tech, San Diego, CA

ADVANCED RESEARCH TOPICS

R21 2:00 – 2:30 p.m.

Bioretention Hydrologic Performance of 10 Facilities Located Throughout the Puget Sound Basin

William (Bill) Taylor, Taylor Aquatic Science, Seattle, WA

R22 2:30 – 3:00 p.m.

Evaluating the Effectiveness of Permeable Asphalt for Treatment of Stormwater Runoff

Clara Olson, Parametrix, Puyallup, WA

Garrett Benson, Redmond, WA

Sarah Penso, Curitiba, Brazil

Emily Zikmund, State College, PA

R23 3:00 – 3:30 p.m.

Plant Growth Characteristics in New High-Performance Bioretention Media

Curtis Hinman, Herrera Environmental Consultants, Seattle, WA

Chris May, Kitsap County Public Works, Port Orchard, WA

INDUSTRIAL STORMWATER MANAGEMENT

D21 2:00 – 2:30 p.m.

Recent Developments and Emerging Trends in State and Federal Industrial Stormwater Regulation: The Potential Future Implications for Stormwater Management and Compliance for Dischargers at Industrial Facilities

Jonathan Meronek, SCS Engineers, Santa Rosa, CA

D22 2:30 – 3:00 p.m.

Container Terminal Stormwater Treatment on a Superfund Site

Stephen Bentsen, Floyd|Snider, Seattle, WA

D23 3:00 – 3:30 p.m.

A Solution to Water-Quality Challenges at Petroleum Facilities

Tom Atkins, Aspect Consulting, Seattle, WA

Tuesday, 4:00 – 5:30 p.m.

BMP CASE STUDIES

B31 4:00 – 4:30 p.m.

Optimizing Pollutant Removal in Stormwater Ponds

Todd Shoemaker, Wenck Associates, Woodbury, MN

Brian Beck, Wenck Associates, Golden Valley, MN

B32 4:30 – 5:00 p.m.

Effectiveness of Stormwater Retrofits for Treating Highway Runoff to Echo Lake

Carly Greyell, King County, WA

B33 5:00 – 5:30 p.m.

Improved Durability and Structural Performance of Pervious Pavements Reinforced With Recycled Carbon Fiber Composites

Karl Englund, Washington State University, Pullman, WA

Kenneth Fischer, The Boeing Company, Kent, WA

GREEN INFRASTRUCTURE

G31 4:00 – 4:30 p.m.

Minnehaha Creek Greenway: Bridging Land Use and Water Resource Planning

Renae Clark, Minnehaha Creek Watershed District, Minnetonka, MN

Chris Meehan, Wenck Associates, Golden Valley, MN

G32 4:30 – 5:00 p.m.

Making Green Infrastructure Mainstream in Vancouver, BC

Melina Scholefield, City of Vancouver, BC

G33 5:00 – 5:30 p.m.

It’s Not Easy Being Green: Planning and Design for GI

Jesse Williams, CH2M, Bellevue, WA

April Mills, Seattle Public Utilities, Seattle, WA

STORMWATER PROGRAM MANAGEMENT I

P31 4:00 – 4:30 p.m.

Reaching the Construction Industry: Clean Water Contractors

Melissa Fetter, Erie Soil and Water Conservation District, Sandusky, OH

Emily Kuzmick, Old Woman Creek National Estuarine Research Reserve, Huron, OH

P32 4:30 – 5:00 p.m.

Protecting Shellfish One Rain Garden at a Time

Brian Stahl, Kitsap Conservation District, Poulsbo, WA

P33 5:00 – 5:30 p.m.

Collaborating to Reach MS4 Public Education and Outreach Goals: A Regional Approach

Jessica Wenger and Jeff Sitler, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA

STORMWATER PROGRAM MANAGEMENT II

P34 4:00 – 4:30 p.m.

Tracking MS4 Jurisdictional Outfalls in a Linear ROW: Experience from NMDOT

Kelly Collins, CDM Smith, Albuquerque, NM

P35 4:30 – 5:00 p.m.

A Standardized Approach to Stormwater Mapping

Colleen Diessner, King County, Seattle, WA

P36 5:00 – 5:30 p.m.

Automated Stormwater Drainage Delineation for MS4 Permit Compliance

Becca Stoner, Arcadis, Richmond, VA

ADVANCED RESEARCH TOPICS

R31 4:00 – 4:30 p.m.

An Evaluation of the Treatment Performance of a Bioretention Soil Media Mix Located in a Semi-Arid Region

Kyler Higgins, Spokane County, Bremerton, WA

Garrett Goudy, Medina, WA

Lacey Mehlert and Russel Groves, Seattle, WA

Satya Dhital, Spokane, WA

R32 4:30 – 5:00 p.m.

Swale on Yale: Innovative Regional Green Stormwater Infrastructure in an Urban Neighborhood

Dylan Ahearn, Herrera Environmental Consultants, Seattle, WA

Doug Hutchinson, Seattle Public Utilities, Seattle, WA

R33 5:00 – 5:30 p.m.

Urban Stormwater Management Starts on the Roof: Computer Performance Modeling to Reveal Best Green Roof Design Requirements

Jure Šumi, Knauf Insulation, Shelbyville, IN

WATER-QUALITY MONITORING

Q31 4:00 – 4:30 p.m.

Regional Approaches to Permit-Required Monitoring

Karen Dinicola, Washington State Department of Ecology, Olympia, WA

Q32 4:30 – 5:00 p.m.

A Regional Stormwater Monitoring Program in Washington

Brandi Lubliner, Washington State Department of Ecology, Olympia, WA

Q33 5:00 – 5:30 p.m.

How Toxic Is Your Stormwater?

Kenneth Schiff, Southern California Coastal

Water Research Project, Costa Mesa, CA

Wednesday, August 30 8:00 – 9:30 a.m.

BMP CASE STUDIES

B41 8:00 – 8:30 a.m.

Catalyzing Urban Watershed Retrofitting Through Targeted Planning to Effective Implementation

Rick Schaefer, Tetra Tech, Seattle, WA

Robert Edwards, City of Edmonds, WA

B42 8:30 – 9:00 a.m.

Integrating Surface Water Quality Improvements Into Coastal Restoration: An Urban Retrofit BMP Case Study

Steve Gruber, Burns and McDonnell Engineering, La Jolla, CA

Brian Weiss, Burns and McDonnell Engineering, Kansas City, MS

Bob Stein, City of Newport Beach, CA

B43 9:00 – 9:30 a.m.

Urban School Retrofits: Sending Stormwater to Detention

Nate Zwonitzer, Capitol Region Watershed District, St. Paul, MN

GREEN INFRASTRUCTURE

G41 8:00 – 8:30 a.m.

Where the Wild Things Are: RiverSmart Schools Integrating Design for Outdoor Education and Stormwater Management

P. Trinh Doan, District Department of Energy and Environment, Washington DC

G42 8:30 – 9:00 a.m.

BikeShare Partnership: Using Bike Tours to Showcase Green Infrastructure

Heather Williams and Nancy Cho, Amec Foster Wheeler, Indianapolis, IN

G43 9:00 – 9:30 a.m.

Decatur WAY Creates a Green Opportunity in Lowell

James Drake, CDM Smith, Manchester, NH

STORMWATER PROGRAM MANAGEMENT I

P41 8:00 – 8:30 a.m.

Bellevue’s Approach to Stormwater Management

Don McQuilliams, City of Bellevue, WA

P42 8:30 – 9:00 a.m.

Innovative Program Management for Restoration and Retrofit

Sheri Lott, Anne Arundel County Watershed Protection and Restoration Program, Annapolis, MD

P43 9:00 – 9:30 a.m.

Transforming Springfield’s Mill Race Into a Community Asset

Dan Schall, Amec Foster Wheeler, Portland, OR

STORMWATER PROGRAM MANAGEMENT II

P44 8:00 – 8:30 a.m.

Approaches for Determining and Complying With TMDL Requirements Related to Stormwater Runoff

Anna Lantin, Michael Baker International, Irvine, CA

P45 8:30 – 9:00 a.m.

Watershed-Based Stormwater Permit Compliance: Opportunities and Lessons Learned

Heather Merenda, City of Santa Clarita, CA

P46 9:00 – 9:30 a.m.

Going Mobile: Bellevue’s Approach to Developing a Mobile Workforce

Don McQuilliams, City of Bellevue, WA

ADVANCED RESEARCH TOPICS

R41 8:00 – 8:30 a.m.

Evaluating Urban Air Deposition on an Industrial Facility in Seattle

Stephen Bentsen, Floyd|Snider, Seattle, WA

R42 8:30 – 9:00 a.m.

Zooming in on Particle Size: Understanding Metals in Industrial Stormwater

Alan Flemming, Kennedy/Jenks Consultants, Portland, OR

R43 9:00 – 9:30 a.m.

Particle Size Matters: How to Use PSD Analysis and Metal Solubility Curves to Make Better Treatment Decisions

TJ Mothersbaugh, WaterTectonics, Everett, WA

INDUSTRIAL STORMWATER MANAGEMENT

D41 8:00 – 8:30 a.m.

Port of Port Angeles: Evaluation of Stormwater Treatment and Conveyance Options at an Industrial Facility With Cultural Resources

Laura Weiden, Kennedy/Jenks Consultants, Federal Way, WA

D42 8:30 – 9:00 a.m.

Industrial Stormwater Treatment Along the Lower Duwamish Waterway

Nathan Holloway, Clear Water Services, Everett, WA

D43 9:00 – 9:30 a.m.

Removing Copper From Stormwater at a Small Foundry

Paul Eger, Global Minerals Engineering, Hibbing, MN

Wednesday, 10:00 – 11:30 a.m.

BMP CASE STUDIES

B51 10:00 – 10:30 a.m.

PennDOT Collaborates With Universities Along I-95 in Philadelphia to Understand SMP Maintenance

Edwina Lam and Eric Henery, AECOM, Conshohocken, PA

B52 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Diagnosing and Repairing a Stormwater Management System: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

Steve Thibaudeau and Tara O’Leary, US Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, KY

B53 11:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Targeted Watershed IDDE Investigations

Brian Behrens, Woolpert, Greenville, SC

GREEN INFRASTRUCTURE

G51 10:00 – 10:30 a.m.

Story of Stormwater Restoration: Green Infrastructure in the 63-Acre Breewood Tributary

Christy Ciarametaro and Lisa Feldt, Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection, Rockville, MD

G52 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Sustainable Stormwater Analysis for the Ford Site Redevelopment, St. Paul, MN

Bob Fossum, Capitol Region Watershed District, St. Paul, MN

Wes Saunders-Pearce, City of St. Paul, MN

G53 11:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Manchester Stormwater Park

Christopher May, Kitsap County Public Works, Port Orchard, WA

STORMWATER PROGRAM MANAGEMENT I

P51 10:00 – 10:30 a.m.

Where Drinking Water Meets Stormwater

Kim Swan, Clackamas River Water Providers, Oregon City, OR

P52 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Flow Restoration Planning in the Stormwater Impaired Potash Brook Watershed, South Burlington, VT

Andres Torizzo and Kerrie Garvey, Watershed Consulting Associates, Burlington, VT

P53 11:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Watershed-Scale Stormwater Modeling and Planning in a Watershed Dominated by Groundwater

Tom Kantz, Pierce County Public Works, Tacoma, WA

STORMWATER PROGRAM MANAGEMENT II

P54 10:00 – 10:30 a.m.

Watershed Approach to Recovering Urban Streams: Connecting Stormwater Management, Urban Growth, and Salmon Recovery

Andy Rheaume, City of Redmond, WA

P55 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Watershed Approach to Recovering Urban Streams: Developing and Implementing a Watershed Management Plan

Steve Hitch, City of Redmond, WA

P56 11:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Watershed Approach to Recovering Urban Streams: Monticello Creek Case Study Using SUSTAIN

Eric LaFrance, City of Redmond, WA

Tarelle Osborn, Osborn Consulting, Bellevue, WA

ADVANCED RESEARCH TOPICS

R51 10:00 – 10:30 a.m.

The Case for Performing Historical Research to Understand Stormwater Conveyance System Evolution

Emily Jones and Lisa Meoli, Floyd|Snider, Seattle, WA

R52 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Stormwater Technology Testing Center: A State-of-the-Art Facility for Evaluating the Maintenance Requirements and Performance of Emerging Stormwater Treatment Technologies

John Lenth, Herrera Environmental Consultants, Seattle, WA

Paul Wirfs, Oregon Department of Transportation, Salem, OR

Dan Gunther, Oregon Department of Transportation, Portland, OR

R53 11:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Overcoming Design Waste With Clear Visualization of Green Infrastructure Design

Zach Sample, XP Solutions, Portland, OR

Ashley Francis, Magnusson Klemencic Associates (MKA), Seattle, WA

WATER-QUALITY MONITORING

Q51 10:00 – 10:30 a.m.

Locating Sewage Discharges Into Surface Waters Using Autonomous Dataloggers, or Why It Is Not Appropriate to Just Grab

Jonathan D. Frodge, Seattle Public Utilities, Seattle, WA

Q52 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Low-Cost, Open-Source Wireless Sensing and Control for Smart Stormwater Management

Anthony Aufdenkampe, LimnoTech, Oakdale, MN

Q53 11:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Lessons Learned in Stormwater Monitoring

Mick Bartlett, San Antonio River Authority, San Antonio, TX

Wednesday, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

BMP CASE STUDIES

B61 2:00 – 2:30 p.m.

Safe Conveyance of Rare Storm Events

Brian Wagner, KCI Technologies, Sparks, MD

B62 2:30 – 3:00 p.m.

Effectiveness of Low Impact Development Design in Poorly Draining Soils in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland

Sara Pour, Kerr Wood Leidal, Burnaby, BC

GREEN INFRASTRUCTURE

G61 2:00 – 2:30 p.m.

Kickstarting a GI Program: Choosing the Locations and Types of GI for Your Initial Projects

Caitlin Feehan, DC Water, Washington DC

G62 2:30 – 3:00 p.m.

Collaborative Approach for Development of the City of Rochester/Monroe County (NY) Green Infrastructure Retrofit Design Manual

David Hanny and Thomas Robinson, Barton and Loguidice, Rochester, NY

STORMWATER PROGRAM MANAGEMENT I

P61 2:00 – 2:30 p.m.

Stormwater BMP Tracking Database

Alan Barrows, Waukesha County, WI

P62 2:30 – 3:00 p.m.

Asset Management: Telling a Comprehensive Story for Stormwater Management

Uki Dele, City of Shoreline, WA

STORMWATER PROGRAM MANAGEMENT II

P63 2:00 – 2:30 p.m.

The RainReady Approach: Linking Municipalities and Residents to Manage Combined Sewer Basement Backup

Marcella Bondie Keenan, Center for Neighborhood Technology, Chicago, IL

Deanna Doohaluk, The Conservation Foundation, Naperville, IL

Anna Wolf, Center for Neighborhood Technology, Chicago, IL

P64 2:30 – 3:00 p.m.

Rain Check: Residential Stormwater Management in Philadelphia

Zachary Popkin, Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, Philadelphia, PA

ADVANCED RESEARCH TOPICS

R61 2:00 – 2:30 p.m.

The Green Planning Committee: Taking Onondaga County Save the Rain to the Next Level

Zachary Monge, CH2M Hill, Syracuse, NY

R62 2:30 – 3:00 p.m.

Two Tales of Stormwater Education and Outreach Effectiveness Studies: The Study and the QAPP

Aimee Navickis-Brasch, HDR, Spokane, WA

Jessica Shaw, City of Wenatchee, WA

INDUSTRIAL STORMWATER MANAGEMENT

D61 2:00 – 2:30 p.m.

Redeveloping a Shipping Terminal With Stormwater in Mind

Ross Dunning, Kennedy/Jenks Consultants, Federal Way, WA

D62 2:30 – 3:00 p.m.

Developing a Priority-Based Plan For Municipal Industrial Stormwater Facility Management

Phil Potter and Jon Honda, Kennedy/Jenks Consultants, Honolulu, HI

Wednesday, 3:30 – 5:00 p.m.

BMP CASE STUDIES

B71 3:30 – 4:00 p.m.

Neighborhood Revitalization Through Collaborative Stormwater Management: Rodney Cook Sr. Park

Cory Rayburn, City of Atlanta, GA

B72 4:00 – 4:30 p.m.

Los Angels County Public Works Project at Marina Del Rey Parking Lot 9: Creating Open Public Spaces While Treating Storm Flows

Nicole Mi and Charles Chen, Los Angeles County Department of Public Works, Alhambra, CA

B73 4:30 – 5:00 p.m.

Verification of Project Sustainability in the Staten Island Bluebelt Using Envision

Ifetayo Venner, Arcadis, Tampa, FL

Sofia Zuberbuhler-Yafar, New York City Department of Design and Construction, New York, NY

GREEN INFRASTRUCTURE

G71 3:30 – 4:00 p.m.

California Low Impact Development Technical Assistance and Barriers Removal

Daniel Apt, Olaunu, San Clemente, CA

Darla Inglis, Central Coast LID Initiative, San Luis Obispo, CA

Wayne Carlson, AHBL, Seattle, WA

G72 4:00 – 4:30 p.m.

Lake Whatcom Homeowner Incentive Program: Retrofits on a Watershed Scale

Eli Mackiewicz and Anitra Accetturo, City of Bellingham, WA

G73 4:30 – 5:00 p.m.

Watershed-Scaled Stormwater Treatment for Industrial Neighborhoods

Kate Snider, Floyd|Snider, Seattle, WA

STORMWATER PROGRAM MANAGEMENT I

P71 3:30 – 4:00 p.m.

Unicorns and Effective Sweeping Programs: Do They Really Exist? Considerations to Improve a Street Cleaning Program

Art Jenkins, City of Spokane Valley, WA

P72 4:00 – 4:30 p.m.

A Case Study in Cured-in-Place Pipe for Stormwater Pipe Repair

John Featherstone, City of Shoreline, WA

P73 4:30 – 5:00 p.m.

Why Stormwater BMPs Are Rarely Maintained

Pasquale Napolitano, Hydro International, Portland, ME

STORMWATER PROGRAM MANAGEMENT II

P74 3:30 – 4:00 p.m.

IDDE Analysis: A Five-Year Study of Phase I Data

Dan Smith, Pierce County, Tacoma, WA

P75 4:00 – 4:30 p.m.

Stormwater Source Control Effectiveness in Western Washington

James Packman, Aspect Consulting, Seattle, WA

Greg Vigoren, City of Lakewood, WA

P76 4:30 – 5:00 p.m.

From Cr*p to Clean: King County’s Approaches to Wastewater Discharges to the MS4 and Receiving Waters

Jeanne Dorn, King County, Seattle, WA

ADVANCED RESEARCH TOPICS

R71 3:30 – 4:00 p.m.

Biofiltration and Downspout Filter Media Evaluation for BMP Decision-Making at the Port of Vancouver, WA

Sheila Sahu, Kennedy/Jenks Consultants, Portland, OR

Matt Graves, Port of Vancouver, WA

R72 4:00 – 4:30 p.m.

South Park Water-Quality Treatment: Testing the Waters

Vicki Sironen, HDR, Bellevue, WA

R73 4:30 – 5:00 p.m.

Toward Rapidly Cleaned Out Permeable Interlocking Concrete Pavers: Initial Field Tests

Harald von Langsdorff, Uni-Group U.S.A., Caledon, ON

INDUSTRIAL STORMWATER MANAGEMENT

D71 3:30 – 4:00 p.m.

The California Industrial General Permit and the Solid Waste Industry

Laura Carpenter and Sean Porter, Brown and Caldwell, San Diego, CA

D72 4:00 – 4:30 p.m.

Stormwater Management for Superfund Dump Closure in Typhoon Alley

Aaron Sutton, GHD, Tamuning, Guam

Jake Russell, Geo-Logic Associates, Grass Valley, CA

D73 4:30 – 5:00 p.m.

An Empirical Model for an Industrial Stormwater Media Filter

Jeremy Fink, Hydro International, Portland, ME

Wednesday, 5:00–6:00 p.m.

BMP CASE STUDIES

B81 5:00 – 5:30 p.m.

Biotic Soil Technology for Sustainable Erosion Control, Revegetation, and Stormwater Management: Successful Case Studies

Marc Theisen, Profile Products, Signal Mountain, TN

B82 5:30 – 6:00 p.m.

Use of Skimmers to Enhance Detention Basins

James McCutchen, CCAD Engineering, Greenville, SC

GREEN INFRASTRUCTURE

G81 5:00 – 5:30 p.m.

Floating Treatment Wetlands for Improved Stormwater Pond Functioning in Cold-Climate Regions

Rebecca Tharp, Lake Champlain Sea Grant/University of Vermont/Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, South Burlington, VT

G82 5:30 – 6:00 p.m.

Venema GSI: Using UICs in the Right of Way

Robert Parish, Osborn Consulting, Bellevue, WA

STORMWATER PROGRAM MANAGEMENT I

P81 5:00 – 5:30 p.m.

Stormwater Retrofit in King County

Claire Jonson, King County Water and Land Resources Division, Seattle, WA

P82 5:30 – 6:00 p.m.

Bayou Vermillion District River Remediation Projects: Dissolved Oxygen Remediation Feasibility Study

Emile Ancelet, Chris Holland, and Lauren Carter, Bayou Vermilion District, Lafayette, LA

ADVANCED RESEARCH TOPICS

R81 5:00 – 5:30 p.m.

Improved Methods for Stormwater Infiltration Testing

J. Scott Kindred, Kindred Hydro Inc., Mercer Island, WA

R82 5:30 – 6:00 p.m.

Full-Scale Burial Testing of Pipes and Storm Chambers

James Sprague, TRI Environmental, Anderson, SC

WATER-QUALITY MONITORING

Q81 5:00 – 5:30 p.m.

Effective Sediment Basins Require More Than Simply Containing 250 Cubic Meters Per Hectare of Runoff

Jerald Fifield HydroDynamics Inc., Parker, CO

Q82 5:30 – 6:00 p.m.

Monitoring Methods for Green Infrastructure and Stormwater BMPs

Nitin Katiyar and Julie Stein, HDR, Mahwah, NJ

Thursday, August 31 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Thursday sessions are open to all attendees and will be held in the event hotel (Hyatt Regency Bellevue). Start times and room numbers will be made available as the event gets closer. All sessions end by 12:00 p.m.

Panel Discussion: Stormwater Infrastructure Policies—A Management Perspective and Closing Session Remarks

The topic will include interactive panel discussions focusing on a variety of topics related to stormwater and drainage infrastructure. Focus areas include national and regional perspectives on infrastructure conditions and needs, financial affordability/funding options, potential policy-shaping for the changing regulatory environment, and outreach/public relations strategies to address funding needs.

Panel participants: Jim Lenhart (Contech Chief Technology Officer–Stormwater), Chris French (Director-Stormwater Programs Water Environment Federation), Scott Taylor (Senior Vice President at Michael Baker International), Cory Rayburn (Watershed Manager for the City of Atlanta’s Environmental Management Division), Anna Lantin (Senior Vice President with Michael Baker International), Seth P. Brown, PE (Principal/Founder of Storm and Stream Solutions, LLC), and Gayle Killam (Science and Policy Program with River Network).

Rethinking Urban Water Management: Integrating Natural and Engineered

Systems Paradigm shift and new thinking will be essential to cope with the existing and emerging urban water problems. An integrated engineered and natural system approach aims to link urban water infrastructure and natural systems for sustainable urban water management. It envisions a holistic water and energy management system within built urban environments. This presentation will facilitate discussion and sharing of ideas and experiences that illustrate innovative solutions, particularly in the arena of low-impact stormwater management technologies and decentralized green infrastructure.

Speakers: Tamim Younos, Dr.Eng, and Alaina Armel, P.E., Green Water-Infrastructure Academy, Washington DC.

Tour City of Tacoma—Point Defiance Park and Port of Tacoma West Hylebos Pier Stormwater Bus Tour (Additional Registration Required)

Tour attendees will board buses at the Hyatt Regency for a ride to Tacoma. The City of Tacoma and Port of Tacoma, located south of the Hyatt Regency, Bellevue, WA, believe sustainability and economic development go hand-in-hand, and continually strive to enhance and minimize impacts on the environment. Both the Port and the City have incorporated outside-the-box stormwater management solutions at several of their facilities that are unique in the industry, providing a model for others to follow. The bus tour will showcase how green stormwater infrastructure and concepts have advanced to the next level with very small footprints to treat runoff from large industrial port facilities and vast impacted areas of the City, significantly improving the water quality of stormwater discharge to the Commencement Bay’s prime salmon habitat.

Sponsored by Kennedy/Jenks Consultants. Hosted by the Port of Tacoma & City of Tacoma, WA.

