Reader Profile: Steven Peck

For Steven W. Peck, GRP, Honorary ASLA, “It’s clear we can do better in terms of how we develop buildings and cities. We can make them healthier places for ourselves and to support other forms of life in biodiversity. Green roofs in particular are unparalleled in the scope and scale of benefits they bring. There’s no other green building technology that even comes close.”

Peck is founder of Green Roofs for Healthy Cities (GRHC), the North American green roof and wall industry association. Green roofs and living architecture—the combination of living technologies with inert technology on or around buildings—confer many benefits, says Peck. The benefits can be singular or stacked to provide habitat, active or passive recreational space, horticultural therapy, food production, art with logos, or employee break space.

“A primary objective: a stormwater utility to retain and slow down as much stormwater as possible,” says Peck. “That has huge tangible economic benefits, helping building owners meet regulatory requirements for onsite stormwater management.”

A green roof can act as ballasts for a solar panel assembly and also cool the ambient air temperature above the roof to increase the solar panels’ efficiency, he adds. “You can take a standard lightweight green roof in a modular or built-up format and roll it out almost like sod. There are simple technologies often meant for energy efficiency and membrane durability. Waterproofing systems last twice as long or even longer underneath the green roof, because they are protected.”

What He Does Day to Day

Peck’s work is conducted on a North American and international scale, involving a great deal of travel. He focuses on administrative tasks, communications, fundraising, policy development, and training. Peck also publishes The Living Architecture Monitor, a green roof and wall magazine.

What Led Him Into This Line of Work

Peck earned a B.A. in philosophy and economics from McGill University. He went into work as a public policy consultant, working on issues such as technology, innovation, and sustainable community development. Peck started an advocacy group in Toronto to protect the area’s valleys and ravines. In 1997, he was introduced to the green roof concept, discovering it was prevalent in Europe but virtually unknown at that time in North America.

Working with a scientist and architect, he engaged in a research-grant-funded project exploring the benefits of green roofs and the barriers to the technology’s proliferation throughout North America. That spearheaded “Greenbacks from Green Roofs,” a blueprint to develop the green roof industry. Peck pulled together 10 companies that were early adopters of the technology and pitched the idea of setting up a coalition to tackle the barriers: a lack in technical data in North America on performance, professional standards, training, and public policy support. The coalition obtained approval to build a green roof on Toronto’s city hall. More funding and scientific research led to a 2002 conference in Chicago.

In 2007, Peck co-founded the World Green Infrastructure Network, an international coalition of green roof and wall associations dedicated to developing the living architecture industry. Peck started GRHC and co-founded the Green Infrastructure Foundation, the charitable arm of GRHC, to advance all forms of green infrastructure. In 2010, Peck co-founded the Green Infrastructure Ontario Coalition to lobby for living green infrastructure protection and investment in Ontario. He’s also spearheaded the development of the accredited Green Roof Professional program.

What He Likes Best About His Work

“I like unraveling the mystery of trying to understand and quantify the economic benefits of the technology: the private benefits for the building owner and the public benefits,” says Peck. “It’s fascinating work that involves the convergence of science and economics. I also like the fantastic people from throughout the world with whom I share a view of making a contribution through this technology.”

His Greatest Challenge

“We’ve been developing bold initiatives with variable resources. We could move faster and more comprehensively if we had more resources,” says Peck. “We have a lot of standards in place, the green roof special designation, people trained on best practices for designing green roofs, and lots of products on the market. We’ve come a long way since 1997, but we haven’t reached the tipping point yet.”