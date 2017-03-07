PAVEDRAIN

The PaveDrain system is a patented, permeable paving surface designed with the joints between the blocks left open for an unprecedented infiltration rate (i.e., no rocks). Maintenance is accomplished with conventional street vacuuming equipment or the PaveDrain Vac Head. PaveDrain is ADA compliant, HS-25 load rated, manufactured throughout the US, and available in colors.

www.pavedrain.com

IN-SITU

Reduce costs and improve compliance with continuous stormwater monitoring. The Aqua TROLL 600 Multiparameter Sonde is the latest advancement in state-of-the-art water monitoring technology and is ideal for both spot-checking and long-term deployment. Internal data logging, 9+ month battery life, drift-resistant sensors, and active and passive antifouling systems ensure years of performance. Simple telemetry setup with real-time information and alarming, smartphone app control, and a quick-read LCD status screen make maintenance and deployment fast and easy.

www.in-situ.com/stormwater

ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS

The Advanced Drainage Systems’ Water Quality Unit is designed with two weir plates to trap oils and total suspended solids as stormwater flows through drainage structures and into the water quality unit. This structure incorporates a bypass system, which prevents re–suspension of captured solids by diverting water flows greater than “first flush.” The lightweight structures have been designed for fast installation and easy maintenance. Made from high–density polyethylene N–12 drainage pipe, these units are resistant to abrasives and chemicals found in stormwater and surrounding soils.

www.ads-pipe.com

HOBAS PIPE USA

Hobas fiberglass-reinforced, polymer mortar (CCFRPM) pipe is inherently corrosion resistant and lasts 100 years or more. Most US municipalities have installed Hobas in potable water systems as well as storm and sanitary sewers. Hobas is ideal for virtually every installation method including open cut, sliplining, jacking, microtunneling, two-pass tunnel, casing carrier, and above ground. Diameters range from 18 to 126 inches.

www.hobaspipe.com

AP/M PERMAFORM

Every stormwater rehabilitation project has its unique challenges—from severe structural damage to emergency repairs to save roadways, or preventing reservoirs from collapsing and flooding nearby neighborhoods or towns. Cities, counties, and DOTs have discovered the benefits of CentriPipe—a Centrifugally Cast Concrete Pipe solution pioneered by AP/M Permaform—for critical pipe repair and maintenance programs involving 36-inch and larger CMP, brick, and RCP pipes of all configurations. Stop by WWETT Booth 2048 to learn more.

www.centripipe.com

CULTEC

CULTEC’s Contactor and Recharger chambers may be installed in a trench configuration along roadsides as an alternative to swales. Not only is an underground stormwater solution easier to maintain, it is aesthetically more pleasing than traditional swales. The subsurface installation eliminates a potential trash collection site and exposed ponding—which may lead to insect breeding grounds. Unlike a swale, the CULTEC system allows the final grade to be level and grow grass, thus deeming the system virtually undetectable. Water may enter the system via top load infiltration through the grass or via piping from a collection device.

www.cultec.com/stormwater-systems.html

UNI-GROUP USA

Manufactured nationwide by local UNI manufacturers, Eco-Priora permeable interlocking concrete pavers infiltrate stormwater runoff and save money by combining parking and detention. Eco-Priora reduces impacts on combined storm/sewer systems, mitigates runoff volumes and peak flows, and qualifies for LEED and other green rating systems credits. Eco-Priora is available in rectangle and square styles with patented interlocking spacers that offer superior structural stability under traffic loading, and withstands turning movements without surface degradation or raveling.

www.uni-groupusa.org

THE STRONG CO.

Strong-Seal Geopolymer is a cost-effective, specially formulated, fiber-reinforced mortar and is the sustainable solution for structural fatigue and corrosion in stormwater pipes. Strong-Seal Geopolymer can be centrifugally cast using the Strong-Seal Systems mixer, pump, and spinner. It may also be sprayed manually. Extensive research and development, ongoing laboratory testing, and nationwide service are just a few of the advantages that make the Strong-Seal Geopolymer System the right solution for stormwater infrastructure rehabilitation.

www.strongseal.com

BEST MANAGEMENT PRODUCTS

BMP’s new Marina Kit comes with a 12-inch SNOUT and a Bio-Skirt to help waterfront facilities clean up their most troublesome pollutants—trash and oil. The SNOUT is simple: It acts as a baffle. When installed in a sump catch basin, it skims the floatable trash off of the surface and allows heavier materials to sink to the bottom. The Bio-Skirt is a floating skirted boom, which attaches

to the SNOUT to target hydrocarbons like emulsified oils and PAHs.

www.snoutsdirect.com

WATERSHED GEO

What is Concrete-Enhanced Synthetic Turf (CEST), and how can you best apply it to your site to capitalize on the environmental benefits of vegetation and the performance and maintenance of hard armor? Speaker Bradford Cooley, P.E., will give a free webcast exploring CEST revetment systems, including key elements and applications, installation and design best practices, hydraulic and non-hydraulic performance results,and how to implement CEST to improve performance and reduce maintenance costs. The webcast will review CEST—key components, considerations, and how it works—details of hydraulic and non-hydraulic performance; testing; and benefits over traditional hard armor revetments (e.g., performance, application, installation, environment, and cost).

www.watershedgeo.com

PLASTIC SOLUTIONS INC.

Plastic Solutions Inc. was founded in 1997 with the vision to supply structural plastic trash racks to the stormwater management industry. Since then, a significant amount of research and development has gone into product testing—including load testing, UV resistance, flammability, resin additives, and water flow restriction requirements—all with excellent results. Today Plastic Solutions supplies high-quality, industry-leading trash racks, and also sells HDPE pipe, HDPE fittings, ChamberMaxx pipe, PVC pipe, plastic catch and drain basins, and plastic sheet goods. Plastic Solutions has certified shop and field welders to ensure all requirements are met.

www.plastic-solution.com

BLUE-WHITE INDUSTRIES

FLEXFLO A-100N Polymer Pump handles high-viscosity polymers used in water and wastewater treatment. A-100N peristaltic metering pumps are equipped with Blue-White’s exclusive, built-in Tube Failure Detection system (TFD). If TFD senses tube failure, the pump will automatically shut off and energize a relay or switch, permitting communication with external equipment, such as a backup pump or alarm. This eliminates costly polymer spills and cleanup. No false triggering is caused by condensation and washdown procedures.

www.blue-white.com