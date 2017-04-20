CULTEC

CULTEC’s Contactor and Recharger chambers may be installed in a trench configuration along roadsides as an alternative to swales. Not only is an underground stormwater solution easier to maintain, it is also aesthetically more pleasing than traditional swales. The subsurface installation eliminates a potential trash collection site and exposed ponding—which may lead to insect breeding grounds. Unlike a swale, the CULTEC system allows the final grade to be level and grow grass, thus deeming the system virtually undetectable. Water may enter the system via top load infiltration through the grass or via piping from a collection device. Shown: CULTEC chambers in trench prior to backfilling to final grade and vegetation.

THE STRONG CO. INC.

Strong-Seal Geopolymer is a cost-effective, specially formulated, fiber-reinforced mortar. Strong-Seal Geopolymer is the sustainable solution for structural fatigue and corrosion in stormwater pipes. Strong-Seal Geopolymer can be centrifugally cast using the Strong-Seal Systems mixer, pump, and spinner. It may also be sprayed manually. Extensive research and development, ongoing laboratory testing, and nationwide service are just a few of the advantages that make the Strong-Seal Geopolymer System the right solution for stormwater infrastructure rehabilitation.

SUPER PRODUCTS

Offering the industry’s most technologically advanced and efficient water pump for solid water jetting performance, the new SuperJet truck mounted jetter from Super Products LLC also has many additional performance and convenience features. The unit’s double-acting, single-piston hydraulically powered water pump offers 1:1 oil to water ratio and rated design capacity of 100 gpm and 3,000 psi continuous duty. Its modular water tank setup easily accommodates capacities from 1,000–3,200 gallons.

AP/M PERMAFORM

Every stormwater rehabilitation project has its unique challenges—from severe structural damage, to emergency repairs to save roadways, or preventing reservoirs from collapsing and flooding nearby neighborhoods or towns. Cities, counties, and DOTs have discovered the benefits of CentriPipe—a Centrifugally Cast Concrete Pipe (CCCP) solution pioneered by AP/M Permaform—for critical pipe repair and maintenance programs involving 36 inches and larger CMP, brick, and RCP pipes of all configurations.

FONDRIEST

The NexSens G2-RAIN Alert System is an all-in-one tipping bucket rain gauge, data logger, cellular modem, and battery pack for real-time rainfall monitoring and alert notifications. It can be quickly deployed on a 2-inch NPT pole for use in flood alert systems, stormwater applications, and construction site monitoring. The integrated lithium battery pack boasts a 4-year life, powering a system that transmits from anywhere with Verizon 3G cellular coverage. All data are sent to a secure WQData LIVE web datacenter where project managers can view real-time readings, configure rain alerts, and export data.

WATERMANN WATER QUALITY

The WATERMANN is a patented dewatering device used in the control and treatment of stormwater runoff. Each Watermann that Watermann Water ­Quality Inc. manufactures is built to certain specifications, which allow for ­minimal maintenance and long-term performance. The design of the ­Watermann ensures that the hydraulic performance (of the dewatering orifice) is maintained during and after rainfall events. Developers, engineers, contractors, and regulators are in need of a simple solution pertaining to the control and treatment of stormwater. The Watermann device is affordable, simple to install, and easy to inspect and maintain. When installed as part of a stormwater management system/facility, it can improve the quality of stormwater runoff.

PLASTIC SOLUTIONS INC.

Plastic Solutions Inc. was founded in 1997 with the vision to supply structural plastic trash racks to the stormwater management industry. Since then, a significant amount of research and development has gone into product testing—including load testing, UV resistance, flammability, resin additives, and water flow restriction requirements—all with excellent results. Today Plastic Solutions supplies high-quality, industry-leading trash racks, and also sells HDPE pipe, HDPE fittings, ChamberMaxx pipe, PVC pipe, plastic catch and drain basins, and plastic sheet goods. Plastic Solutions has certified shop and field welders to ensure all requirements are met.

UNI-GROUP USA

Manufactured nationwide by local UNI manufacturers, Eco-Priora permeable interlocking concrete pavers infiltrate stormwater runoff and save money by combining parking and detention. Eco-Priora reduces impacts on combined storm/sewer systems, mitigates runoff volumes and peak flows, and qualifies for LEED and other green rating systems credits. Eco-Priora is available in rectangle and square styles with patented interlocking spacers that offer superior structural stability under traffic loading, and withstands turning movements without surface degradation or raveling.

BEST MANAGEMENT PRODUCTS

BMP’s new “Marina Kit” comes with a 12-inch SNOUT and a Bio-Skirt to help ­waterfront facilities clean up their most troublesome pollutants—trash and oil. The SNOUT is simple: It acts as a baffle. When installed in a sump catch basin, it skims the floatable trash off of the surface and allows heavier materials to sink to the ­bottom. The Bio-Skirt is a floating skirted-boom, which attaches to the SNOUT to target hydrocarbons, like emulsified oils and PAHs.

STORMCHAMBERS

A confidential industrial client in Carson, CA, used the StormChamber system to comply with new stormwater laws for water-quality treatment. A pretreatment unit was eliminated with a four-row StormChamber system used in conjunction with StormChamber’s SedimenTraps. The system was designed and constructed by ES Engineering in Orange, CA. StormChambers were provided through Hydrologic Solutions’ manufacturing facility in Ontario, CA.

FILTERRA BIORETENTION

Filterra is similar to bioretention in its function and application, but has been optimized for high volume/flow treatment and high pollutant removal. Its small footprint allows Filterra to be integrated into landscaped areas, parking lots, and streets on highly developed sites. Filterra is exceedingly adaptable and can be used alone or in combination with other BMPs.

PAVEDRAIN

The PaveDrain system is a patented, permeable ­paving ­surface designed with the joints between the blocks left open for an unprecedented infiltration rate (i.e., no rocks). Maintenance is accomplished with conventional street ­vacuuming equipment or the PaveDrain Vac Head. ­PaveDrain is ADA compliant, HS-25 load rated, manufactured throughout the US, and available in colors.

