NEXSENS TECHNOLOGY

The NexSens G2-RAIN Alert System is an all-in-one tipping bucket rain gauge, data logger, cellular modem, and battery pack for realtime rainfall monitoring and alert notifications. It can be quickly deployed on a 2-inch NPT pole for use in flood alert systems, stormwater applications, and construction site monitoring. The integrated lithium battery pack boasts a four-year life, powering a system that transmits from anywhere with Verizon 3G cellular coverage. All data are sent to a secure WQData LIVE Web data center, where project managers can view real-time readings, configure rain alerts, and export data.

IN-SITU

Reduce costs and improve compliance with continuous stormwater monitoring. The Aqua TROLL 600 Multiparameter Sonde is the latest advancement in state-of-the-art water monitoring technology and is ideal for both spot-checking and long-term deployment. Internal data logging, 9+ month battery life, drift-resistant sensors, and active and passive antifouling systems ensure years of performance. Simple telemetry setup with real-time information and alarming, smartphone app control, and a quick-read LCD status screen make maintenance and deployment fast and easy.

CULTEC

Upgrades to the US’ second-largest military facility included CULTEC’s Stormwater Management Chambers to address serious drainage deficiencies in the parking lot and to relieve major flooding issues. The project proposal called for an updated stormwater management system to address serious drainage deficiencies that have historically plagued the lots. The wide variety of chamber sizes offered by CULTEC were ideal for the area’s varying cover requirements and provided a cost-effective solution within a fast-paced timeline. The project needed to be completed in three phases in order to continue to provide parking for the building’s employees and clients during the renovation.

HYDRA TMDL INC.

Existing ARS storm drain gate systems rely on a locking system that releases when the runoff water level rises. The gate will fail to open if covered by debris, causing flooding, and many times fail to close properly, defeating the intended purpose of keeping debris out. The patented HYDRA Blades independently open as the water volume increases and close when the runoff subsides. They are City of Los Angeles Certified at 92.7% effective. Stop by StormCon booth #628 August 29-31, 2017, in Bellevue, WA.

