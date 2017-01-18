Report: Direct Potable Reuse

In a long-awaited report released in September, the California State Water Resources Board concludes that direct potable reuse (DPR) is technically feasible and promises to begin writing the criteria while research continues. The report stresses the fact that “Well-crafted objective criteria that are unambiguous and enable an objective determination of compliance is fundamental to adopting criteria” and is necessary for DPR.

The report was delivered to the California Legislature on December 31 after undergoing public review. It is available on the State Water Board’s website, http://bit.ly/2c43u1W.

Long-term drought is changing the California landscape and the population is simultaneously increasing, creating the need for new water sources, reported Randy Barnard, chief of the recycled water unit in the Division of Drinking Water at the State Water Board during a September 22 meeting in Los Angeles of the local WateReuse California Chapter.

Barnard was one of the speakers at the meeting who discussed the draft report on developing criteria for DPR. The drought-stressed state needs other sources of water and DPR is one, along with ground and surface water replenishment.

THE HISTORY

California’s population is expected to increase from 35 million to 50 million by 2049. And California’s landscape may be required to live in a drier state than it has been accustomed to for the past several hundred years. With minimal or no annual snowfall in the Sierras, new water sources must be developed quickly to provide water for the increasing population.

Two state bills directed the State Water Board to investigate the feasibility of developing water recycling criteria for DPR. The first bill, SB 918, defined DPR and ordered the State Water Board to convene an expert panel to study the technical and scientific issues and report back to the legislature by December 31, 2016. The second, SB 322, created an advisory group to advise the expert panel in an open-meeting process.

The draft report released in September includes the recommendations of both the expert panel and the advisory group. The two groups also released separate reports.

Governor Jerry Brown created a Water Action Plan in 2014 and updated it in 2016. It calls for increasing the use of recycled wastewater. To support that goal, the State Water Board has set a mandate for increasing the use of recycled water by 200,000 acre-feet per year by 2020, and an additional 300,000 acre-feet per year by 2030.

Non-potable recycled water has been regulated for decades in California and used primarily for agricultural and landscape irrigation. But to meet the governor’s goal, it is critical for the state to increase the use of recycled water as a source of potable water, according to the State Water Board.

The State Water Board revised and adopted water recycling criteria for groundwater replenishment, an indirect form of potable reuse (IDR), in 2014 and it already uses more than 200,000 acre-feet of recycled water a year. The board is now working on establishing water recycling criteria for the augmentation of surface water reserves used for drinking water supply, another form of IDR.

DEFINITIONS

IDR includes the use of one or more environmental buffers. These buffers include settling basins where the water can trickle down through gravel and sand and recharge groundwater aquifers. Or it can be blended with non-recycled water in a reservoir or aquifer.

DPR means introducing treated recycled water either directly into a public water system or into a raw water supply immediately upstream of a water treatment plant. There are three possible types of DPR projects and they have different risk profiles. One project delivers recycled water to a surface water reservoir that provides some benefits, but lacks the full complement of benefits provided by surface water augmentation before going to a drinking water treatment plant.

A second project delivers recycled water directly to a surface water treatment plant or a surface water reservoir with the reservoir providing no benefits. The recycled water could then receive advanced treatment and/or drinking water treatment in a plant.

A third project delivers water with advanced and drinking water treatment directly to a public water system’s distribution system.

Both IDR and DPR require additional reliable advanced treatment, including microfiltration, reverse osmosis, and ultraviolet light.

While “each type of DPR will have its unique set of criteria, a common framework will help avoid discontinuities in the risk assessments and risk management as progressively more difficult conditions are addressed,” the report says. The State Water Board wants to develop a common framework that addresses a variety of factors, including the complexity of treatment, the high degree of reliability required, the short time period required to detect and respond to failures and treatment plant upsets, and the lack of experience in operating DPR facilities in California.

The State Water Board placed “paramount importance in the recommendations of the expert panel.” It identified five areas that it asked the panel to address in evaluating the feasibility of developing uniform water recycling criteria for DPR: (1) the availability and reliability of treatment technologies; (2) the reliability of treatment trains including multiple barriers and sequential treatment; (3) available information on health effects; (4) mechanisms that should be employed to protect public health in the event of problems such as treatment failures; and (5) monitoring to protect public health.

THE RECOMMENDATIONS

The expert panel determined that it is technically feasible to develop uniform criteria for DPR, but that public health research would enhance the understanding and acceptance of DPR in California. It recommended that research be continued while regulatory criteria for DPR is developed.

The State Water Board’s draft report, which incorporates the recommendations of both the expert panel and advisory groups, echoes that conclusion. It says that public health research must continue before uniform water recycling criteria for DPR can be established and adopted.

Both the Expert Panel and Advisory Group explained that significant work is needed to eliminate non-treatment barriers. These include advanced operator certification and a stringent operations maintenance and monitoring program at DPR treatment plants.

Also, a process must be created to evaluate the technical, managerial, and financial capacity to operate, maintain, and monitor DPR facilities.

Wastewater treatment plants should be optimized to improve water quality and enhance public health protection. Higher-quality feed water from the wastewater treatment plant can improve the operations of the downstream DPR treatment plant.

Finally, a rigorous source control program should be designed and implemented to control toxic chemical and other contaminant discharges to the sewer system for any sewer shed that serves as the source for DPR.

RESEARCH NEEDS

While it can move ahead and start the process of developing criteria, the State Water Board report identified six research recommendations and key knowledge gaps that need to be filled in in order to adopt a set of uniform water recycling criteria for DPR that will protect public health.

The following research needs to continue while regulatory criteria are being developed.

“Continue to improve on source control and final water quality monitoring, carry out an ongoing literature review to identify new compounds that may pose health risks particularly to fetuses and children from short-term exposures.

Implement a probabilistic method. . . to confirm the necessary removal vales for viruses, Cryptosporidium, and Giardia, based on a literature review and new pathogen data collected, and apply this method to evaluate the performance and reliability of DPR treatment trains.

Require monitoring of pathogens in raw wastewater to develop better empirical data on concentrations and variability.

Investigate the feasibility of collecting raw wastewater pathogen concentration data associated with community outbreaks of disease, and implement where possible.

Identify suitable options to final treatment processes that can provide some ‘averaging’ with respect to potential chemical peaks, particularly for chemicals that have the potential to persist through advanced water treatment.

Develop more comprehensive methods that can identify unknown contaminants, particularly low molecular weight compounds potentially in wastewater that may not be removed by advanced treatment and is not presently detectable by current regulatory monitoring approaches.”

IN CONCLUSION

Additional knowledge gaps remain before criteria can be written to address issues unique to DPR, according to the State Water Board’s draft report. These gaps relate to the quantification of reliability which is critical to ensuring the level of protection that an environmental buffer otherwise provides for IDR, but does not for DPR. Well-crafted objective criteria must be developed that are unambiguous and enable an objective determination of compliance.

Robustness and resiliency is critical for DPR, stresses the State Water Board’s report. Using a treatment train with multiple, independent treatment barriers promotes redundancy. Independent treatment barriers that represent a diverse set of processes should be available that are capable of removing particular types of contaminants by different mechanisms.

It is important that chemical and microbial stability of water in the drinking water distribution system be maintained after introducing advanced treated DPR water if the finished drinking water is to enter the distribution system.