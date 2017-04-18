Reader Profile: Wayne Davis

The nation’s obsession with having a pristine lawn comes at a high cost, notes Wayne Davis, president of Sprinkler Brothers, a Texas-based irrigation company. The average sprinkler system is detrimental to nature, Davis contends. “According to the Environmental Protection Agency’s WaterSense program, if every US home installed a smart, water-efficient system, we could save 120 billion gallons of water annually.” In addition to sprinkler system installation and repair, Davis’ company also provides drip irrigation systems, an approach increasingly embraced in areas like Texas that have fallen prey to drought. Planning, building, innovating, and educating are the four pillars on which Davis bases his business.

What He Does Day to Day

Since his company is relatively new, Davis is highly involved in every project, adding not primarily because he has to, but because he “loves” to be involved. “From the design stage, to testing out the system, I’m there,” he notes.

What Led Him to This Line of Work

A few years ago while working in the financial investments field, Davis, a self-described DIY person and nature lover decided to learn, design, and install a new sprinkler system in his own yard to replace the outdated one. “Although it was automated and saved me lots of time, it was not efficient,” says Davis. “What’s the use of having a green backyard with trees and lots of flowers if it was actually wasting too much water and having a negative effect on nature?” His new smart water system proved to be efficient. “That was the turning point in my life and in my career,” says Davis.

He started installing smart, water-efficient sprinkler systems on the lawns of family and friends. He decided to make a living from it by starting Sprinkler Brothers, leveraging the technical expertise he learned through his B.S. degree in mechanical engineering and managerial skills developed through earning his MBA in order to push the company forward. His company serves the commercial and residential sector.

What He Likes Best About His Work

Davis says he loves innovation and education. “I’m always on the lookout for the latest smart, WaterSense-approved efficient system with an ET-based controller using local weather and landscape conditions to schedule water flow according to current conditions,” he says. “We spend lots of time educating clients not only on water efficiency, but also concentrate on the basics of the lawn.” Davis’ company promotes the use of electric lawn mowers equipped with mulching attachments, which break up the grass clippings and disperse them onto the lawn. “Grass-cycling” provides nutrients such as phosphorous, nitrogen, and water that can replace one use of fertilizer, he adds. Davis educates clients about optimizing sprinkler systems to conserve water through irrigation scheduling, timer programming, opening the irrigation system in the morning, fixing leaky valves and checking for blockage. “[Educating customers] is one of the principles our company is founded on. We also give back to Mother Nature and to our beautiful landscape, where memories are made, and great times are shared with the family,” adds Davis.

His Greatest Challenge

Davis says one of his biggest challenges is changing a client’s mindset from using “a water-guzzling sprinkler system, a polluting gas lawn mower, and harmful chemicals to a more nature-friendly approach of using a water-smart efficient system, electric lawn mowers, and natural fertilizers.”

Davis says he’s a numbers guy who believes in “showing rather than talking.” He uses their water bill as a first-line educational tool. “The best way to reach customers is through their wallets,” he says. “The water bill combined with a water conservation schedule can be powerful and will encourage customers to get involved with the water decision-making,” says Davis. Davis collects as many previous water bills as possible from a customer to project the water savings derived by switching to a smart sprinkler system. The company graphs customers’ water bills and makes quarterly follow-up phone calls, pointing out the improvements and any further adjustments that need to be made to their watering schedule.

Davis plans on hiring a landscape soil expert to help improve lawn and soil quality the natural way, which also saves water.