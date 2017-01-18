NEPTUNE TECHNOLOGY GROUP

Neptune’s E-Coder R900i combination absolute encoder register and radio frequency meter interface unit makes it easy to migrate from walk-by, to mobile, to fixed network data collection, while offering advanced smart metering. The E-Coder R900i’s two-way communications and interleaved mobile and high-power fixed network messages eliminate the need for site visits or reprogramming and reduce AMI infrastructure costs. All with 96 days of hourly data logging and an easy-to-install wireless package.

www.neptunetg.com

BLUE-WHITE INDUSTRIES

There are no metals in the fluid path of F-462N Series inline Variable Area Flowmeters, making these units well-suited for use in many ultrapure applications. Constructed of tough, chemical resistant Polysulfone, F-462N flowmeters offer better resistance to high temperatures, pressures, and a broad base of harsh chemicals than many plastic flowmeters on the market. The high capacity F-462N utilizes precisely engineered ridges molded into the meter body, which guide PTFE floats. Calibration range is 2.0 to 80 GPM per 8.0 to 300 LPM, and permanent direct reading scales are easy to read. F-462N features Polysulfone 2 inch F per NPT fittings.

www.blue-white.com

IN-SITU

Get real-time information on your remote water monitoring sites with cloud-based HydroVu Data Services. HydroVu provides secure access to decision-quality data when, where, and how you need it, while simplifying the task of filtering for important results. Regularly view and analyze data, keep track of all your projects in one central location, and minimize data gaps by receiving customizable alarm notifications. Integrate with In-Situ instruments and telemetry systems for real-time feedback on all of your water monitoring sites.

www.in-situ.com

MASTER METER

Harmony Enterprise Suite is an open platform, designed to be compatible with nearly every AMI Network on the market today. Its integrated Google Mapping Tools and advanced Meter Data Management features provide an exceptional environment for managing, reporting, and analyzing advanced metering infrastructure and mobile data acquisition systems. Leveraging the Microsoft Azure cloud, Harmony delivers fast performance bringing the Internet of Things into any sized water utility.

www.mastermeter.com

AP/M PERMAFORM

Every stormwater rehabilitation project has its unique challenges—from severe structural damage to emergency repairs to save a roadway, or preventing a reservoir from collapsing and flooding nearby neighborhoods or towns. Cities, counties, and DOTs have discovered the benefits of CentriPipe—a centrifugally cast concrete pipe solution pioneered by AP/M Permaform—for their critical pipe repair and maintenance programs involving 36 inches and larger CMP, brick, and RCP pipes of all configurations.

www.centripipe.com

UNITED STORM WATER

United is a pioneer in storm water management and remediation services, and exhibits an outstanding level of technical experience, physical resources, and innovative solutions. Using advanced technologies in storm water management, United aids customers in reducing the amounts of harmful contaminants entering waterways through storm drains. Their services include storm drain cleaning and reporting, BMP maintenance, industrial vacuum and jetting, sludge dewatering, and lake draining and excavation. Their newest products include the Wing-Gate Automatic Retractable Screen and Mosquito Abatement Approved Connector Pipe Screen. United Storm Water is your turnkey Contractor for complying with numerous regulations governing illicit stormwater discharge.

www.unitedstormwater.com

CHANNELINE GRP STRUCTURAL LINING SYSTEMS

Large Diameter Pipelines and Culverts represent the backbone of any major city’s utility network for the collection of sewerage and effective drainage of Stormwater. In many cases, the fabric of these pipelines have succumbed to the ravages of time and may exhibit imminent failure due to structural loading beyond its remaining capacity. Channeline International has over 30 years of providing Customized Structural GRP Linings within pipelines, no matter what size, shape, or form. The company is proud of the degree of experience relating to the rehabilitation of both circular and non-circular, Large Diameter buried pipeline structures worldwide.

www.channeline-international.com

ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGY INC.

Continuous water quality monitoring of ammonia is becoming increasingly important for plant operations and process control. Unfortunately, most online ammonia monitors are generally very expensive, complex, maintenance-intensive instruments. ATl’s response to this issue was to develop a system that utilizes a completely new approach to online monitoring of ammonia that is easier to operate and less expensive than competitive systems. The Q46N Free Ammonia Monitor is designed for the continuous measurement of free ammonia, total ammonia, and monochloramine in potable water. It is intended for monitoring chloraminated water to minimize the amount of excess ammonia in the system.

www.analyticaltechnology.com

INDURON COATINGS INC.

Nothing protects tough sewer pipe applications more effectively than ductile iron pipe and fittings lined with Induron’s Protecto 401 Ceramic Epoxy. It’s been successfully used in hundreds of sanitary sewer applications and proven both in laboratory testing and decades of actual sewer service. Since 1981, literally thousands of miles of ductile iron sewer pipe have been lined with Protecto 401. Give your projects and your reputation the protection they deserve.

www.protecto401.com



RAIN WATER SOLUTIONS

The mission at Rain Water Solutions is to work with government agencies and non-profit organizations to utilize rain barrels as an outreach tool to educate and advocate for water conservation and water quality issues. Rain Water Solutions bring rain barrel programs to communities across the country and provide services to make each promotion and distribution successful. Rain Water Solutions is a family owned business that supports manufacturing in the USA, is a certified B Corp since 2011, and was recently honored as being “Best For the World!”

www.rainwatersolutions.com

CULTEC INC.

CULTEC Inc. is a family-owned and operated company with experience in the drainage industry for over 65 years. As the manufacturer of Contactor and Recharger Plastic Septic and Stormwater Chambers, CULTEC offers the largest variety of sizes to fit almost any site requirement. Recently, CULTEC’s Recharger 902HD chamber was utilized at Marion Elementary School in Chambersburg, PA, to satisfy stormwater management requirements. Due to an existing septic system onsite, the units needed to be designed around a confined installation area. As one of the largest stormwater chambers available, the 902HD model stands at 48 inches high and has a bare chamber storage capacity of 17.66 ft³/ft.

www.cultec.com

RAINWISE

The original RainWise RainLOG rainfall data logger set the standard for reliable, low-cost rain data gathering in a simple, easy to use turnkey package. Their next generation RainLOG 2.0 with enhanced technology features USB connectivity, common 2 x AAA battery power source for a full year of continuous operation, 2 MB of Non-volatile Flash Memory for years of rainfall data storage, free comprehensive software, and a 2-year warranty. It is compatible with all manufacturer tipping bucket rain gauges.

www.rainwise.com

WATERTECTONICS

Join Watertectonics for a FREE webinar exploring the next steps in achieving stormwater compliance when basic best management practices (BMPs) are not meeting requirements, including: assessing stormwater chemistry, evaluating treatment options, sizing methodologies for active treatment systems, and available treatment technologies. Presenters include Lisa Doty, Denny Eames, Jason Mothersbaugh, and TJ Mothersbaugh.

www.watertectonics.com

ENDRESS+HAUSER

The Memograph M RSG45 Data Manager is a compact device that can serve as a data acquisition system for small process control applications. The RSG45 acquires up to 14 discrete and 20 universal/HART analog inputs from process sensors, displays sensor data on its 7-inch, multicolor TFT screen, records the data internally, performs math calculations and alarm checks, and transmits the data to a PC or any control system via Ethernet, RS232/485, Modbus, Profibus D, or PROFINET digital communication links. Data can also be stored to a device plugged into the USB or the SD port.

www.us.endress.com

AMTECH TANK LINING

DuraChem 580 series lining systems extend the service life of new and existing potable water, wastewater, fire suppression water, or chemical containment vessels through “best-in-class” poly lining technology. Sprayed up at high temperature, DuraChem linings cure instantly, bonding to the tank substrate. Unlike older coating technologies, DuraChem 100% solids linings have flex and elongation characteristics, which allow for tank expansion, contraction, and movement without disbonding. Suitable for steel, concrete, and laminate tanks, Amtech’s DuraChem tank lining systems are formulated to exceed industry standards.

www.amtechtanklining.com

HERMANN SEWERIN GMBH

The AQUAPHON A 50, a Hermann Sewerin GmbH system for professional electro-acoustic leak detection, includes a compact, handy receiver for prelocating and pinpointing leaks. The small, lightweight, and compact A 50 receiver has everything needed to electro-acoustically locate leaks in water pipe networks. This product is the reasonable, entry-level model for professional acoustic water leak detection. It completes the portfolio of devices previously developed by Sewerin in the water product segment.

www.sewerin.com

BEST MANAGEMENT PRODUCTS INC.

BMP’s new “Marina Kit” comes with a 12-inch SNOUT and a Bio-Skirt to help waterfront facilities clean up their most troublesome pollutants—trash and oil. The SNOUT is simple—it acts as a baffle. When installed in a sump catch basin, it skims the floatable trash off of the surface and allows heavier materials to sink to the bottom. The Bio-Skirt is a floating skirted-boom, which attaches to the SNOUT to target hydrocarbons, like emulsified oils and PAHs.

www.bmpinc.com

ESRI

At some point, all communities face possible devastation from rising flood waters. And on the front line of the flood response effort are civil engineers inspecting and monitoring flood control systems in order to protect community lives and property. But…at what risk? Ryan Hunsicker and David Totman will give a free webcast exploring how the County of San Bernardino developed and implemented an effective flood response plan using a Geographic Information System (GIS). Participators can learn how to use GIS to effectively plan, execute, mitigate, and review flood control efforts year round.

www.esri.com