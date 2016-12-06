EVs and the Grid: Friend, Foe, or a Nonevent?

The impact of electric vehicles on urban infrastructure systems of the future is a hot topic today…nowhere more torrid than for the energy utilities. Assumptions as to the number of electrical vehicles will be on the road 5, 10, or 20 years hence, grow with each new forecast, particularly in the urban arena where range and endurance requirements are modest and made relatively worry-free through the convenience of reliable residential energy storage and recharging systems. But—and in my mind a big but—has to do with what the future of personal transportation (EV, hybrid, or conventional) holds for us.

At the end of WWII, the US showed a 60/40 split in favor of those living in a rural setting. Today, however, more than 70% of our population resides in an urban environment, 70% of which live in multi-family residences. This raises the question in my mind just how important private vehicle ownership will be a decade from now when you consider the alternatives emerging—shared resources (Uber/Lyft), advanced vehicle control systems, and reinvigorated mass transit system initiatives—that could well alter the course of events in urban transportation.

Additionally, the costs of ownership, the rise of which show no signs of abating (below is a representative cost-per-mile chart on a $30,000 vehicle driven by a responsible adult in an urban environment), it would not be surprising to find an increasing number of people opting out of vehicle ownership.

Sample Cost/Mile

Miles driven 5k 10k 15k 20k

ITC Vehicle $1.30 $0.70 $0.50 $0.40

Elect Vehicle $1.23 $0.63 $0.43 $0.33

Among recent developments in the urban transportation realm that piqued my interest was the overwhelming acceptance of Los Angeles’ Measure M that will add a half-cent increase to the city’s sales tax that is expected to generate $120 billion over 40 years, funding rail expansions, highway improvements, biking and walking infrastructure, and local street repairs. Though street repairs are destined to receive a significant boost from the measure, public transit is the real winner, hearkening back to the Pacific Electric “Red Car” days when the city’s public transit system was second to none. For reasons better left to our imaginations, the magnificent system was disbanded in the aftermath of WWII, preparing the region to become the poster child for vehicular gridlock. Here is a snapshot of current transit plans:

A subway under the Sepulveda Pass connecting the San Fernando Valley to West Los Angeles

An extension of the Gold Line to Claremont

A northern spur of the Crenshaw line, possibly into West Hollywood

A light rail line connecting Artesia to downtown LA

An acceleration of construction on the Purple Line subway to Westwood to be finished 10 years earlier than scheduled

Whether these will lure residents out of their cars is a question for people with far better Ouija Boards than mine, but I suspect a lot of the future depends on the amount of PR ridership is accorded. Nonetheless, proponents of mass transit should take heart in the undeniable fact that an astounding 71% of the voters approved Measure M, significantly more than the two-thirds majority required by California law to institute a tax increase.

So back to the energy/EV nexus where I find myself wondering whether we’re looking into the right crystal ball in planning for our future energy needs. It seems to me that the prospect of major emphasis on infrastructure bodes well for both the transportation and energy sectors, but their paths might not align as some believe. What are your thoughts on this?