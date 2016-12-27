As we look back on 2016, we’ve certainly had an interesting year. Before we close the books on 2016, let’s revisit Energy Storage Solutions‘ top posts for the year.

The first is a blog post, which received more comments than any other blog for ESS last year.

“Sustainable energy is the subject of much debate, high hopes, and an increasing amount of investment as governments and industries try to get a handle on what it is as well as how and to what extent, we can achieve it. For starters, our economy is so overrun with subsidies of one sort or another, I seriously doubt that anyone can tell me the true, unadorned cost of practically anything…especially energy. In the absence of genuine economic signals, it’s possible for us to head down some very wrong paths.”

Click the link to read the blog: NASA Earth’s City Lights: A World Lit by More Than Fire

Our two most read and shared stories from ESS in 2016 were:

A Primer of Flywheel Technology

“Most people who know anything about flywheels probably know that they work through the acceleration of a rotor to a very high speed while energy is maintained in this system as inertial energy. Commercially available flywheel energy storage (FES) systems have traditionally been used for small uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems operating at 4,000 rpm or less and are made of metal.”

Click to read the full article here: A Primer of Flywheel Technology

HVAC Payback

Sustainability ceased to be a novel concept long ago, and building a business case for cost-effective operation is becoming easier than ever as the engineering community continually tweaks efficiency practices. Click this link to read HVAC Payback.

It’s truly been an exciting ride this year. Innovation continues to evolve at a rapid pace, and we’re just getting started.