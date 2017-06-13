“We’re number one! We’re number one!” It’s a chant that I’ve heard forever in sports, in the workplace, and basically anywhere and anytime a competitive edge had been won.

Unfortunately when it comes to infrastructure, we can only chant, “We’re number eleven.” If we even want to chant anything at all. According to the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), the United States ranks eleventh in the world in infrastructure competitiveness. AEM released a new policy report, The U.S. Infrastructure Advantage. The report outlines policy arguments for an infrastructure system that allows for the movement of people and goods safely and efficiently, ensures connectivity in rural and urban areas, and stimulates economic growth and job creation.

We’ve put together this handy guide to cover “rent vs. lease vs. buy” questions. Included are three decision trees along with a recap of pros and cons of each option. How to Choose Between Rent vs. Buy. Download it now!

AEM President Dennis Slater said, “The United States once had an infrastructure system that was the envy of the world. Our infrastructure competitiveness and our economic competitiveness are linked. This set of policy recommendations to reclaim our Infrastructure Advantage speak to that connection and outline what government officials should be thinking about as they consider future legislation.”

The policy report offers 5 categories on which policymakers can focus that would help to reclaim an infrastructure advantage over the rest of the world.

Focus on networks and systems Maximize the use of smart technology Ensure rural/urban connectivity Expedite project delivery Provide adequate and reliable resources

Here are three posters from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers summarizing the strategy:

It seems to be pretty cut and dry.

What do you think? Do you think it’s possible for the United States to regain its infrastructure advantage given the state of the economy and the current political climate? Please fill in your answers in the comments section below.