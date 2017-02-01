How Annoying is Zero Waste?

For no special occasion, a friend of mine invited me to spend the day with her. Since we hadn’t seen each other in a few years, we planned for it to be a long day, starting with breakfast and ending with drinks at a nearby hole-in-the-wall. Measuring strictly with a watch, it added up to more than 18 hours in each other’s company.

In those 18 hours, I thoroughly enjoyed hanging out with my old friend. Except maybe during all of the moments that she professed to living a zero waste lifestyle, and showed me. Admittedly, this is the first person I’ve met who lives by these numerous, and growing, standards/choices. She buys everything from tea to rice in bulk, storing everything she can in mesh cloths and mason jars. She must have spent a fortune on mason jars, and I don’t even know where to buy those mesh cloths. She didn’t have any paper towels, paper plates, or paper napkins. There were no canned goods, and of course no plastic bottles.

This went far beyond the kitchen. She buys most of her clothes at secondhand and resale shops. Her cleaning products are homemade. She carried around a reusable water bottle everywhere we went. There wasn’t any tissue paper there, which led to an awkward moment of blowing my nose into a handkerchief and handing it over to her. She even uses some kind of baking soda concoction instead of toothpaste to brush her teeth.

I’m trying to remain open minded about the whole visit. Not being familiar with most of her zero waste practices threw me off more and more each time a new one came into play. I would experience first the surprise that reusable sandwich bags exist, and then spend a few minutes trying to get comfortable with the new information. I must say, I completely admire what she’s trying to do and how she’s chosen to live her life. I’m not sure I could make that kind of life style transition. And then there are some (see video) who find it a bit annoying, and perhaps in some small measure, a waste of time.