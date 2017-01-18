The Air Up There

There may be no other state as dedicated to air quality as the state of California. Last year, Governor Jerry Brown signed legislation that requires a 40% reduction in methane levels by the year 2030. The state is also trying to reduce greenhouse gas to 1990 levels by 2020.

These ambitions took a bit of hit recently when the Department of Energy’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory announced that methane emissions in the San Francisco Bay Area are nearly double than what the Bay Area Air Quality Management District has estimated.

These are important revelations for California as it works with municipalities on waste diversion programs. Although methane doesn’t stick around in the atmosphere as long as carbon dioxide, it does trap a lot more heat. And that will make reducing methane emissions an extremely important issue moving forward.

