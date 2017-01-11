The Lesson From a Message in a Bottle

There is a substantial amount of uncertainty with a new White House administration coming in with new Cabinet leaders bringing with them policy views and goals that could be vastly different (and in some cases, in opposition to) those of the outgoing administration. The outgoing administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, Gina McCarthy, recently laid out in her exit memo some of the accomplishments of the Obama administration. Waste-related initiatives were a common theme.

One small section of the memo says:

“Under the Administration’s Methane Strategy to curb methane—a greenhouse gas upwards of 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide—we set the first performance standards for landfills and new and modified oil and gas systems, and began developing standards for existing oil and gas production units, including gathering data from companies to provide information on their emission and costs of control technologies. As part of the landfill initiative, we have cut hundreds of thousands of tons of emissions from methane and ozone-forming volatile organic compounds or VOCs. And we launched the Methane Challenge with 40 private sector partners to encourage the best management practices across their oil and gas operations.”

The possible incoming EPA administrator is, and has been, quite the vocal critic of the Agency and has promised to scale back federal regulations. I’m hoping the important decisions that need to be made in the near future, especially when it comes to waste management and waste-related issues, will be based on empirical data and sound science.

To encourage closer examination of everything from zero waste to emission regulations, I offer an analogy. What appears to be somewhat random may actually have some science behind it. As is the case with the man featured in the video, who found 83 messages in a bottle.