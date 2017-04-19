You Can’t Win if You Don’t Play

Did you know there is a competition for extreme ironing? People climb up the side of a cliff, and halfway up unfold an ironing board, pull out an iron, and proceed to iron a shirt. Extreme ironing can also take place on ice, and even underwater.

Foot wrestling is another strange (strange to me) contest. It’s arm wrestling, but with your feet. It looks funny, but it’s actually a bit dangerous. Contestants have suffered sprained ankles and broken toes.

I wonder how many sprained ankles occur in a high heel marathon. That’s another weird competition.

By the way, I discovered all of these by Googling “weird contests.”

The number one contest on the list is an unemployment championship called “Accuse the Boss.” It’s a kind of Olympics-style competition with different events including office phone throwing and office boxing.

I’m telling you about these weird contests to emphasize the prestige of SWANA’s Excellence Awards Program. There are only a few weeks left to make your submissions. The deadline is May 17, 2017.

From SWANA.org:

SWANA’s Excellence Awards Program recognizes outstanding solid waste programs and facilities that advance the practice of environmentally and economically sound solid waste management through their commitment to utilizing effective technologies and processes in system design and operations, advancing worker and community health and safety, and implementing successful public education and outreach programs. Programs also must demonstrate that they are fiscally and environmentally responsible through their compliance with all applicable federal, state, and local regulations.

SWANA recognizes programs and facilities with Gold, Silver, or Bronze awards in 13 categories:

There are three steps to take when submitting an entry. First you have to pay an entry fee; second, the entry itself needs to be created; and third, the entry will be uploaded to the SWANA website. There are more details at www.SWANA.org/AWARDS. You can even check out details and videos of past awards.

Again, the submission deadline is May 17, 2017. And, full disclosure here, MSW Management magazine is the Official SWANA Awards media partner. Make your submissions, and good luck!

Now, check out more weird competitions, including shin kicking, baby jumping, and chess boxing.