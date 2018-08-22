California Air Resources Board Selects GRID Alternatives to Run Clean Transportation Pilot

“One-Stop-Shop” will streamline access to clean transportation incentives for low-income residents

GRID Alternatives, a national leader in making clean, renewable energy accessible to low-income communities and communities of color, has been selected by the California Air Resources Board to administer a new clean transportation project aimed at low-income residents. The One-Stop-Shop Pilot will streamline and improve access to clean transportation-related incentives available to income-qualified consumers around the state.

California currently has several clean transportation programs each with its own application process. All of these programs are supported by California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment — particularly in disadvantaged communities. The pilot will provide coordinated community-based outreach for these programs, as well as a single multilingual application for low-income consumers to upgrade their existing older vehicles, and apply and qualify for zero- and near-zero-emission cars and clean mobility options.

“This is all about making it easier for people to learn about and apply for incentives,” CARB Chair Mary D. Nichols said. “Our goal is to build partnerships and community relationships to help low-income Californians get the cleanest cars as fast as possible.”

The One-Stop-Shop Pilot addresses a core recommendation of the Senate Bill 350 Low-Income Barriers Study to increase low-income residents’ awareness of clean transportation options by expanding education and outreach. It is part of a broader statewide effort to help transition California’s vehicle fleet away from fossil fuels to zero- and near-zero-emission options that are better for public health and our environment.

The pilot is also intended to lay the foundation for a centralized approach to accessing opportunities for clean energy, energy efficiency and water-efficient upgrades for housing serving low-income residents. It is supported by one-time funding of up to $5 million, part of a legal settlement with Volkswagen related to the company’s use of “defeat device” software to bypass emissions controls in its Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche diesel vehicles.

“GRID Alternatives is excited to partner with CARB on this important project,” said GRID Alternatives CEO and Co-Founder Erica Mackie. “CARB’s long-term vision of making it easier to access clean transportation and clean energy equity programs is a major step towards our shared vision of a transition to clean renewable energy that includes everyone.”

Incentive programs already available for low-income communities, households and individuals include:

· Increased rebates for low-income consumers through the Clean Vehicle Rebate Project;

· Low-cost loans and grants for used and new hybrid and electric vehicles through the Clean Vehicle Assistance Program;

· Projects to scrap and replace your vehicle in Southern California (Replace Your Ride), San Joaquin Valley (Drive Clean in the San Joaquin Replacement Program), and the Bay Area and Sacramento (coming soon); and

· Car-sharing projects in the Los Angeles area (BlueLA) and Sacramento (Our Community CarShare Sacramento), and coming soon to the Bay Area, San Joaquin Valley, and Watsonville.

The streamlined application is expected to launch in mid-2019.

About GRID Alternatives

GRID Alternatives is a national leader in making clean, renewable energy accessible to low-income communities and communities of color. Using a unique, people-first model, GRID develops and implements renewable energy projects that serve qualifying households and affordable housing providers, while providing hands-on job training. GRID has installed solar for more than 11,000 families to-date, helped households and housing providers save $327 million in lifetime electricity costs, and trained nearly 38,000 people. GRID has seven offices in California, and administers two of the state’s low-income solar incentive programs.

