California Certifies Jensen Deflective Separator as Full Capture System Trash Treatment Control Device « Previous janicek • September 25, 2018











Sparks, Nevada, September 25, 2018–The Jensen Deflective Separator (JDS) System has received certification by the California State Water Resources Control Board as a Full Capture System Device for Trash Treatment Control. The statewide certification enables full compliance with stormwater Trash Amendments for public and private retrofit and new development projects.

“We are pleased the JDS System has achieved statewide certification,” said Walter Stein, PE, Jensen Precast Stormwater Systems Division Manager. “Our stormwater customers in California will enjoy full compliance with all trash control stormwater regulations at both state and regional levels. We are helping reduce and, in most cases, eliminate 100% of trash discharged from our stormwater drainage systems. We believe the performance of the JDS System to capture trash is unmatched.”

Along with requirements to meet certification standards, Jensen Precast engineers provided additional research on the JDS System with the application, including:

Full scale and repeatable trash removal efficiency testing.

Full scale testing with particles smaller than the required 5 millimeter particle.

Scour testing verifying 100% retention of previously captured solids during flow bypass events.

Stormwater treatment continues to grow as a key area of research and product development for Jensen Precast. The company remains committed to dedicating the necessary resources for conduct quantifying performance verification tests to capture trash.

“No other technology being offered has verified the bypass retention efficiency,” Stein said. “Once trash and debris go into a JDS System, it’s not getting out until properly cleaned. Jensen Precast is an innovator in this area of stormwater treatment, providing a proven system superior to all others.”

In May of this year the Cities of Signal Hill and Long Beach, California, completed installation of dual JDS Hydrodynamic Separator units deployed inside two 16-foot diameter precast concrete structures at the southeast corner of the Long Beach Airport. The system has the capacity to take in 166 cubic feet of water per second. Jensen Precast collaborated on the design and construction of the Los Cerritos Channel Sub-Basin 4 Stormwater Capture Facility project with Tetra Tech Inc., Mike Bubalo Construction Company, and GDH Inc.

“Our goal is to provide the best forward thinking solution for every customer every time and surpass expectations,” said Eric Jensen, President of Jensen Precast. “Certification of the JDS System is a great example. By streamlining state and regional compliance expectations, our engineering and contractor customers can complete their projects faster and more cost effectively.”

About Jensen Precast

Jensen Precast is one of the largest independently owned precast concrete companies in the United States. Founded in 1968, the company provides engineered solutions with precast concrete for communities, businesses, and government agencies throughout Arizona, California, Hawaii, and Nevada. Celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2018, Jensen Precast employs more than 800 workers who design, engineer, manufacture, and deliver products and services to construction and engineering businesses.

Visit JensenPrecast.com for locations, products, quotes, and contact information for expert consultation.