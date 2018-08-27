AEM: Equipment Manufacturers Express Optimism about Progress Made in NAFTA Negotiations

Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) President Dennis Slater issued the following statement after the United States and Mexico announced a preliminary deal on NAFTA:

“AEM is pleased to hear that the United States and Mexico have reached a preliminary agreement to update the free trade agreement, and we urge both parties to quickly re-engage with Canada to deliver a trilateral agreement. Equipment manufacturers need a modernized North American Free Trade Agreement that will continue to protect complex, sophisticated and efficient supply chains, provide access to foreign markets, and help grow the 1.3 million jobs that our industry supports. We are optimistic that all parties will successfully resolve their remaining differences, and will assess any final agreement based on whether it promotes economic growth for equipment manufacturers.”