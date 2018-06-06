ALLU, Inc., Launches New Mobile App to Enhance Customer Experience

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ – ALLU, Inc., announces the launch of its new ALLU Mobile Application, which is designed to maximize its customers’ experience with their investment. Fully integrated with ALLU’s online portal, the ALLU Mobile App provides an intelligent digital solution for customers to get accurate and timely information regarding safe operation at jobsites and use of their ALLU equipment.

For customers who provide the serial number associated with their new ALLU Transformers and Processors, the ALLU Mobile App will retrieve relevant data to their specific equipment, such as a description of the product—including frame and drums—and information about the matching base machine. The app notes specific applications for the model, and provides access to relevant pictures and videos, as well as operational, installation, troubleshooting and safety guides.

The app also provides contact information for local dealers and ALLU offices, as well as social media links to keep customers apprised of the latest ALLU news.

We’ve put together this handy guide to cover “rent vs. lease vs. buy” questions. Included are three decision trees along with a recap of pros and cons of each option. How to Choose Between Rent vs. Buy. Download it now!

Information provided by the new ALLU Mobile App:

Links to the closest ALLU dealer or local office contact information, as well as social media.

Connection of the unit’s serial number to specific, relevant data.

Complete description of the ALLU product (frame and drums).

Data on appropriate matching base machine (wheel loader or excavator).

Information about specific applications for the model.

Access to relevant pictures and videos, as well as a safety guide.

Access to operational and installation guides.

This version of the app is currently applicable to new equipment customers (2017 models and newer). App development will incorporate serial numbers for increasingly older models, with updated app versions scheduled for regular rollout.