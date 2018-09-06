AMERICA’S EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS AND TOP EXECUTIVES TO RALLY AROUND TRADE IN REDMOND, WA

REDMOND, WA – The culmination of this summer’s “I Make America Town Hall” series will take place on the morning of Thursday, September 20, at the Genie brand’s headquarters in Redmond, WA, with a timely discussion about the symbiotic relationship between America’s trade economy and the equipment manufacturing industry.

Less than 50 days before the 2018 midterm election, the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) is heading to Washington state to educate and engage manufacturing voters about the role of trade and trade policies that are critical to the future growth and success of its industry. The I Make America Town Hall Tour, part of AEM’s grassroots advocacy campaign I Make America, advocates for policies that support equipment manufacturing jobs and helps America’s equipment manufacturers compete in the global marketplace.

The I Make America Town Hall Tour will bring policy and industry experts to Genie, a Terex brand, an engaging and productive conversation with the men and women who build the equipment America needs to keep its economy going. The goal is to inform and inspire workers to help move a pro-trade agenda forward – and reclaim America’s position as a global trade leader.

The event will be livestreamed on I Make America’s Facebook page here: www.facebook.com/IMakeAmerica

To learn more about the I Make America Town Hall Tour, click here .

WHO: Dennis Slater, President of AEM

John Garrison, CEO of Terex Corporation

Fred Hochberg, Former President of the Import-Export Bank

Anja Manuel, Author, and Principal at RiceHadleyGates, LLC.

Steve Patterson, Host of Twin Cities Live (MC)

WHAT: “I Make America Town Hall Tour”

WHERE: Genie (A Terex brand), The Hub, Redmond, Washington

WHEN: Thursday, September 20 at 09:00 am PST