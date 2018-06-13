ASV Adds Minnesota Dealer to Network

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. (June 13, 2018) — ASV Holdings Inc., an industry-leading manufacturer of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid steers, has added Northwoods Hydraulic and Equipment to its dealer network.

The Moose Lake, Minnesota-based dealer will offer all ASV Posi-Track® compact track loaders, featuring best-in-class rated operating capacity, cooling systems and hydraulic efficiency, from the new RT-40, an industry-leading small-frame CTL, to the VT-70, ASV’s first mid-frame vertical lift model, all the way up to the RT-120 Forestry unit, the industry’s most powerful CTL. The company will also carry ASV’s full line of skid-steer loaders.

“Throughout its history, Northwoods Hydraulic and Equipment has grown to offer more services and products to its customers,” said Jim Haroldson, ASV district sales manager. “The addition of ASV equipment will allow the company to expand into new markets while continuing to provide top-notch customer service.”

Northwoods Hydraulic and Equipment was established to provide equipment service to area farmers, foresters and construction contractors in the Moose Lake area, including St. Louis, Pine and Carlton counties.

We’ve put together this handy guide to cover “rent vs. lease vs. buy” questions. Included are three decision trees along with a recap of pros and cons of each option. How to Choose Between Rent vs. Buy. Download it now!

“Having repaired a large variety of equipment, we chose ASV because of its quality manufacturing,” said Joshua Pangerl, Northwoods Hydraulic and Equipment owner and president. “ASV machines are some of the most productive and versatile and can handle a wide range of jobs, from construction, farming, forestry and landscaping.”

Northwoods Hydraulic and Equipment is a family-owned and operated company offering full-service engine and transmission repair, as well as equipment sales and service.

To learn more about Northwoods Hydraulic and Equipment, visit their website at northwoodsequip.com.