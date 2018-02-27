ASV Launches Compact Track Loader Demo Challenge Video Series

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. (Feb. 27, 2018)— ASV Holdings Inc., an industry-leading manufacturer of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid steers, showcases its Posi-Track® loaders in a new video series. The series, titled ASV Demo Challenge, pits ASV machines against competitive compact track loaders, comparing stability, speed, traction, cab pressurization, cooling capacity, ride quality and performance in extreme operating conditions. Each video highlights ASV Posi-Track loader features that differentiate the machines from other models, including industry-rated operating capacities, cooling systems, hydraulic efficiency, flotation, ground clearance and comfort.

“We always talk about how our Posi-Track loaders feature best-in-class performance that make them more productive and comfortable than any other loader on the market,” said Buck Storlie, ASV testing & reliability leader. “These videos prove it, showing ASV outperforming competitor compact track loaders in task after task and giving our customers the information they need to make an informed decision when buying new equipment.”

The ASV Demo Challenge series demonstrates ASV machine performance in a number of situations, from traction on muddy terrain to machine handling on side slopes.

ASV Posi-Track loaders excel in these applications because they are designed from the ground up to run on tracks. Each loader undercarriage features ASV’s patented Posi-Track rubber track system. All models are independently suspended via two torsion axles per undercarriage, and dual-level suspended models also include suspended roller wheels. These features deliver a smooth ride over every type of terrain. In addition, the Posi-Track loaders’ multiple wheel contact points and guide lug surfaces on the flexible track virtually eliminate track derailment and facilitate maximum performance on steep slopes. The equipment’s superior weight balance also allows for higher performance on slopes, compared to compact track loaders from other manufacturers that are often converted from skid-steer loaders and have a heavier back end. The high number of contact points and wide tracks also provide industry-leading low ground pressures. In addition, all models have superior ground clearance, allowing the machines to work in more places, in a wider range of conditions, and more comfortably than competitive equipment.

ASV Posi-Track loaders feature leading hydraulic and cooling efficiencies. Drive motors transfer torque to the patented internal-drive sprockets. Internal rollers reduce friction loss in the undercarriage, resulting in maximum power being transferred to the track regardless of drive speed. In addition, all machines include large line sizes, hydraulic coolers and direct-drive pumps — rather than belt-driven pumps — transferring more flow and pressure directly to the attachment and preventing power loss. Machines with belt-driven pumps and restrictions in their hydraulic systems lose as much as 30 percent of their horsepower. ASV’s Posi-Track loader maximizes the use of horsepower, allowing operators to keep their machine cool and optimize attachment performance.

Visit www.asvi.com/demo-challenge or follow the ASV YouTube page to watch the videos as they are released.