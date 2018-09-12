CASE SiteWatch Supports New AEMP Telematics Standard

CASE Construction Equipment announced that its CASE SiteWatch™ telematics portal is now aligned with the new Association of Equipment Management Professionals (AEMP) 2.0/ISO-15143-3 standard. The AEMP-compatible portal is populated with data provided by equipment manufacturers in a standardized format to ensure a practical and intuitive user experience for the contractor/equipment owner.

This allows owners of a mixed fleet to access the telematics data of all their AEMP 2.0 equipment in a single place, gaining efficiency in running their operation. CASE equipment owners can activate the new AEMP API from the CASE SiteWatch web portal, where they can now monitor more elements in shorter intervals, view more data, and monitor new types of parameters related to fuel, idle times, engine load and speed.

CASE SiteWatch is AEMP 1.2 compliant, as well as supporting the new AEMP 2.0 standard, in order to support the broadest range of equipment owners. This update provides customers with a telematics solution that is more functional without changing prices or subscriptions. It also makes CASE Sitewatch open to collaborating with AEMP 2.0-compatible solutions to offer greater value to equipment owners.