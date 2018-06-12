CASE, Titan Machinery and Sonsray Machinery Provide Equipment for Wildfire Cleanup Operation

Racine, Wis., June 12, 2018 – CASE Construction Equipment, and heavy equipment dealers Titan Machinery and Sonsray Machinery, donated the use of skid steers, a compact track loader and an excavator to veteran-led disaster response organization Team Rubicon for Operation Big Iron — a disaster cleanup operation in response to the “Tinder Fire”, which swept across more than 500 acres in Coconino County, Arizona.

Team Rubicon volunteers provided heavy equipment operations, debris removal and sawyer services to affected communities. The organization deployed 40 members who logged a total of 2,592 hours on the operation. Team Rubicon’s heavy equipment operators used the equipment to help move more than 54,130 cubic feet of debris. Volunteers saved the community an estimated total of $74,784.38 in cleanup, materials and labor.

“This operation required equipment and resources to be brought in from numerous locations, and both Titan and Sonsray showed their commitment to helping rebuild communities in the Southwest in the face of disaster,” says Michel Marchand, vice president — North America, CASE Construction Equipment. For more information or to donate to Team Rubicon, visit TeamRubiconUSA.org. For more information on the partnership between CASE and Team Rubicon, visit CaseCE.com/TeamRubicon.