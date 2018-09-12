CONEXPO-CON/AGG Shares Video Look at 2020 Show Footprint with Las Vegas Festival Grounds

MILWAUKEE & LAS VEGAS (September 12, 2018) – CONEXPO-CON/AGG is expanding the 2020 show footprint to include the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, located on the Las Vegas Strip adjacent to the Circus Circus Hotel. Show Management recently conducted a tour of the space for exhibitors and created a video for companies unable to attend.

“The Festival Grounds provides exhibit space and show services that our exhibitors and attendees will be very pleased with,” said Dana Wuesthoff, AEM vice president of exhibitions and event services and show director for CONEXPO-CON/AGG.

Wuesthoff explained that the CONEXPO-CON/AGG show planning committees are developing comprehensive plans to ensure connectivity between the Las Vegas Convention Center and the Las Vegas Festival Grounds to help attendees and exhibitors easily navigate all areas of the show to most effectively conduct business.

The 2020 show connected campus will include new and expanded transportation, attendee experiences and registration locations. Features will include multi-site drop off locations for shuttles, complimentary monorail passes, golf cart shuttles, and various experiential transportation options.

Exhibitors on the tour appreciated the first-hand look and affirmed the value of the show to reach customers. An example:

“It was a very interesting tour that we saw today, a great facility, definitely a unique atmosphere, which I think will lend really well to what CONEXPO is doing these days. I think the Festival Grounds will fit nicely for the 2020 show,” said Shane Kroeker of K-Tec Earthmovers Inc. “We always look forward to the next CONEXPO; we’re always looking for solid customer interactions. … It is the place to be if you’re in the construction equipment industry to make those contacts.”