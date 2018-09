Ball of Confusion

I might be overstating it a bit with this title, but I do find the tentative US/Mexico trade deal, or as the White House calls it a “preliminary trade agreement,” somewhat confusing. The Administration says it’s going to submit the agreement that was reached last week to Congress and set up under the Trade Promotion Authority (TPA) a 90-day congressional review process.

The problem is that it might not even be eligible to be considered by the TPA. It might not even meet the standards of congressional negotiating priorities. And of course, on top of it all, Canada isn’t included in the agreement. And if it is eventually included, and we end up with an updated NAFTA of some sort, will that mean the end of this particular preliminary trade agreement?

