Following Horizons
I was recently in Newport, RI, for one leg of the Volvo Ocean Race. If you’re not familiar with the race, some consider it to be the most grueling endurance sporting competition on the planet. The yacht race around the world is held every three years, during which sailboats and their crews chase after the horizon.
I was also there to see Volvo Construction Equipment chasing horizons with their “Xploring 3 Zeros 10X” presentation. Volvo CE says it is “building a fleet of eight HX2 autonomous, battery-electric load carriers for its electric site solution. The research project—which aims to transform the quarry and aggregates industry by reducing carbon emissions by up to 95% and total cost of ownership by up to 25%—will be tested for 10 weeks in six months’ time.”
I sat down with Scott Young, the Director of Electromobility for Volvo CE, to talk about what “Xploring 3 Zeros 10X” means and the importance of the company’s commitment to safety and sustainability.