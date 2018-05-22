Following Horizons

I was also there to see Volvo Construction Equipment chasing horizons with their “Xploring 3 Zeros 10X” presentation. Volvo CE says it is “building a fleet of eight HX2 autonomous, battery-electric load carriers for its electric site solution. The research project—which aims to transform the quarry and aggregates industry by reducing carbon emissions by up to 95% and total cost of ownership by up to 25%—will be tested for 10 weeks in six months’ time.”

I sat down with Scott Young, the Director of Electromobility for Volvo CE, to talk about what “Xploring 3 Zeros 10X” means and the importance of the company’s commitment to safety and sustainability.