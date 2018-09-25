Construction Revisiting Right to Repair « Previous Arturo Santiago • September 25, 2018









It’s been a while since I’ve discussed “Right to Repair” in this blog. The issue circles around the notion that owners of heavy equipment, those in agriculture who run tractors and combines or those in construction who operate dozers and excavators, should have access to, for lack of a better term, “hack” into their iron in order to make repairs. Right to Repair legislation has been proposed in 19 states and basically wants to require manufacturers to give machine owners ways around proprietary software locks that are designed to prevent repairs. So far, none of the legislation has passed. Master everything from OSHA regulations, to high-tech safety equipment in this FREE Special Report: Master everything from OSHA regulations, to high-tech safety equipment in this FREE Special Report: Construction Safety Topics That Can Save Lives . Download it now!

There has been a fairly major development in California. The California Farm Bureau Federation (CFBF) has recently announced that it signed an agreement with the Far West Equipment Dealers Association (FWEDA) to make it easier to diagnose and repair equipment without accessing or downloading proprietary software or code. The CFBF says in a news release, “Under the ‘right to repair’ agreement, equipment dealers commit to providing access to service manuals, product guides, on-board diagnostics and other information that would help a farmer or rancher to identify or repair problems with the machinery. The agreement includes restrictions. Among them: Source code for proprietary software would not be accessible, and owners would not be able to change equipment in ways that would affect compliance with safety or emissions regulations.

‘Reliable farm equipment is crucial to the success of any farming operation, and farmers have long depended on their ability to make repairs quickly in order to keep their equipment running during harvest and other key times,’ CFBF President Jamie Johansson said. ‘This agreement gives farmers the information they need to do just that, even as equipment has become increasingly complex.’”

Farmers will now have access to onboard diagnostics, service manuals, and product guides to assist them in identifying and repairing their machinery, thanks to the agreement reached by the CFBF and the FWEDA.

Critics of the agreement say it falls short for machine owners because without access to source codes, they simply won’t be able to fix their equipment.

FWEDA president and CEO Joani Woelfel says, “This agreement is especially important because whenever we can resolve issues that concern us without passing laws, everybody wins.”

Check out this video from Vice/Motherboard:

Do you consider this a win for farmers, contractors, and all heavy equipment owners?

Please let me know what you think in the comments section below.