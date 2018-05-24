Doosan will award tickets for Game 4 of the 2018 MLB® World Series® presented by YouTube TV

(SUWANEE, Ga. – May 2018) Doosan Infracore North America, LLC, announces the Hometown MVP Contest that offers construction equipment owners and operators in the United States an opportunity to win four tickets for Game 4 of the 2018 Major League Baseball® World Series® presented by YouTube TV.

The contest begins at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on May 23, 2018, and entries may be received until 11:59 p.m. ET on August 31, 2018. One entry per person per month will be accepted. Grand Prize, First Prize and Second Prize winners will be announced in October 2018.

One grand prize winner of the contest will receive four tickets for Game 4 of the 2018 Major League Baseball World Series presented by YouTube TV; round-trip airfare for four; and two nights hotel accommodations. One first prize winner and one second prize winner will receive a Doosan-themed prize pack. Doosan will announce weekly winners who will each receive a Major League Baseball Doosan® hat and will be in the running for the grand prize.

Official Construction Equipment Partner of Major League Baseball

In September 2017, Doosan, a global leader in the Infrastructure Support Business, announced a multi-year partnership with Major League Baseball. As an official partner of MLB®, Doosan received significant brand exposure across national broadcast and MLB-owned channels throughout the 2017 Postseason™ and will continue through upcoming seasons. The partnership also made Doosan the first-ever brand to be a presenting sponsor of the American League Division Series™ (ALDS™).

In April 2018, Doosan announced a multi-year partnership with the New York Yankees®. The new partnership adds to the existing Doosan sponsorship portfolio, which includes a multi-year relationship with Major League Baseball. The partnership provides Doosan with branding and marketing benefits including permanent branding at the visiting team’s on-deck location, exclusive VIP hospitality experiences throughout the season and other experiences with players at Yankee Stadium™.

Contest rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Open only to legal residents of the continental United States (excludes residents of Alaska and Hawaii) and District of Columbia, of legal age of majority in their jurisdictions of residence (and at least 18 years of age) at time of entry. Contest starts at 12:00 a.m. ET on May 23, 2018, and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. ET on August 31, 2018. A maximum of four (4) entries per individual are allowed throughout the Contest Period. Subject to Official Rules (which include odds of winning) at http://landing.doosanequipment.com/mlbcontest/. Sponsored by Doosan Infracore North America, LLC (DINA).

Major League Baseball trademarks and copyrights are used with permission of the applicable MLB Entities. All rights reserved.