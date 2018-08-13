Efficiency Production announces Tim Hurst as Special Operations Shoring Division Manager

Efficiency Production, the country’s leading manufacturer of trench shielding and shoring equipment, is proud to announce the selection of Tim Hurst as the new Manager of the company’s vaunted Special Operations Shoring Division.

Hurst has been a Slide Rail installer and Shoring Specialist in the department for more than a decade. He has assisted in hundreds of Slide Rail System installations and has worked with countless contractors helping them understand how to use Efficiency’s Slide Rail System.

Hurst’s primary responsibilities will be managing Dealer and Customer Relations; while also bidding, procuring, and scheduling Slide Rail installations. Hurst will manage the other Shoring Specialists in the “Special Ops” department—Mike Ross, Dan Meredith, and Joe Doerfner. Hurst will continue to maintain a presence in the field consulting with Efficiency’s sales team, and assisting in Slide Rail installations as needed.

Hurst can be contacted at 517-676-8800 or by mobile at 517-881-0784; or e-mail at Tim.Hurst@trin.net.