ENGCON, KOBELCO AND LEICA GEO FORM UNIQUE TEAM

Digging with Kobelco Excavator Now More Efficient and Profitable

Strömsund, Sweden, August 29, 2018 – Engcon announces it has joined with Kobelco Construction Machinery and Leica Geosystems to provide an automatic height and tilt function on its Kobelco tiltrotators. Engcon is the world’s leading manufacturer of tiltrotators – a kind of tilting and rotating quick coupler for excavators.

The three firms together developed a unique feature that provides automatic tilt function for the tiltrotator, in combination with an automatic stick, boom and bucket function. This means the Kobelco excavator, and its Information and Communication Technology (ICT) system, automatically provides the needed height and tilt to the bucket, dramatically increasing the efficiency of the excavator.

Kobelco Construction Machinery will begin to sell the feature on its excavator SK200/SK210-10 in the spring of 2019. This is the first manufactured model with the new ICT system.

“We are incredibly proud to have participated in this project with Kobelco and Leica Geosystems. I’m sure this is the beginning of something bigger in the industry,” says Krister Blomgren, CEO of Engon Holding, who is in Japan for the announcement.

Engcon has been manufacturing and selling its tiltrotators, quick couplers, control systems and tools for excavators throughout Europe and Australia for 27 years, and in North America for 11 years through dealers.

