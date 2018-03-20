Global dealer meeting huge success

ALLU held the ‘best ever’ meeting of its global dealer network during the second week of February. Close to 100 people, representing over 30 ALLU dealers came to Finland for what proved to be a fantastic occasion.

ALLU has placed a great deal of emphasis over the last few years in growing its highly professional dealer and distributor network. Throughout Europe, Latin America, the US and increasingly SE Asia, the network has continued to grow enabling customers throughout the world to easily benefit from the unique attributes of the ALLU Transformer and Processor ranges.

In order to provide customers with the very latest developments in ALLU’s increasing solutions portfolio, close to 100 representatives from over 30 ALLU distributors came to Finland early February. During the meeting, the dealers enjoyed a series of events aimed at providing them with the latest developments and application thinking concerning the ALLU products.

In addition to seminars, workshops and a highly informative walk-through of the production process, ALLU product and service experts were also on-hand to provide advice in order to help the dealers assist their customers maximize their investments.

“The dealer conference and meeting was the perfect occasion for me to meet the ALLU people in the field,” said newly appointed ALLU vice president of sales Jeroen Hinnen. “I thought it was an excellent occasion, enabling us at ALLU to not only help our partners, but also to listen to what they and their customers want from ALLU.”

At a gala dinner held on the last night of the meeting, an awards ceremony was held to recognise the outstanding performance of ALLU’s dealers. Huppenkothen GmbH from Germany was presented with ‘dealer of the year’, with PT. Alluxindo Pratama Sukses from Indonesia being awarded the ‘ALLU award for excellence’. Finally, newly appointed dealer R D Williams from Australia, was given the ‘best performing new dealer’ award.

“Our dealers are vital link between us and the customers. And the dealer’s performance has been outstanding in 2017,” said ALLU president Ola Ulmala. “The ALLU awards recognise how well our dealers are performing, providing customers with outstanding solutions wherever they are in the world.”

The dealer meeting is one of a series of events ALLU intends to hold throughout 2018 aimed at helping its dealers help their customers. Service workshops are scheduled throughout the world, as are application and product development seminars.

ALLU would like to thank all of the dealer representatives for coming to Finland, and for being an essential part of the ALLU global family.