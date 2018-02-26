GSSI Unveils StructureScan™ Mini LT – All-In-One GPR Concrete Inspection System

GSSI, the world’s leading manufacturer of ground penetrating radar (GPR) equipment, announces the new StructureScan™ Mini LT – the latest member of GSSI’s popular all-in-one concrete inspection GPR systems. With all the capabilities of previous versions of the StructureScan Mini, the new StructureScan Mini LT features a lower price point that makes it even more affordable.

Rugged, compact, and flexible, StructureScan Mini LT is ideal for locating rebar, conduits, post-tension cables, and voids. It can help identify structural elements, including pan deck and concrete cover, and can also provide real time determination of concrete slab thickness. StructureScan Mini LT is the perfect entry-level concrete inspection system, and backed by a two-year warranty.

The integrated all-in-one concrete inspection tool comes with an antenna, positioning system, and control unit combination. It features an easy-to-use interface and six-button control options. With its 1.6 GHz antenna, the StructureScan Mini LT offers superior target resolution, reaching depths of 20 inches (50 centimeters).

Featuring a rugged and compact design, StructureScan Mini LT is IP 65-rated to withstand a jobsite’s toughest conditions. Users get first-in-class data visualization with a high-resolution 5.7-inch full color display with an easy user interface and different operation modes tailored for beginner to advanced use. The StructureScan Mini LT also makes it easy to customize the data display with a variety of color adjustments. Real-time migrated data, onscreen reference markers and multiple display modes are also available. Other useful features include an ergonomic handle, positioning lasers, and 4-wheel drive.