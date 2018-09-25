Hanes Geo Components Announces Acquisition of Greenscapes Home and Garden Products

Hanes Geo Components, of Winston Salem, NC, announces they have reached an agreement to acquire Greenscapes Home and Garden Products of Calhoun, GA. John Dowdell, President of Hanes Geo Components, commented that “Greenscapes distributes a variety of innovative home and garden products which can be found at most major retailers. Hanes Geo Components’ acquisition of Greenscapes provides a solid foundation in which to continue growing our retail market presence.”

Jerry Greene, President of Hanes Companies, notes, “This acquisition represents an important milestone in our strategy to grow our presence in retail distribution. Hanes Companies and our parent company, Leggett & Platt, remain fully committed to growing our distribution network.”

Hanes Geo Components will continue to go to market under the Greenscapes brand names. We are also pleased to announce that Don Hayes has accepted the position of President of Greenscapes Home and Garden Products. Don’s experience, as Executive Vice-President of Greenscapes, makes him uniquely qualified to ensure that Greenscapes continues to consistently exceed customer service expectations. Don stated, “We are excited to join the Hanes team. Our founder, Sage Ralston, built Greenscapes on a legacy of consistently exceeding customer expectations with regards to service and product quality. These are core values we see within the Hanes team as well. We anticipate a smooth operational transition followed by a renewed commitment to grow our position within the home and garden retail supply market.”

Hanes Geo Components is a market leader, distributing geotextile, erosion control, and home and garden products throughout North America. Hanes Geo Components is a business segment of Hanes Companies, a wholly owned subsidiary of Leggett & Platt. With corporate revenues of $3.9 billion, Leggett & Platt employs approximately 22,000 in 120 manufacturing facilities located in 18 countries.