Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas to Donate $50,000 for Houston Hurricane Relief

NORCROSS, Ga., Sept. 7, 2017 – Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas, Inc., today said it is supporting Hurricane Harvey relief efforts through an immediate $50,000 corporate donation to the United Way of Greater Houston. The company is calling on its construction equipment and forklift dealers throughout North America to join in this fundraising effort before the end of the month.

Because Hyundai dealers with locations along the coastal area of Texas have employees who were severely impacted by Hurricane Harvey, Hyundai, its employees and dealer personnel are also collecting funds through the end of September, specifically to provide some needed relief for these individuals.

In addition, Hyundai Forklift is making arrangements to donate a forklift to a Houston-area nonprofit organization for use in cleanup and rehab efforts.

United Way of Greater Houston guarantees that 100 percent of all funds donated will assist the people of Houston and other neighboring communities who were most affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas has construction equipment and forklift dealers across the United States and Canada.